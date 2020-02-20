U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

How It Implicates the Country's President Too

by

February 20, 2020

The U.S. State Department’s announcement of a travel ban on Sri Lankan Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, current commander of the Sri Lankan Army and acting chief of the Defense Staff, along with his immediate family, may hold implications for other Sri Lankan leaders who were directly involved in war crimes allegedly ordered by Silva. That includes the country’s current president, Gotabaya “Gota” Rajapaska, who was a U.S. citizen at the time the alleged war crimes took place during the country’s civil war that ended in 2009.

The Feb. 14 designation was made pursuant to the “Anti-Kleptocracy and Human Rights” provisions of Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act. The law provides in subsection (A):

Officials of foreign governments and their immediate family members about whom the Secretary of State has credible information have been involved in significant corruption, including corruption related to the extraction of natural resources, or a gross violation of human rights shall be ineligible for entry into the United States.

In announcing the travel restrictions in a statement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the department said the designation was based on “credible information of his involvement, through command responsibility, in gross violations of human rights, namely extrajudicial killings, by the 58th Division of the Sri Lanka Army during the final phase of Sri Lanka’s Civil War in 2009.”

Allegations Against Silva

Silva has faced allegations of participating in atrocities on various fronts during the latter stages of the war, which pitted his government forces against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) that ended in the brutal defeat of the Tigers. The International Truth and Justice Project has amassed a 137-page dossier documenting Silva’s roles in the civil war and a variety of alleged war crimes, ranging from attacks on civilians and medical facilities, to the notorious executions of LTTE soldiers, along with their family members, including women and children, following their surrender.

In response to the news development, Just Security Executive Editor Beth Van Schaack said:

Allegations of war crimes have followed Silva for years. At the top of the list is his operational role in brutally bringing the country’s civil war to a close, which involved the shelling of Tamil civilians trapped in so-called No Fire Zones on the front lines and the execution of surrendering Tamil Tigers, known as the “white flag incident.”

The longstanding allegations have not stopped Silva from continuing to wield considerable influence, both in Sri Lanka and abroad, for years following the end of the war. In 2012, Silva was appointed to a United Nations Special Advisory Group on Peacekeeping Operations, a panel tasked with advising then-Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon. Amidst backlash against Silva’s appointment, he was removed from the panel within weeks of being named to it.

Later, troops under Silva’s control who were deployed to U.N. peacekeeping operations were accused of grave abuses, including the sexual abuse of children in Haiti. After Silva was appointed army chief, non-essential Sri Lankan troops were banned from participating in U.N. peacekeeping missions because of his dubious record.

Despite these continuing allegations and Sri Lanka’s 2015 pledges to the U.N. to pursue accountability for the commission of international crimes and human rights abuses, scant progress toward any form of meaningful accountability has been made. To the contrary, according to Van Schaack, “the government of Sri Lanka has responded to [Silva’s] depredations with promotions rather than prosecutions.”

Implications for Sri Lankan President Gota Rajapaksa

The State Department designation was somewhat unusual, given the lack of earlier signaling that such a decision was pending. That might mean there is more to come. The designation may have implications for politics and post-conflict justice in Sri Lanka, as Silva’s actions likely also incriminate recently elected Sri Lankan President Gota Rajapaksa in various international crimes.

Silva and Gota are often viewed, including in Tamil news outlets, as closely linked figures with longstanding ties. As Just Security’s Ryan Goodman previously noted:

“[N]ot only was [Rajapaska] the self-proclaimed mastermind of the military’s actions and thus criminally liable under well-settled international rules of command responsibility; there is also prima facie evidence in the public record that he ordered the execution of political leaders and their families upon their surrender, that he directed the systematic bombing of civilian hospitals, and that he repeatedly suggested that he could target and deliberately kill innocent civilians in order to win the war against the LTTE. That’s just the public record.”

Gota is alleged to have been the overall architect who ordered the commission of atrocity crimes at the top levels of command, as he helped oversee the brutal final phases of the war as defense minister to his brother, then-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (as discussed at length on Just Security herehere, and here). But it is Silva who is alleged to have received these commands and directly ordered units under his command to carry them out. Indeed, there is evidence tying Gota directly to Silva’s actions at the heart of the new travel ban. An army officer told Britain’s channel 4 in 2011, “The defence secretary phoned Brigadier Shavendra Silva and ordered him not to take them prisoner, but to kill them. … I can confidently state that those who ordered the killings were Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Brigadier Shavendra Silva.”

As discussed in previous Just Security posts, Rajapaska theoretically could face criminal liability in U.S. Courts pursuant to the War Crimes Act of 1996 as he was a U.S. citizen during the time he is alleged to have participated war crimes (even though he renounced his U.S. citizenship in order to be eligible to run for president). Various civil lawsuits also were brought against Rajapaska in the United States, leading up to his election in November. As president, he currently enjoys head-of-state immunity. Silva was also sued in the U.S., but the case was dismissed because he was deemed entitled to diplomatic immunity.

When considered in light of the lack of apparent current avenues for prosecuting Silva (and Gota) for war crimes, the travel ban currently provides at least some small measure of accountability.

Image – Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (R) along with Army Commander Shavendra Silva (L) stand to attention during Sri Lanka’s 72nd Independence Day celebrations in Colombo on February 4, 2020. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess: It’s Just Too Easy for Putin

by , and

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 10-14)

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power

by

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

by and

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

John Bolton’s Silence — Here’s how he could lawfully break it

by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton

by and

Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Randle DeFalco

Fellow at Just Security. Follow him on Twitter (@randledefalco).

Read these related stories next:

U.K. Proposes to Limit Accountability for Violations by Armed Forces

January 30, 2020 by

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

January 8, 2020 by

A Gambian Paramilitary Fighter Could Face Justice in the United States

December 24, 2019 by

Boochani’s Tribunal: Normalizing Human Degradation at Borders

December 12, 2019 by

D.C. Circuit Considers Limits on Guantanamo Detention

December 11, 2019 by

Next Steps in Liberia’s Long Quest for Justice, 10 Years After Commission Report

December 3, 2019 by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

November 7, 2019 by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

November 6, 2019 by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

October 30, 2019 by and

Northeastern Syria: Complex Criminal Law in a Complicated Battlespace

October 28, 2019 by

Suit Against Sri Lankan Presidential Candidate Rajapaksa Dismissed on Common Law Immunity Grounds

October 23, 2019 by

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

October 22, 2019 by and