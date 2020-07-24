Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

Nowhere are the politics of racial inequality more difficult to instantiate than with a court whose goal is to defend victims of mass atrocity violence. The International Criminal Court (ICC) came into being through the recognition that “millions of children, women and men have been victims of unimaginable atrocities that deeply shock the conscience of humanity.” The champions of the court insisted that the most serious crimes of concern to the international community must not go unpunished, a principle they rallied around to call for an end to impunity for perpetrators at the highest levels. In practice, however, the ICC’s fixation on this particular notion of justice has caused it to reproduce deep, global structural inequalities.

To date, the ICC has issued indictments against forty-two individuals, all of whom are Black and/or Arab-Africans. Given that anti-Black and anti-Arab racism continue to be especially prevalent globally, one might think that further introspective grappling with questions of race and racism may be part of the work of international criminal justice. Yet, as Randle DeFalco and Frédéric Mégret argue, agents of the ICC and other international tribunals have strongly rejected any notion that race may shape the conditions and outcomes of their functions By contrast, proponents of international tribunals tend to position their work as being about mitigating and prosecuting the effects of violence. Race is coded as being external to an international criminal law paradigm in which all lives are supposed to matter; the cultures and systems of white supremacy are rarely acknowledged as shaping the conditions of (in)justice both within and outside this framework.

On the other hand, when discussions of race and white supremacy emerge in these institutional contexts, they often devolve into whether there is conscious or unconscious bias that led to particular decisions. However, rather than being concerned with the workings of individual intention connected to whether decision makers are racist or fueled by animus, I am interested in various ICC institutional designs that further racial subordination. In this article I highlight some of the underlying structures of racial injustice and white supremacist logics upon which international criminal law has been constructed. Through the making of agreements that become law, white supremacy functions through institutional designs that further racial subordination. What we see is that the forms of racial and neocolonial injustice that exist globally are the product of various political and juridical modes of production which structure conditions of inequality in particular ways – racial, educational, and so forth. I offer a brief discussion of one case in point – how both the drafting and political negotiations that resulted in the Rome Statute continue to contribute to entrenched global structural inequality that plays out in racialized cartographies.

Power and White Supremacy Decides What Counts: “Substantive Crimes” in the Rome Statute

The set of “substantive crimes” articulated by the ICC is one important site of structural and racialized inequality. Article 5 of the Rome Statute states that the crimes over which the court has jurisdiction represent “the most serious crimes of concern to the international community as a whole.” These “most serious crimes” – namely genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression – are routinely referred to as the “core” crimes of international criminal law. The label “core” is without question used to refer to the perceived elevated status of these crimes. As Christine Schwöbel-Patel argues, this label designates special standing regarding international jurisdiction as well as in terms of moral abhorrence – these core crimes are deemed the worst of all crimes. In turn, other crimes are framed as being of lesser importance, and are typically deemed more aptly prosecuted in domestic jurisdictions. While the rhetoric of the court concerning “core” crimes is decidedly universalist, a much more relativist tone is adopted regarding other crimes, suggesting they are, in contrast to truly universal crimes, considered to be culturally specific. They do not offend all of humanity.

There were several crimes that were weeded out in order to come to the contemporary understanding of core crimes, including crimes of terrorism, crimes against United Nations and associated personnel, and drug trafficking. The impetus for directing renewed legal and political energies towards the establishment of a permanent ICC came in 1989 through a request made to the General Assembly by Trinidad and Tobago on the grounds that domestic prosecution of drug-related crimes was difficult, if not impossible due to various forms of obstruction to domestic prosecutions. The subsequent resolution by the General Assembly stated the illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs as the primary reason for establishing a permanent international criminal court. However, in 1998, when the final wording of the Rome Statue was negotiated and agreed upon, drug trafficking no longer featured in the list of crimes under the court’s jurisdiction. Delegates justified their objection to including these crimes with mentioning fears of overburdening the fledgling court, the premature nature of these discussions, and that they would prove a distraction to other (more important) crimes.

Only the delegates of Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Algeria were outspoken in their support of inclusion but they were up against the powerful voices of France, Germany, India, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the U.K., amongst others. In the final draft of the text that would become the Rome Statute, drug trafficking crimes had disappeared. Since then, the crime has not only been excluded from the venerable list of “core crimes,” it has been relegated to a so-called “treaty crime,” and ultimately redirected to transnational criminal law.

