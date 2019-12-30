Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

Like last year, we created two lists for 2019: one for the “most read” articles that focused on the Russia and Ukraine investigations, and one for the “most read” articles that focused on other topics. The main rationale for creating two lists is to highlight news and analysis that can otherwise be crowded out by coverage of the Russia and Ukraine investigations. The statistics used to generate these lists do not include republication of Just Security articles by our media partners.

These lists also do not include four popular resource tools: (i) Public Document Clearinghouse on the Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry, (ii) Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations, (iii) Trump-Russia Timeline, and (iv) Unsealed Documents in Special Counsel Mueller’s Investigation.

We are very grateful to our authors and to our readers, and hope you enjoy seeing (and reading and rereading) these articles!

Most Read Articles of 2019 in General (excluding Ukraine and Russia investigations)

by Edwin Djabatey

by Jefferson Morley

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI by Justin Hendrix

by Beth Van Schaack

by Gabor Rona

by Joshua Geltzer, Ryan Goodman and Asha Rangappa

by Nicholas Rasmussen

by Stephen Gillers

by John T. Nelson

by Conor Shaw

by Martin J. Sheil

by Brian Egan and Tess Bridgeman

by Aurel Sari

by Ambassador Dana Shell Smith

by Steve Vladeck

by Marty Lederman

by Edgar Chen, Alicia O’Brien and Julie Rodin Zebrak

by Erin M. Kearns and Amarnath Amarasingam

by Robert S. Taylor

by Sam Berger

by Paul Seamus Ryan

by Steve Vladeck

by Kai Wiggins

by Rebecca Hamilton

by Annie Himes, Julia McKay and John T. Nelson

Most Read Articles of 2019 on Ukraine and Russia Investigations

by Susan Simpson

by Just Security, Kate Brannen, George T. Conway III, Jennifer Daskal, Kristen Eichensehr, Joshua Geltzer, Ryan Goodman, Elie Honig, Harry Litman, Renato Mariotti, Barbara McQuade, Asha Rangappa, Mimi Rocah, Paul Seamus Ryan, Rita Siemion, Joyce Vance and Andy Wright

by Ryan Goodman

by Viola Gienger and Ryan Goodman

by Barbara McQuade and Joyce Vance

by Viola Gienger

by John Sipher

by Jill Wine-Banks

by Ryan Goodman and Just Security

by Ryan Goodman

by Ryan Goodman

by Andrew Weissmann, Sam Berger, Randall Eliason, Barbara McQuade, Paul Seamus Ryan, Susan Simpson, Gary Stein and Michael Stern

by Ryan Goodman

by Susan Simpson

by Ryan Goodman and John T. Nelson

by Frank O. Bowman, III

by Paul Seamus Ryan

by Alex Finley

by Sam Berger

by Luppe Luppen

by Joshua Geltzer and Ryan Goodman

by Ryan Goodman and Viola Gienger

by Ryan Goodman

by Andy Wright

by Kel McClanahan