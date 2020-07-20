Non-lethal Assistance and the Syrian Conflict: Lessons from the Netherlands

by and

July 20, 2020

Whether one thinks of Syria, Libya, Yemen, or Ukraine, third-State involvement is undeniably a common feature of many – if not most – ongoing non-international armed conflicts. While the direct provision of arms to non-State armed groups is widely deemed contrary to international law, recent years suggest that States feel less reticence to provide so-called “non-lethal assistance” (NLA), understood as material aid not designed to inflict serious bodily harm or death. In particular, in the context of the Syrian civil war, such aid has been provided to various rebel groups, including by the United States as well as by several European countries.

Of these countries, the Netherlands provides a particularly fascinating case study. This is not so much because of the scale of its NLA program, which remained altogether modest with a total cost of around USD 30 million. Rather, the intense dialogue between the executive and legislative branches in the Netherlands offers a unique insight into the type of NLA equipment that was provided, the processes used to vet beneficiaries, and the efforts taken to monitor where provided equipment ended up and how it was used. Parliamentary scrutiny intensified particularly after media reports in 2018 exposed the full extent of the aid program. As part of such scrutiny, the Dutch parliament commissioned a joint report from two expert bodies, the Advisory Committee on Public International Law (CAVV) and the Advisory Council on International Affairs (AIV) on the support of foreign non-State armed groups through ”non-lethal assistance”.

In their joint report (currently in Dutch only) of 25 June 2020, the CAVV and AIV were careful not to retrospectively pass judgment on the Dutch NLA program (for our analysis of the report, see here), but instead adopted a more abstract and forward-looking approach, including by offering criteria to determine the permissibility of future NLA programs. Given the broader relevance for similar government-sanctioned programs elsewhere, this blog post offers a brief commentary of the report’s findings, both on the state of customary law and on the criteria identified. Ultimately, the report leaves (little) room for such programs in the future.

Where Does Custom Stand?

The report first recalls that arming and training foreign non-State armed groups, as well as otherwise supporting these fighters in a way that directly buoys their violent acts, breaches the prohibition on the use of force set out in Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and the foundational international law principle of non-intervention. The non-intervention principle would also be violated in situations wherein the assistance provided results in coercion in matters on which the de jure government must be allowed to decide freely. These conclusions are based on longstanding jurisprudence by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), specifically in the landmark 1986 Nicaragua case, and later confirmed in the 2005 Armed Activities judgment, and are not as such particularly controversial.

The report then engages in a somewhat confusing thought experiment, phrased as follows:

If on the basis of recent State practice a new rule were to develop that permits certain types of aid, under specific circumstances and to certain armed opposition groups only, it is of great importance to strictly frame such an expansion of permissible aid on the basis of three conditions. (emphasis added)

This understanding appears to flow from an earlier section of the report that describes recent State practice and opinio juris possibly indicating an impending change in customary international law. Examples of such practice, as relied upon in the report, include non-lethal aid to Syrian rebel forces (including by the United States), and a 2013 EU Council Decision relaxing an already fragile European arms embargo on Syria in favor of rebel forces. More questionably, reference is made to an exception to the Libyan arms embargo imposed by U.N. Security Council resolution 1970 (2011) which allows non-lethal assistance to certain armed groups (here, the report appears to overlook the fact that the Council is not bound by the non-intervention principle in exercising its Chapter VII powers). Conversely, the report recognizes that State positions on the permissibility of NLA remain” diffuse.” Thus, while Russia and Iran condemned third-State support to anti-Assad rebels, Western powers criticized Russian NLA to eastern-Ukrainian separatists.

In the end, the report concludes – in our view correctly – that there is currently no generally accepted opinio juris in support of the provision of non-lethal assistance, nor an extensive and virtually uniform practice of States in that regard.. The report does not halt there, but proceeds to identify three cumulative conditions designed to keep any possible expansion of permissible aid to rebels strictly under control. It follows that these criteria do not represent the lex lata (the law as it exists), but rather constitute a cautious foray into the lex ferenda (the law as it should be), as envisioned by Dutch lawyers and political scientists advising their government. Regrettably, that distinction is not made abundantly clear in the report.

Examining the Conditions in Detail

According to the Dutch experts, if political circumstances demand action, NLA to non-State armed groups should still be subject to three conditions.

  1. NLA Restricted to Certain Types of Assistance

This condition would limit NLA to that which clearly benefits the civilian population  (including humanitarian support – even if provided discriminately), helps to maintain public order in the territories under rebel control (and guard its borders), or facilitates prisoner surveillance (if respectful of human rights obligations).

Such an understanding is based on a broad interpretation of the Nicaragua case, which would allow the provision of assistance that cannot directly be tied to a rebel group’s capacity to wage war. There is some support for this view – both in the abstract (see Article 2 of the 1975 Wiesbaden Resolution by the Institut de Droit International), and in practice (see e.g. here, here and here) – even if its status under international law remains debatable. After all, in the Nicaragua case, the ICJ did stipulate that:

in international law, if one State, with a view to the coercion of another State, supports and assists armed bands in that State whose purpose is to overthrow the government of that State, that amounts to an intervention by the one State in the internal affairs of the other, whether or not the political objective of the State giving such support and assistance is equally far-reaching.

