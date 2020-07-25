Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 20-24)

Racial Justice, Policing, and Protests
Racing National Security Series
- The New Jane Crow: Women’s Mass Incarceration
by Michele Goodwin (@michelebgoodwin)
- The UN Cannot Live on Past Laurels: The Time for Courageous Leadership on Anti-Black Racism Is Now
by Adelle Blackett (@adelleblackett)
Deployment of the Military/Federal Forces
- Portland’s Pretext: Barr’s Long History Manipulating Law to Put Federal Forces on U.S. Streets
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin)
- Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin)
- The President’s Private Army
by Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein)
Hate Speech
- The Short Fuse: Autocrats, Hate Speech and Political Violence
by Ernesto Verdeja (@ErnestoVerdeja) and Bettina Spencer (@BettinaSpence19)
Systemic Discrimination
- Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality
by Kamari Maxine Clarke (@KamMClarke)
Coronavirus
Editor’s Note – We have created A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security, a comprehensive subject-matter catalog that is continually updated. Below are coronavirus-related articles published this week.
- Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South
by Eden Lapidor
Women and National Security
- Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?
by Ambassador Donald Steinberg
State Department
- Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin)
Myanmar and Rohingya
- What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide
by Param-Preet Singh (@singhp_p)
- Myanmar and the ICJ: Ways Forward
by Grant Shubin (@Grant_GJC)
William Barr
- Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr
by Scott Harshbarger
- Four Topics the Judiciary Committee Must Focus on in Barr Hearing
By Lisa Gilbert (@Lisa_PubCitizen)
Syria
- Non-lethal Assistance and the Syrian Conflict: Lessons from the Netherlands
by Tom Ruys (TomRuys_Law) and Luca Ferro (@LucaFerro_Ghent)
- The Caesar Sanctions Help Reinforce Norms Enshrined in International Law
by Sana Sekkarie
Yemen
- USAID Has Suspended Aid to 80 Percent of Yemenis: An Appalling Abuse of Humanitarian Principles
by Scott Paul (@ScottTPaul)
Cyber
- Cyberattack Attribution and International Law
by Kristen Eichensehr (@K_Eichensehr)
United Nations
Images [from left to right]: Carl Court/Getty; Jorge Ivan Castaneira Jaramillo/Getty; UN Photos;
Mason Trinca/Getty; STR/AFP via Getty; Allison Joyce/Getty