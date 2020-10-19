The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

October 19, 2020

(Editor’s Note: This article is part of a Just Security series in conversation with the new book, The President and Immigration Law, by Cristina Rodríguez and Adam Cox. The series will bring together expert voices on immigration policy and reform to reflect on the book and to chart a path toward a more sustainable and balanced immigration system. All articles in the series can be found here). 

The President and Immigration Law by Adam Cox and Cristina Rodríguez is a richly detailed and masterful accounting of the current immigration system. As the authors explain, Congress has sometimes explicitly delegated discretion to the executive through statutory provisions – for example, in the setting of annual refugee admissions or the barring of entry or departure of noncitizens in extraordinary circumstances. But the authors’ important contribution is their insightful and detailed exposition of Congress’s de facto delegation of enormous discretion to the executive branch through the overregulation of immigration with a one-size-fits-all penalty of removal while simultaneously conferring vast authority on the president (or subordinate cabinet secretaries) to determine how the laws should be “faithfully executed.” At a time when a defense – or at least a lucid validation – of executive power may alarm many, Cox and Rodríguez nonetheless make a compelling case that presidential power is the norm, not the exception. As such, they force us to grapple with where policy choices meet legal limits, how we should understand the proper exercise of executive power in the immigration arena, and how a reform-minded administration should exercise its authority. That alone is a major contribution.

The source of presidential power that they detail so thoroughly is the delegation – implicit or explicit – by Congress. It is not a claim of inherent presidential power under Article II in the absence of or in contravention to congressional authorization. In that respect, the book casts light on one of the points often overlooked in the debates over the legality of President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) programs, two signature initiatives designed to provide young people and parents of U.S. citizens protection from removal and a small measure of temporary stability. While challenged by opponents as an aggrandizement of presidential power, the initiatives were actually policy pronouncements made by Secretaries of Homeland Security invoking their statutory authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) to defer enforcement against – or to forbear removal of – some individuals as an exercise of prosecutorial discretion and prioritization, with attendant eligibility for employment authorization conferred by longstanding regulations. And, leaving aside issues of pretext and impermissible motive, the Trump administration’s policies have likewise invoked statutory authority, not stand-alone presidential power.

This article focuses principally on two issues the book raises but does not address in detail: first, the Supreme Court’s retreat from the principle of judicial review to ensure the legality of immigration enforcement orders; and second, the need for a new, reform-minded administration to be assertive in addressing Trump-era policies. While Cox and Rodríguez briefly examine judicial review (in chapter eight) and invite readers (in the epilogue) to contemplate how a reform administration might exercise presidential power, both topics are worthy of additional discussion. But first, I offer a few observations on two underappreciated sources of presidential power that Cox and Rodríguez rightly highlight: the shadow system of enforcement, and the executive appointment power.

The Shadow System

The shadow system the authors describe is the lived reality for millions of noncitizens every day. It is a system of sweeping deportation grounds (vastly expanded in 1996 by enactment of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act (IIRIRA)), of summary and process-less denials of admission, of prolonged and indiscriminate detention, and of minor immigration infractions that lead to devastating consequences for individuals with longstanding ties to the United States and their communities. While discretion is baked into the system, the only discretion that really matters is the threshold decision of whether to initiate removal proceedings. Once the government triggers the machinery of removal, the outcome for many is foreordained. Eligibility for the few remaining avenues of individualized discretionary relief is increasingly narrow, and discretionary denials are largely insulated from judicial oversight. As a result, fewer and fewer noncitizens qualify for and obtain relief. In short, as successive administrations have recognized, the critical question is who will be subjected to enforcement in the first place.

The authors’ account is compelling and makes note of IIRIRA, particularly with regard to its novel expedited removal regime. In fact, that legislation’s impact extends across the entire enforcement sphere and can hardly be overstated. IIRIRA enacted historically harsh measures by retroactively imposing grounds of removal and curtailing or eliminating the most crucial grounds for individualized relief that, for generations, had preserved some elasticity to mitigate the rigid deportation grounds.