As a range of scholars have argued, the constructed distinction between “core” crimes increasingly associated with the worst international stigma, and a range of other crimes or non-criminal forms of harm causation and human rights violations that are implicitly designated as less grave, overlap with racialized categories in a range of ways. For example, the work of the ICC has myopically highlighted the destruction of cultural property or the sexual violence against “bush wives” as emblematic of (racialized) African violence. The convictions of Thomas Lubanga Dyilo, Germain Katanga, and Jean-Pierre Bemba have had, amongst other things, the effect of associating Black Africans with physical and sexual violence, the abuse of children through the recruitment and use of child soldiers, and the inability to hold “civilized” elections. This compares with the persistent ignoring or euphemizing of, for example, acts of aggression by the United States in invading Iraq, the torture of detainees in Guantánamo Bay or Abu Ghraib prisons and other black sites, or threatening other states that have nuclear weapons.

The ICC’s catalogue of core crimes is rooted in a restricted conceptualization of violence that, by design, does not address many of the collective interests of Global South peoples that are impacted by the structural violence of economic coercion, resource extraction, global wealth distribution and enforced impoverishment, and the slow violence meted out by the toxic remnants of certain weaponry. Ultimately, if international criminal law is to take seriously its claim to be part of a project of global justice, it must at some point begin to tackle the root causes of atrocities – the economic contexts of war, exploitation and scarcity. This will require a comprehensive effort to, in the words of Asad Kiyani, “reconsider the boundaries of criminalization” and question the role of structural adjustment and austerity programs imposed by international financial institutions, which have contributed enormously to insecurity and precarity in Africa and elsewhere.

White Supremacy Decides What (and When) Applies: Non-Retroactivity and Temporal Jurisdiction

The temporal limitations of the ICC and other tribunals, as relates to historical and continuing crimes, are usurped by legal principles like the ban on retroactive criminalization — which asserts that conduct must be criminalized and penalties fixed in advance of any criminal prosecution (see here). As one of the most fundamental defenses to a criminal prosecution, this “legality” principle stands for the notion that a person may only be held criminally liable and punished if, at the moment when they performed a certain act, this act was regarded as a criminal offence under the applicable law. Given that international criminal law itself did not exist in any clear, distinguishable form until shortly after World War II, the legality principle thus, in one fell swoop removes the numerous atrocities attendant to colonization and empire-building by Western powers from the gaze of this body of law.

In line with the legality principle, the ICC’s jurisdiction is strictly prospective. The ICC’s temporal jurisdiction, as outlined in Article 11, is limited to crimes committed after the entry into force of the Statute on July 1, 2002. Similarly, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda is limited to crimes committed between January 1 and December 31, 1994, excising the complicated leadup to the Rwandan Genocide and central role of colonialism therein. Similarly, the Special Court of Sierra Leone has jurisdiction over crimes committed on the territory of Sierra Leone only after November 30, 1996. The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia’s limited temporal jurisdiction is even more stark, as it only has jurisdiction over the period the Khmer Rouge held power from April 17, 1975 to January 6, 1979. This limitation removed any possibility of addressing international crimes committed by the French in Cambodia during and after colonialism, and also gives the United States de facto immunity for its massive indiscriminate bombing campaign throughout the country, especially during the Cambodian civil war of 1970 to 1975.

Although the temporal jurisdiction of these international criminal justice institutions are in the late 20th century and early 21st century, if one pursues a contextualization of the various conflicts being judged by these courts, it is critical to understand the colonial histories and structures of inequality that contributed to the violence being adjudicated (not to mention the contemporary complicity of various corporate and other actors in said violence, which similarly tends to be ignored in adjudicatory processes). The reality is that the violence of colonialism and neocolonialism continues to structure the nature of privilege, power, and violence in ICC situation countries today. But the lack of mechanisms to address and attempt to repair the deep structural violence of colonialism, the complicity of colonialism’s inequalities in seeding contemporary violence, and economic degradation of neocolonialism, contributes to unresolved issues for the continuing challenges of structural inequality in the current world order. Much like other forms of transitional justice, international criminal law thus, in the words of Zinaida Miller “serves to narrate conflict and peace, voice and silence, tolerable structural violence and intolerable physical atrocity” and to “delineat[e] who may now speak, describing past violence by deciding what and who will be punished.”

White Supremacy Decides Who is Rendered Culpable: The Security Council Trigger as Double Standard

The absence of three of the five veto-holding U.N. Security Council (UNSC) powers from the ranks of ICC member states means that the Council retains a significant supervisory control of the court’s prosecutions without ceding any responsibility for the actions of non-member state permanent council members. By extension, the failure of the UNSC to draw attention to the role of international crimes perpetrated by Western actors in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Guantanamo Bay, Georgia, Tibet and elsewhere, amounts to a double standard whereby the court applies one standard to powerful nations and another to less powerful nations (see e.g. arguments by Celestine Nchekwube Ezennia, and Frederick Cowell). It took unilateral action by the ICC Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) to pursue accountability against U.S. actors for alleged international crimes committed within the context of the Afghan conflict. Meanwhile, the UNSC has failed to show any initiative in this regard, and the possibility of the United States seeking to use its council seat to block the investigation from moving forward has been raised.

