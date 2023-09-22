Just Security is delighted to announce the release of the first book in our partnership with Oxford University Press (OUP), Race and National Security, edited by Matiangai V. S. Sirleaf, a Just Security Executive Editor and the Nathan Patz Professor of Law at the University of Maryland School of Law.

The volume builds and expands upon work done in Just Security’s 2021 Racing National Security Symposium, also brought to life by Professor Sirleaf. In addition to contributions by Professor Sirleaf, it features chapters from Professors Andrea Armstrong, Aslı Bâli, Monica Bell, Adelle Blackett, Noura Erakat, James Gathii, Margaret Hu, Yuvraj Joshi, Rachel López, Catherine Powell, Jaya Ramji-Nogales, and Aziz Rana.

Bringing a combination of domestic, transnational, comparative, and international law perspectives, their powerful work clarifies how white supremacy informs and shapes the parameters of the national security conversation, challenges national security orthodoxy, and serves as a catalyst for reimagining the role of race in national security.

Readers working, teaching, researching, or otherwise interested in national security will find the volume a vital addition to the national security canon, providing important insights on issues frequently encountered on academic syllabi and in the halls of power alike.