The Act’s effect today is vastly exacerbated by the Trump administration’s intentionally harsh policies, which expand existing grounds for denying entry or enforcing removal. Examples include maximal expansion of “expedited removal,” new sweepingly-broad “public charge” grounds of inadmissibility, restrictive asylum eligibility criteria for victims of domestic violence, and the expulsion of children and asylum-seekers under the pretense of battling the coronavirus.

Executive Appointment Power

Cox and Rodríguez also refer to another critical, but less recognized, presidential power: the ability to appoint or hire personnel who will enforce the law with a bias toward rigidity and restrictionism. They recount the immigration judge hiring scandal of the second Bush administration but do not add that exposure of the improperly politicized hiring did not lead to wholesale removal or replacement of the tainted judges. The general point – that presidents enjoy the power to hire or promote career civil service personnel with particular values – is one that Cox and Rodríguez do not directly address. But it has played a key role in implementing broader shifts that often outlast specific policies.

A bright spot from the 1980s is then-Chief Immigration Judge William Robie’s deliberate decision to diversify the composition of the immigration judge corps. Rather than treating the position as a promotion for ICE (then INS) prosecutors (known as trial attorneys), Robie intentionally appointed judges from different backgrounds, hiring roughly equally from the private immigration “defense” bar, from other government agencies, and from the traditional source. The effects of that approach rippled across the decades and created a bench of judges whose members came from different sides of the table. Similarly, the Clinton administration expanded the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA), leading it to become more diverse and more receptive to immigrants’ claims. But as the book reminds us, the Bush Attorneys General then selectively purged the BIA of its most liberal members and appointed immigration judges and BIA members based on political connections that caused the furor the book references. Since 2017, the Trump administration has again tried to skew the immigration courts – over the objection of current and former judges – to serve its restrictionist agenda through selective hiring, expansion, and forced retirements.

Judicial Review and Due Process Precedents: Past and Future

Cox and Rodríguez’s discussion of the extraordinary power conferred on the executive draws much-needed attention to this under-appreciated reality. In contrast, the role of the courts as a check on the federal immigration power, whether congressional or executive, is mentioned only briefly at the end of the last chapter. However, access to the courts and judicial oversight have taken on transcendent importance since 1996 and especially in light of the Supreme Court’s 2020 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) v. Thuraissigiam opinion (which was issued after the book went to press). That decision threatens to undo foundational principles that ensure judicial review.

Where the book does address the courts, I read the authors as emphasizing positive developments in the procedural protections afforded by the Due Process Clause and suggesting that scholars and litigants have over-read the Supreme Court’s canonical cases on judicial deference to the political branches on matters of substantive immigration policy. They then caution that Trump v. Hawaii serves as a break with existing jurisprudence and portends an uncertain future. Rodríguez has separately written a compelling critique of that decision.

The book argues that the foundational plenary power cases are not as much of a doctrinal outlier as is often assumed because “in their proper historical context,” the Court “would have . . . accepted” the same policies “as a matter of ordinary constitutional law” (or that domestic law was still in flux). For support, the authors refer to Chae Chan Ping, Harisiades v. Shaughnessy, and Fiallo v. Bell. The book’s claim is that the Court was applying the then-accepted impoverished conceptions of substantive constitutional protections, not carving out immigration as the subject of special deference. So, for example, in accepting Chinese Exclusion – and establishing the basis for the federal immigration power – the Chae Chan Ping Court was not applying greater deference to immigration legislation. Rather, the Court was accepting race-based classifications and discrimination because that was the norm in that post-Dred Scott era, as reflected in the Court’s upholding of racist Jim Crow laws seven years later in Plessy v. Ferguson.

Similarly, the authors point out that in Harisiades, the Court rejected a First Amendment challenge to a Communist Party deportation statute by noting that U.S. citizens were subject to punishment for the same membership under the then-governing conceptions of free speech. Finally, they point to Fiallo v. Bell, where the Court upheld the immigration law’s gender and legitimacy discrimination because it arose during the Court’s “nascent phase of . . . sex-equality jurisprudence.”