As argued by Frederick Cowell, Dire Tladi, Siba Grovogui, and Dapo Akande, Max Du Plessis and Charles Jalloh, amongst others, one of the ways that inequality has played out in the Rome Statute has been in the bolstering of sovereign inequality that has led to the perpetuation of dominance by powerful actors. Article13(b) of the Rome Statute ensures that the UNSC retains the power to refer cases to the OTP. Further, by giving the UNSC the power to effectively (and selectively) universalize the ICC’s jurisdiction, by enabling the OTP to initiate investigations in states that are not party to the ICC, the Rome Statute accentuates sovereign inequality. This power is compounded by the UNSC’s inverse power in Article 16 of the Rome Statute to “defer” (i.e. halt) ongoing ICC investigations via resolution for renewable one year periods. These UNSC powers perpetuate the existing hierarchy in international relations and envisages even more constraints on the exercise of the already impaired sovereign power of less powerful states.

We saw this playing out in relation to the UNSC referral of the situation in Darfur, Sudan to the ICC. In 2005, the UNSC referred the conflict in Darfur to the ICC via Resolution 1593 (for commentary, see here). This marked the first time that the UNSC had invoked its power under Article 13(b) of the Rome Statute to refer a particular situation to the OTP for investigation. In April 2007, the ICC issued arrest warrants against Janjaweed militia leader Ali Kushayb and Sudan’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Ahmad Harun. In July 2008, the OTP requested an arrest warrant against Sudanese President, Omar al-Bashir, which was issued in March, 2009. It is no surprise that scholars such as Sujith Xavier and John Reynolds have suggested that the UNSC referral mechanism can be seen as extending a form of purported universal jurisdiction that in reality, is problematically selective.

In Libya, the U.N. Human Rights Council established an International Commission of Inquiry in the context of the Gaddafi regime’s crackdown on the 2011 popular uprising. The UNSC referred the situation in Libya to the OTP via Resolution 1970, and soon thereafter authorized air and naval intervention – to be effected by NATO powers and their Gulf allies – in Resolution 1973. Two days after the authorization, NATO initiated the intervention, including establishing a no-fly zone and launching aerial attacks on government forces. In October 2011, after seven months, Libyan rebel forces conquered the country and killed the former authoritarian ruler, Muammar Gaddafi. Western media and politicians praised the intervention as a humanitarian success for averting a bloodbath in Libya’s second largest city, Benghazi, and helping to replace Gaddafi’s dictatorial regime with a transitional council pledged to democracy.

Following the enactment of Resolution 1970, the OTP immediately opened an investigation and, within three months, the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber issued arrest warrants for Muammar Gaddafi (with the case against him subsequently terminated following his death), Saif Gaddafi and Abdullah al-Senussi for crimes against humanity (murder and persecution) allegedly committed across Libya in February 2011 by state actors, including security forces. As many scholars have suggested, the speed with which the investigations, indictments and warrants came, and in the context of the coercive referral of a state to which access for the ICC was otherwise limited, is in marked contrast to other situations. This includes those involving consenting states where preliminary examinations have continued on for years and have yet to reach a point of determination (see Xavier and Reynolds on this point).

Notably, the UNSC referrals in both the Sudan and Libya situations via resolutions 1593 and 1970 respectively, explicitly excluded the court’s personal jurisdiction over nationals of non-party states outside Sudan and Libya, for any acts or omissions arising out of military operations authorized by the Council itself. In effect, the Council referred jurisdiction to the ICC over Sudanese and Libyan nationals, but not certain intervening military forces – in the Libyan case, for example, the United States troops involved in the NATO intervention.

We could describe numerous other illustrations of this double standard in practice, from Sri Lanka, to Syria, to Palestine. Not only does the ICC grant direct juridical privileges to a narrow group of states – the permanent members who hold the power of veto – but it also underscores the inequality among states. Cowell argues that this inherent structure of non-ICC state dominance institutionalizes the power of the UNSC, perpetuating its legal hegemony through the Rome Statute and making the ICC a mechanism of empire in service of the management of existing wars, rather than a venue for holding those that instigate conflicts to account.

White Supremacy Decides Who Chooses: Prosecutorial Discretion

Additionally, the racially tinged reordering of priorities within international criminal justice is closely tied to the exercise of prosecutorial discretion. This structural inequality in the ICC is grounded in Article 15(1) of the Rome Statute, as well as general prosecutorial powers, which have allowed the court’s disproportionate focus on African countries and African defendants. From the perceived lack of impartiality, to the need for greater oversight of the office holder’s considerable discretionary powers to minimize sovereign inequalities, to the selection of cases, the imperialist and disempowering features of Article 15 may have more to do with the application of the law than the law itself.