Additionally, the Dutch experts themselves offer powerful counter-arguments for such a broad interpretation. For example, they indicate that distinguishing between groups that are exclusively concerned with purposes like the ones mentioned above and those that also join the dispute is no easy feat. Moreover, any form of assistance will (indirectly) reinforce the organizational capacity and boost the reputation of the recipient group, which in turn could influence the outcome of a conflict.

On closer scrutiny, the Dutch NLA-program illustrates that much of the non-lethal material aid that is effective for the purpose of guarding borders and prisoners or maintaining public order can also be of use in combat. Strikingly, the Dutch authorities themselves insisted that the support provided be only for ”non-offensive” use – which is hardly the same as ”civilian” use. Even so, in 2018 the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affair’s Policy and Operations Evaluation Department recognized in a review of monitoring projects in Syria that “constant monitoring” compliance with such end use is ”impossible in a warzone context.” Moreover, in 2019, the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs claimed that ”the risks that non-lethal goods would become part of the battle” in Syria were already known. For example, in Syria, pick-up trucks provided as a form of NLA were used to transport fighters and equipped with heavy guns, while laptop computers also provided as NLA were used for military targeting. The same concern applies even more so to military uniforms, tactical vests with storage compartments for M-16s and AK47s (with or without body armor), and heat-vision cameras – all of which were reportedly supplied by the Dutch to groups active in the Syrian conflict.

  1. NLA Must Solely Benefit Select Armed Groups

The second condition suggested by the report demands that only those armed opposition groups that have the capacity to protect the civilian population against serious violations of international humanitarian law (IHL) and international human rights law (IHRL) may be supported. Such ability to protect is most evident in cases where relevant groups exercise effective control over part of a territory. Moreover, the Dutch experts mentioned that the recipient groups must respect the edicts of international law themselves, and that such respect must be consistently monitored by the State providing NLA.

While the first sub-criterion is both practical and pertinent, the second one establishes a threshold that is rarely, if ever, met in practice. Even if it is watered down so that the required level of compliance can be met when the recipient group’s overall conduct reflects a genuine commitment to IHL – meaning isolated instances of war crimes committed by individual members would not disqualify the group as a whole from receiving assistance – one would be hard-pressed to single out a de facto eligible armed group.

Indeed, U.N. expert bodies responsible for monitoring armed conflicts in Libya, Yemen, Syria, and South Sudan without exception, all report patterns of human rights violations and (possible) war crimes committed by all parties to the conflict – even if not to the same extent. That risk was again foreseen by the Dutch experts who cautioned that assistance to armed groups may actually increase the number of international law violations – the exact opposite of the international community’s intended goal.

The idea of an armed opposition group devoted exclusively to protecting civilians and without blood on its hands stemming from its armed insurrection may well be a mirage. That is confirmed by a rather dramatic turn of events in the Netherlands, where a Dutch national was prosecuted (but ultimately acquitted) for joining Jabhat al-Shamiya – a terrorist group active in Syria according to the Dutch Public Prosecution Service, and yet also a group on the receiving end of NLA doled out by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A similar case also occurred in the United Kingdom.

  1. NLA Can Only be Provided to Groups Fighting Rights-Abusing Dictatorships

The final condition put forth by the experts is perhaps the most straightforward one. Under this criterion, NLA is only allowed to be provided to armed opposition groups fighting a dictatorial regime that has committed grave human rights violations and other war crimes or atrocities. Evidence of such violations must also be verified by international expert bodies.

The urge to take action and not stand idly by in the face of acts that “deeply shock the conscience of humanity” may indeed be triggered by the failure of a hamstrung Security Council to carry out its primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security, as the report indicates. This clearly echoes other doctrines in international law, such as those of the responsibility to protect (R2P) or humanitarian intervention, that attempt to create space for State action to protect civilians abroad suffering at the hands of a tyrannical government.

However, in previous reports (see here, here and here), Dutch advisory bodies – again, in our view correctly – urged restraint, as neither of these doctrines has a strong claim to represent international law as it stands today, and both risk creating uncontrollable exceptions to the prohibition on the unilateral use of force. It stands to wonder why those same reasons would yield a different conclusion here.

Conclusion: An Unnecessary Blemish on an Exemplary Effort?

There is much to admire about the open and frank discussion in the Netherlands on the NLA program and its legal underpinning, and the fine analysis presented by the CAVV/AIV expert report. Still, the report’s three-headed exception to an otherwise blanket ban on third-State assistance to rebel groups is puzzling. First, its provenance is unclear since no clear pattern of either State practice or opinio juris has formed underpinning it. Second, it is hard to imagine any practical scenario meeting its conditions (only certain assistance to certain groups in certain situations). Also, the example of the Dutch NLA program, in reality, raises doubts as to their workability and the feasibility of monitoring compliance.