To a large extent, I do not disagree with the authors’ characterization of those particular cases, though Fiallo v. Bell is difficult to fit into their rosy framework. There, the Court expressly acknowledged the “double-barreled” discrimination (gender and illegitimacy) at issue, but it nonetheless subjected the statute to rational basis (or lesser) review, instead of the heightened scrutiny that the Court found applicable to such classifications in domestic law. Notably, in Morales-Santana (the citizenship case subjecting gender discrimination to heightened scrutiny that the book mentions optimistically), Justice Ginsburg’s 2017 opinion for the Court disregarded Fiallo not by questioning its validity, but by distinguishing it as limited to immigration classifications. That case was an opportunity for the Court to discard Fiallo’s analysis, but it reads more like a recognition of Fiallo’s continuing vitality.

Harisiades better supports the authors’ argument. There, the Court upheld the deportation of former Communist Party members against a First Amendment claim that deportation for mere membership violated their freedoms of “speech, press, and assembly.” The Court rejected that claim, but not based on any special lower First Amendment test applicable to noncitizens. Rather, as the book notes, the Court explained that (under contemporary doctrine) citizens could be punished for the same membership, citing Dennis v. United States, meaning there was nothing remarkable about denying the noncitizens’ immigration claims. Implicitly, then, if First Amendment protections became more encompassing, they would apply to deportation grounds as well. Notably, the Ninth Circuit read the decision just that way when it held that noncitizens could not be deported for engaging in speech or activities that were not sanctionable when engaged in by U.S. citizens. Am.-Arab Anti-Discrimination Comm. v. Reno (later vacated on jurisdictional grounds).

Although not mentioned by the authors, Yamataya v. Fisher likewise supports the view that historical immigration cases should be read in their jurisprudential context and not as necessarily adopting special, lower standards for noncitizens. Yamataya is a foundational case where the Court applied the principle of due process, even though the process afforded was close to meaningless. In later decades, as due process itself became more protective, the procedural due process rights guaranteed to noncitizens facing deportation grew. By the 1940s, the Court declared in Bridges v. Wixon that “meticulous care” must be provided, lest a noncitizen lose “all that makes life worth living,” reversing a deportation order based on procedural violations. And in Landon v. Plasencia, the Court explicitly applied the governing Mathews v. Eldridge test to determine the adequacy of removal procedures for a legal resident denied entry.

Grappling with Unfavorable Decisions

So far, so good, and I wish I could subscribe to the authors’ thesis. The problem is not so much with the cases the book describes – which should be cabined, as the authors suggest, to their historical context and as reflecting views that would not or should not be applied today. My concern is with cases the book does not address that reveal a far less hospitable view.

The challenge in developing a modern jurisprudence for how the Constitution enforces individual rights in the immigration/admission context is not just casting off a handful of decisions that should be relegated to their historical context. Rather, a new approach necessitates undoing the destructive turn the Court took in the 1950s, and again in the 1970s. In that respect, I fear that Fiallo v. Bell cuts against the authors’ argument. As already noted, the Court refused to apply heightened scrutiny to gender- and illegitimacy-based immigration classifications, even as it did so in the domestic setting.

Likewise, in Kleindienst v. Mandel, the Court rejected a First Amendment suit by American citizens seeking to meet with a foreign scholar at academic conferences who was denied temporary admission because of his Marxist views. Despite expressly recognizing the First Amendment rights at stake, the Court rejected the claims under an undefined and extra-deferential “facially legitimate and bona fide reason” test that refused to “look behind” the government’s stated rationale. Justice Marshall dissented, insisting that at a minimum, the government should show a compelling justification for exclusion on First Amendment grounds.

Further, the book does not engage with the rights-denying edifice the Court erected in the 1950s for persons seeking entry – a set of cases that is especially significant for current controversies over rights at the border. In Knauff v. Shaughnessy and Shaughnessy v. Mezei, the Court rejected any basis for a noncitizen “seeking entry” to invoke constitutional procedural due process protections regarding their admission. In both cases, the Court proclaimed that “[w]hatever the procedure authorized by Congress is, it is due process as far as an alien denied entry is concerned.” Knauff, the wife of a U.S. citizen, was barred based on secret evidence. In Mezei, the rule was extended to apply even if the denial of due process resulted in indefinite detention based on secret evidence where the noncitizen could not actually be removed. Henry Hart severely criticized the rulings as abandoning the progress of the preceding decades, but those precedents remain intact and subsequent efforts to limit them to their Cold War origins or to overrule them indirectly have not gained traction.