The ICC Prosecutor, even within her limited jurisdictional purview, has thousands of potential situations, cases, and suspects from which to choose. Only a very small minority of these are ever investigated, let alone prosecuted at the ICC (or anywhere else, for that matter). The selection of what situations to investigate, and whom to prosecute, is an exercise that identifies and designates the world’s “worst” criminals and their victims. This act of naming and ordering, without naming or prioritizing other global acts that are part of the world’s context for violence, perpetuates structural inequalities that shape perceptions in particular about blackness and violence.

White Supremacy Decides Who Has Power: Complementarity

The principle of complementarity is another tool worth considering here. It requires that state parties should ensure that international law is enforced within their jurisdiction. However, under Article 17 of the Rome Statute, where states are “unwilling or unable” to carry out an investigation or prosecution, the ICC may assert its jurisdiction. Ultimately, Article 17 provides a mechanism for enhancing the relative power of the court. By describing states as lacking control and power, Article 17 creates a legal regime vesting power, and by implication sovereignty, within the ICC. Complementarity is premised on the existence and perpetuation of state failure and weakness that effectively requires the OTP to put a state on trial for its perceived failure to prosecute an international crime. The process requires a state to acknowledge its own weakness in a specific case and its dependency on international organizations. This language of state failure feeds into what scholars such as Charles Call have referred to as the “Failed State fallacy,” which lets Western powers off the hook for their historic culpability in the function (and disfunction) of postcolonial states.

The language of state failure can be seen in an official report from the OTP in late 2003, which argued that certain states may well be unable to carry out investigations and prosecutions because they are “devastated by conflict and facing a collapse of [their] system[s].” Moving the prosecution of an individual to a supranational court diminishes the domestic legal sovereignty of a host state. It removes the possibility of the state from receiving resources to rebuild its justice system as it pursues domestic prosecutions. When applied to states in the Global South, particularly African states, the standard utilized in complementarity assessments feeds into old tropes about African countries being unable to govern themselves, as well as a denial of legal pluralism, at least when it might clash with fundamental colonial interests. British and French colonizers in Africa, for example, simultaneously deferred to local courts and monopolized criminal jurisdiction on the basis that criminal justice could not be entrusted to the locals. The skepticism towards traditional justice, or even sui generis transitional justice solutions, by advocates of international criminal justice, suggests a paternalistic stance that positions criminal justice as superior to all other alternatives which subordinates other forms of conflict resolution and renders Westernized legal processes as the only legitimate means to adjudicate violence.

White Supremacy Decides Who Matters: If All Lives Matter, What Say International Law?

In reflecting on Frédéric Mégret’s argument that the brokering of international criminal law is merely a selection of a particular technique, and thus does not dictate preselected outcomes or sets of crimes, then the toleration of racial inequality ought to be foregrounded as among the most serious international crimes. The contemporary production of international criminal law reflects choices and historical patterns in the development of juridical and political practices that have tended to relegate to the margins the significance of structural inequalities that continue to marginalize African voices and African solutions. In principle, all lives matter for international criminal justice. In practice, the agency of Black and Brown lives matters less in the operationalization of international criminal law. As a regime that is driven by law’s technocratic logic, the ICC’s work is routed through juridical frameworks that are designed to limit its calculus around life in relation to many things, such as scale of violence, nature and manner of violence, and impact of violence. These measures reflect a multilayered set of selectivity measures that are shaped by power, politics and racialized analytics, permeating each layer and shaping the conditions under which certain lives can be preserved – or prosecuted – while others are not.

In contrast with the emergent Black Lives Matter movement, which is a transnational, grassroots social movement aimed to intervening at the root causes and daily manifestations of social inequality, the ICC has a different purpose. It exists through an international treaty that represents a negotiated settlement structured to protect the interests of economically powerful states. This political-juridical mechanism helps to preserve larger sets of international and transnational processes that maintain existing power relations. Even as the ICC focuses exclusively on cases presumed to rescue and protect Black and Brown bodies, its very foundation – shaped by White supremacy – renders the current work of international criminal law difficult to reconcile with the contemporary global call to center Black lives and experiences and eradicate ongoing structural inequality.

Image: Security Council members unanimously adopt resolution 1970, imposing a package of sanctions against the leadership of the Libyan Arab Jamahiriya, including travel bans, asset freezes, an arms embargo and an immediate referral to the International Criminal Court. February 26, 2011 UN Photo # 464851