Further, in terms of what the law ought to be (de lege ferenda), one must be careful what one wishes for, having regard in particular to the tendency of third-State support to prolong and intensify non-international armed conflicts. The CAVV/AIV experts were not blind to the risks involved but put great emphasis on the twofold danger of conflict escalation and establishing an unruly precedent prone to abuse. It is precisely for this reason that the report strongly recommends that Dutch authorities exercise the utmost caution in ”wanting to create or contribute to” new legal bases for intervention (even if ”non-lethal” in nature).

Unsurprisingly, the Dutch experts wisely reminded their government to reinvigorate informal international consultations on how to deal with humanitarian emergencies and murderous regimes in the future. Perhaps, it should have stuck to that recommendation. In its present form, it is entirely possible that the report will be remembered more for its attempt to identify criteria regulating NLA to rebel groups, and less for its cautious warning against the creation of novel grounds for intervention.

(Authors’ Note: All direct quotations from the Dutch report are translations by the authors.)

Image: Syrian rebel fighters wave and gesture with machine guns while standing in the back of a pickup truck during a military parade near the southern city of Daraa on June 7, 2018. (Photo by Mohamad ABAZEED/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 13-17)

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Preparing the Public for a Contested Election

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Does Transitional Justice Belong in the United States?

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Denial of the Srebrenica Genocide Must Be Exposed and Condemned

by

Pardoning Roger Stone Could Itself Be an Unpardonable Crime

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

Supreme Court on Trump’s Finances: Glass Three Quarters Full for Rule of Law

by and

Colombian Peace Efforts on Life Support Amid the COVID-19 Response

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

The Baseline: How a Functional Executive Would Have Handled the Russian Bounty Operation

by , and

The CIA’s Long and Winding Road to Diversity

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Tom Ruys

Professor of International Law at Ghent University, Founder of the Ghent Rolin-Jaequemyns International Law Institute (GRILI) Follow him on Twitter (@TomRuys_Law).

Luca Ferro

Post-doctoral researcher at the Ghent Rolin-Jaequemyns International Law Institute (GRILI) Follow him on Twitter (@LucaFerro_Ghent)

Read these related stories next:

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 10-17)

July 17, 2020 by

Judgement in the Begum Case: A Good Day for the Protection of Human Rights

July 16, 2020 by and

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley, testify about the Defense department budget during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 4, 2020.

DOD’s New Ex Gratia Policy: What’s Right, What’s Wrong, and What’s Next

July 10, 2020 by

Smoke billowing out of buidlings following a coalition air strike in the western al-Daraiya neighbourhood of the embattled northern Syrian city of Raqa on September 5, 2017.

Toward a Consistent and Coherent Ex Gratia Policy for Civilian Casualties

July 10, 2020 by

World Health Organization (WHO) press conference

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 3-10)

July 10, 2020 by

Aerial view of a market street (with heavily damaged buildings nearby) in Ariha in the southern countryside of Syria's Idlib province before sunset during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, as people who had fled advancing government forces months earlier return to the town.

The New U.S. “Caesar” Sanctions on Syria Are Illegal

July 8, 2020 by

Left Photo: Syrian defendants Anwar Raslan (L), 57, and Eyad al-Gharib (R), 43, wait in the courtroom before the start of an unprecedented trial on state-sponsored torture in Syria, on April 23, 2020 at court in Koblenz, western Germany. Right Photo: German military in Afghanistan commander Colonel Georg Klein giving an interview to AFP on the September 4, 2009 airstrike carried out by NATO.

A Tale of German Global Criminal Justice: A TWAIL Perspective on the Syrian Torture Trial

June 30, 2020 by

Virtual press briefing by the President of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande

National Security at the United Nations This Week (June 5-12)

June 12, 2020 by

Syrian defendants Anwar Raslan (L), 57, and Eyad al-Gharib (R), 43, wait in the courtroom before the start of an unprecedented trial on state-sponsored torture in Syria, on April 23, 2020 at court in Koblenz, western Germany.

What Counts as State Practice? The Koblenz Trial and Functional Immunity

May 27, 2020 by

Armed forces accompany the convoy as UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths leaves Houthi-held Sana'a after a one-day visit on February 18, 2019 in Sana'a, Yemen.

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

May 27, 2020 by and

Omaima A, the widow of high-ranking Islamic State member Denis Cuspert, arrives for the first day of her trial on May 4, 2020 in Hamburg, Germany.

A Lost Phone Brings a Female ISIS Returnee to Trial for Crimes Against Humanity

May 22, 2020 by

Protesters from several humanitarian associations lay on the ground, on February 6, 2020 at Cherbourg harbor, during an action to prevent the docking of the Bahri Yanbu, a ship flying the flag of Saudi Arabia accused of transporting weapons for the conflict in Yemen.

How States Supporting Armed Proxies Can Reduce Civilian Casualties and Protracted Hostilities

May 20, 2020 by and