In short, I read the constitutional rights of noncitizens in the U.S. immigration system as having moved in fits and starts, both forwards and backwards. But in Hawaii and Thuraissigiam, the Court is marching decidedly backwards toward a new precipice.

Recent Grounds for Optimism – and Impending Disaster

Two other recent cases again offered glimmers of hope for greater judicial scrutiny. In Sessions v. Dimaya (2018), the Court struck down a substantive deportation statute on the basis of vagueness by reaffirming the applicability of the void-for-vagueness principle to immigration statutes and then importing the analysis it had applied to a similar criminal provision. That decision affirmed that the Court, at least in the realm of vagueness, would not erode the constitutional standard simply because the case involved noncitizens and deportation.

Also of note, in Kerry v. Din (2015), a majority of the Justices appeared ready to give the “facially legitimate and bona fide reason” test some bite. Although the Court affirmed the government’s denial of a visa to the noncitizen spouse of U.S. citizen, Justice Kennedy’s controlling concurrence suggested a significant qualifier to the deferential test: an “affirmative showing of bad faith” that was “alleged with sufficient particularity” could trigger greater judicial scrutiny. Din indicated that even when the Mandel/Fiallo test applied, evidence of impermissible motive would allow the courts to “look behind” the executive’s claim of facial legitimacy to scrutinize the real grounds for decision.

If ever there was a case for finding “affirmative bad faith” based on an impermissible motive alleged with particularity, it is Trump v. Hawaii. The president’s explicit and persistent statements of religious animus motivating the entry ban were unvarnished, uncontested, and unrepentant. Even the majority was forced to recount a few of those statements, and Justice Sotomayor’s dissent catalogued them at length. Her dissent, like the Fourth Circuit’s opinion, found that the president’s actions fit squarely within the “bad faith” exception to the deferential facially legitimate and bona fide test. Yet, the majority only begrudgingly acknowledged the exception, and then effectively rendered it toothless.

The Court also squarely rejected the application of normal Establishment Clause scrutiny to the immigration “Muslim ban.” The Court found the test inapplicable because of the ban’s national security patina, its immigration origins, and the judicial doctrines of deference to federal immigration policies. In doing so, the Court relied significantly on the 1950s and 1970s cases discussed above, where the doctrine took root.

More ominously, it appears we are now on the verge of a new radical erosion of even more basic principles. Instead of adopting a gradually growing level of constitutional protection for noncitizens subject to removal to parallel constitutional protections afforded citizens – as Cox and  Rodríguez argue – the Court is charting an extremist path to reject core access-to-the-courts principles that have enforced legal rights against executive violations since federal immigration regulation first began.

In the most under-reported yet deeply consequential immigration ruling in decades, DHS v. Thuraissigiam threatens to eliminate the core basis for judicial review of immigration removal orders altogether. Because it came just days after the celebrated DACA decision, it has been largely overlooked by analysts, commentators, and many scholars.

Thuraissigiam involved an asylum-seeking Sri Lankan who entered the United States without authorization between ports of entry. He was arrested and detained immediately after crossing the border. Under the law, he was entitled to seek asylum, but his claim was denied at the mandatory pre-screening “credible fear” interview stage. He sought to challenge that decision. There are interesting questions about how much process should be due a noncitizen inside U.S. borders who has just entered unlawfully. But Thuraissigiam raised what he characterized as a straightforward legal claim: he argued that the DHS screening process he received had violated his statutory rights.

The writ of habeas corpus has always been guaranteed to noncitizens on U.S. territory who claim their statutory rights were denied – right or wrong, and regardless of any constitutional underpinnings. Legal claims are recognized as challenging the noncitizen’s detention and removal on the ground that the underlying immigration expulsion order justifying the detention is unlawful. Even the most due process-deprived noncitizens like Mezei and Knauff, or the earlier subjects of Chinese Exclusion, unquestionably had access to habeas corpus to present legal claims, win or lose.

Moreover, in a challenge to the government’s denial of habeas corpus to a noncitizen ordered deported under the jurisdiction-stripping regime enacted by IIRIRA, the Court in INS v. St. Cyr exhaustively catalogued the history of immigration habeas law. It emphatically proclaimed that habeas review of removal orders is grounded in the Constitution, pronouncing that “[b]ecause of [the Suspension] Clause, some judicial intervention in deportation cases is unquestionably required by the Constitution.” A few years later, in Boumediene v. Bush, the Court explicitly held that the Suspension Clause ensures habeas review to determine “errors of law, including the erroneous application or interpretation of statutes.”

Yet, in an opinion by Justice Alito, the Thuraissigiam Court dismissed those landmark decisions with scant discussion and ruled that the Suspension Clause’s guarantee of habeas corpus did not apply to Thuraissigiam at all because he was not seeking “simple release.”

Gerald Neuman, for decades the preeminent immigration habeas scholar, characterizes Justice Alito’s majority opinion as “disrespect[ing] precedent,” “misconstruing . . . the habeas petition,” “twisting” the arguments of counsel, relying on a “doubly dishonest” invocation of prior caselaw, deploying a “manipulative version of originalism,” engaging in “willful contradiction,” and “dishonest[ly] claim[ing] that Thuraissigiam was not seeking release.” As Neuman chillingly points out:

A century ago, even at the height of pseudoscientific racism and anti-Chinese bigotry, the Supreme Court was unwilling to abandon the Constitution’s guarantee of habeas corpus as a check on unlawful exclusion and deportation of migrants. In 2020, a Supreme Court majority has thrown away that guarantee in a broadly dismissive opinion that threatens the liberty and safety of citizens and immigrants alike.

Justices Sotomayor and Kagan vigorously dissented; Justices Breyer and Ginsburg concurred but on the narrow, fact-specific grounds of Thuraissigiam’s arrest immediately upon crossing the border and because his claims, properly understood, were “at their core, challenges to factual findings,” not legal claims encompassed by habeas corpus. In a post about the case, Cox and co-author Ahilan Arulanantham emphasize this aspect of the decision.

While the case is limited to its facts and to Thuraissigiam’s particular claim, the Court’s analysis invites a lawless regime of summary immigration expulsions unsupervised by the courts. That is especially true for persons arriving at the border and, more ominously, potentially for noncitizens inside the United States who are deemed to be “seeking admission” despite established ties and residence in the country.

In sum, we are entering a deeply dangerous period where the Court is poised to do lasting damage to judicial checks on executive illegalities by undermining or eliminating foundational principles that have provided noncitizens with a minimal judicial fail-safe against unlawful expulsion throughout our history. The radical unraveling that Thuraissigiam portends exceeds even that which occurred in the 1950s. I would like to share the authors’ optimism, but if the current trend is not recognized and reversed, the abuses of the present will be dwarfed by those that the current, or a future, xenophobic administration may choose to adopt.

 A Brighter Future

The dangerous judicial trend is not, however, the only current dynamic. My second and more optimistic reflection on the book is how the authors’ view of presidential power should inform our thinking about the potential for action by a new, reform-minded executive. The Trump administration’s avalanche of policies distorting and dismantling immigration procedures and protections is well known. But the mechanism for achieving those ends is less well understood.

Of particular significance here, none of the Trump-era policies are the result of laws or legislation. Most are not even the product of formal rules or published regulations. Instead, the Trump administration’s measures consist almost exclusively of various types of executive action: nearly fifty presidential orders and hundreds of sub-regulatory administrative and executive initiatives, including policy directives, memos, guidelines, form changes, FAQs, lesson plans, Attorney General legal opinions, and other administrative actions. By my count, the total is nearing 1,000.

What is enacted by administrative action can be undone by administrative action. Of course, as the DACA litigation has demonstrated, the Administrative Procedure Act’s requirements must be followed, and statutory obligations must be fulfilled. But for every Trump policy put in place since January 2017, there was a predecessor policy already vetted and operationalized that, at a minimum, can serve as a baseline to which a new administration could turn for guidance, or upon which new policies could be built. The current status quo should not be the starting point for a new administration committed to reform.

Nor should the status quo ante be the end point for what constitutes reform. Devising new, humane policies and implementing them effectively and quickly is admittedly not easy. Compliance with procedural requirements and meaningful inter-agency consultation are important tools of good government. But acting promptly is essential and, as the authors so effectively point out, the president and executive branch are vested with great power and discretion.

That presidential power, in turn, generates pressure to act quickly and decisively. The demands of the moment are unique, and the damage done becomes more entrenched and increasingly difficult to undo the longer the policies remain in place. The value of deliberation and consultation must not overwhelm the urgency of achieving change. A 2009 GAO study examined a sample of rules and found the average time for completing rulemaking to be four years, with ranges of one to fourteen years. Given the humanitarian and policy emergency facing the country, it is unrealistic to postpone new policies for such protracted periods of time.

A lack of assertive action by a new administration would leave in place the Trump administration’s inhumane, precipitous, and often-unlawful actions, thereby unintentionally rewarding the values and norms that generated them and potentially complicating their reversal. Those who would continue to suffer the consequences most severely are the people and families denied entry or reunion, the asylum-seekers denied the process and procedures required by law, and the businesses blocked from recruiting qualified workers. The country’s competitive advantage in attracting the most talented and innovative individuals from across the globe would also continue to erode. But more fundamentally, the nation’s identity and collective sense of self are diminished when immigration policies no longer reflect the nation’s values and aspirations. The longer Trump-era polices remain in place, the more deeply their xenophobic, nativist, and white-supremacist origins infect the immigration system and society as a whole.

Assertive action by a new administration is also necessary for principles of democratic legitimacy. Preserving and bolstering confidence in the constitutional system and in the value of the electoral process requires a new administration – if one is elected in November – to reject decisively the policies most identified with the administration that the voters have renounced. Those who mobilize and vote to change the presidency need to see that concrete outcomes result from a change in administration. If a new administration is overly cautious, slow, or reluctant to exercise the power that – as Cox and  Rodríguez elegantly explain – it legitimately wields, then we risk an electorate that becomes increasingly disillusioned with the electoral process, and perhaps with the constitutional structure. Immigration policy is one defining characteristic of the Trump administration, though plainly not the only one. Actions to redress profound and growing economic inequality, systemic racism, climate change, and the raging pandemic are also of burning urgency.  But immigration policy provides a new, reform-oriented administration with the opportunity to break decisively from its predecessor precisely because this area of law – as Cox and Rodríguez elucidate – is subject to extraordinary executive discretion. Electoral expectations for change in this arena will thus be understandably high.

While adherence to meticulous procedures can confer legitimacy, that cannot substitute for achieving policy reforms. In The Procedure Fetish, Nicholas Bagley provocatively warns liberals against overemphasizing procedural norms at the expense of substantive outcomes. He explains that while proceduralism can play a role in “preserving legitimacy and discouraging capture,” it also “advances those goals more obliquely than is commonly assumed and may exacerbate the very problems it aims to address.” Procedural rules that hobble federal agencies or handcuff agency leaders can thwart efforts to achieve positive reform. Bagley argues for a “positive vision of the administrative state” that advances substantive policy goals – a trenchant observation that is especially relevant to an immigration reform agenda.

Effective change also means prompt, discernible, and positive change at the agency level, especially in the immigration bureaucracy. Meeting the challenge of implementing reform requires changing bureaucratic culture, addressing the internal dynamics that militate in favor of the status quo, ensuring personnel that will faithfully execute new policies, and effectively using the presidential discretion that Cox and  Rodríguez champion. In that respect, the authors importantly argue that exercising discretion should not be understood solely as the authority of line officers to make individualized decisions. I have addressed elsewhere the pitfalls and barriers to achieving reform through policies that depend on line adjudicator exercise of discretion. Defining discretion as giving every line officer or adjudicator the authority to make decisions is a recipe for chaos in place of coherent and transparent policy. As Cox and Rodríguez assert, “political officials ought to have considerable control over the way the bureaucracy wields its discretion.” That is essential for good policy, effective governance, and democratic accountability.

The Next Challenge

Having demonstrated the power of the presidency, the book’s epilogue invites readers to think more creatively about how presidential power should progress beyond setting negative enforcement policies and instead – or in addition – exercise discretion positively to grant legal protection and benefits to noncitizens. That is a largely unexamined area that urgently needs deeper exploration — and that I hope these insightful authors will pursue next.

The author wishes to express his gratitude for the superb research assistance of Diana Li.
Image: WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 18: Two Muslim women stand near a fence across the street from the White House before the start of a protest against the Trump administration’s proposed travel ban, October 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. Early Wednesday morning, a federal judge in Maryland granted a motion for a preliminary injunction on the administration’s travel ban. This is the Trump administration’s third attempt to restrict entry into the United States for citizens from mostly Muslim-majority countries. The Department of Justice said it plans to appeal and the White House issued a statement calling the judge’s decision ‘dangerously flawed.’ (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Good Governance Paper No. 5: Prepublication Review — How to Fix a Broken System

by and

The 116th Congress’s Record on International Human Rights: The Good, the Bad, and the Unfinished Business

by

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 12-16)

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Facebook and Twitter’s Handling of New York Post Hunter Biden Story Bodes Poorly for Post-Election Period

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 3: Investigating a President

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The President and Immigration Law: Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System Through Enforcement Discretion and Reform

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election

by

Trump’s Executive Order on the ICC is Illegal, Not Just Shameful

by and

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

by and

Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 5-9)

by

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Lucas Guttentag

Professor of the Practice of Law, Stanford Law School, and Martin R. Flug Lecturer in Law, Yale Law School.

Read these related stories next:

This photo taken on September 12, 2019 shows people walking next to a Uighur cemetery in Shayar in the region of Xinjiang.

The 116th Congress’s Record on International Human Rights: The Good, the Bad, and the Unfinished Business

October 19, 2020 by

An Azeri soldier walks near a destroyed vehicle in the city of Jabrayil, where Azeri forces regained control during the fighting with Armenia over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh on October 16, 2020.

Absence of US Diplomacy on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Risks a Wider War

October 17, 2020 by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Presidential Power, Migration Management, and Foreign Affairs

October 16, 2020 by

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees board a Swift Air charter flight at McCormick Air Center on February 18, 2020 in Yakima, Washington.

The President and Immigration Law: Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System Through Enforcement Discretion and Reform

October 14, 2020 by

Packages fill the shelves in the Miguel Nieto Department Store on February 1, 2020 in Presidio, Texas. - Ranchers from both sides of the border use the the Miguel Nieto Department Store as a pick up spot for their packages because they live in such remote locations.

The President and Immigration Law Series: The Consequences of the Free Rein of Enforcement on Borderlands Society

October 13, 2020 by

A Christmas nativity scene depicts Jesus, Mary, and Joseph separated and caged, as asylum seekers detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, at Claremont United Methodist Church on December 9, 2019 in Claremont, California.

The President and Immigration Law Series: The Urgent Need to Shrink Immigration Detention

October 13, 2020 by

Activists chant in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 18, 2020. Signs read, "Here to Stay" and "Home Is Here."

The President and Immigration Law Series: Executive Power Beyond Enforcement

October 12, 2020 by

The Statue of Liberty is viewed from the rooftop of the new Statue of Liberty Museum, May 13, 2019 on Liberty Island in New York City.

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

October 12, 2020 by and

A side by side collage of a portrait of Lincoln, a portrait of Salmon P. Chase, and a photo of Trump and Amy Coney Barrett speaking.

Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy

October 11, 2020 by and

Trump looks out from the Truman Balcony as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on October 5, 2020. He does not wear a face mask.

Shaky Hands in the Oval Office

October 9, 2020 by

Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) leans in close without a face mask to speak with Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), who wears a face mask, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation" on Capitol Hill on August 5, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

October 4, 2020 by

Cell room doors are seen at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, on August 13, 2018. - A former regional jail, the facility has been contracted by the US Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house undocumented adult immigrant detainees.

The U.S. Bears International Responsibility for Forced Sterilization of Women in ICE Detention

September 29, 2020 by and