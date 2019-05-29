Unsealed Documents in Special Counsel Mueller’s Investigation [Updated]

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has prosecuted the Russia investigation by bringing charges against a number of former Trump campaign officials and their associates, and against Russian individuals and entities. Those charges have yielded a series of indictments and plea deals. Find below an updated list of substantive documents in cases related to the Russia investigation.
Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III Statement on Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election, May 29, 2019
House Judiciary Committee, Draft Resolution Recommending Finding Attorney General Barr in Contempt of Congress (and accompanying report), May 6, 2019
Attorney General William P. Barr Prepared Written Statement Before Senate Judiciary Committee, May 1, 2019
Word-searchable Redacted Mueller Report (PDF and Sribd versions)
Attorney General William Barr’s remarks on the release of the Redacted Mueller Report, April 18, 2019, 9:30 a.m. ET
Attorney General William Barr’s responses to reporters’ questions on release of Redacted Mueller Report, April 18, 2019, 9:30 a.m. ET
Attorney General William Barr’s summary of Mueller Report, March 24, 2019
Most recent litigation:
Michael Cohen
Manafort
- 02/22/2019: Government’s Sentencing Memorandum (and Attachments)
Roger Stone
Michael T. Flynn (1:17-cr-232, District of Columbia)
- 12/18/2018: Transcript of Sentencing Hearing
- 12/17/2018: Michael Flynn FD 302 Interview Report (date of entry 02/15/17)
- 12/14/2018: Government’s Reply to Memorandum in Aid of Sentencing
- 12/11/2018: Defendant’s Memorandum in Aid of Sentencing
- 12/4/2018: Government’s Memorandum in Aid of Sentencing
- 12/01/17 Statement by Michael Flynn (not directly part of the trial, but related)
- 12/01/17 Statement of the Offense
- 12/01/17 Plea Agreement
- 11/30/17 Criminal Information
Maria Butina
- 12/13/2018: Plea agreement and Statement of Offense
- 07/14/2018: Signed affidavit package
- 07/14/2018: Criminal complaint
Michael Cohen
- 12/12/2018: Transcript of Sentencing Hearing
- 12/7/2018: Michael Cohen Sentencing Memorandum filed by Special Counsel
- 12/7/2018: Michael Cohen Sentencing Memorandum filed by SDNY
- 11/29/2018: Criminal Information
- 11/29/2018: Plea Agreement
- 11/30/2018: Sentencing Memorandum on Behalf of Michael Cohen
12 alleged Russian intelligence officers
- 07/13/2018: Indictment
Internet Research Agency, et al (1:18-cr-32, District of Columbia)
U.S. v. Paul J. Manafort, Jr., and Konstantin Kilimnik (1:17-cr-201, District of Columbia)
U.S. v. Paul J. Manafort, Jr. (1:18-cr-83, Eastern District of Virginia)
- 06/04/18 Government’s Motion to Revoke or Revise Order of Pretrial Release
- 06/04/18 Declaration by Brock W. Domin in Support of Government’s Motion to Revoke or Revise Order of Pretrial Release
- 05/04/18 Hearing on Motion to Dismiss (full transcript)
- 04/02/18 Government’s Response in Opposition to Motion to Dismiss
- 04/02/18 Attachment C (Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein’s August 2017 memo defining Mueller’s authority)
- 03/09/18 Order Outlining Bail Conditions (noting that because of the criminal charges and the weight of the apparent evidence against Manafort, he “faces the very real possibility of life in prison” and poses a substantial flight risk)
- 03/08/18 Arraignment for Manafort
- 02/28/18 Status Report in Advance of Manafort Arraignment
- 02/26/18 Indictment Against Manafort
U.S. v. Richard W. Gates III (1:18-cr-83, Eastern District of Virginia)
- 03/01/18: Order on Motion to Dismiss Charges Against Gates
- 02/27/18: Motion to Dismiss Charges Against Gates (in accordance with Gates D.D.C. plea agreement)
U.S. v. Paul J. Manafort, Jr., and Richard W. Gates III (1:18-cr-83, Eastern District of Virginia)
- 02/22/18: Superseding Indictment Against Manafort and Gates (charging financial and tax crimes)
- 02/13/18: Redacted Criminal Case Cover Sheet for Manafort
U.S. v. Paul J. Manafort, Jr. (1:17-cr-201, District of Columbia)
- 12/07/2018: Government’s Memo on Breach Determination
- 02/23/18: Superseding Indictment Against Manafort (charging Conspiracy Against the U.S., Conspiracy to Launder Money, FARA violations, and lying to the executive branch)
- 09/14/2018: Superseding Criminal Information
- 09/14/2018: Plea Agreement
U.S. v. Richard W. Gates III (1:17-cr-201, District of Columbia)
- 02/23/18: Statement of the Offense
- 02/23/18: Plea Agreement
- 02/02/18: Superseding Criminal Information
U.S. v. Paul J. Manafort, Jr., and Richard W. Gates III (1:17-cr-201, District of Columbia)
- 02/22/18 Status Report (explaining the venue change from D.D.C. to E.D.Va. in superseding indictment, and that defense counsel was presented with proof of the underlying crimes before an indictment was returned)
- 02/16/18 Government’s Response to Manafort’s Supplemental Memorandum to His Motion for Reconsideration of Conditions of Release (alleging additional criminal conduct by Manafort in the form of bank frauds and bank fraud conspiracies)
- 12/11/17 Supplement on Manafort Property Values
- 12/08/17 Government Motion to Leave, Exhibit, and Supplemental Declaration in Opposition to Manafort’s Motion to Modify Bail Conditions (accusing Manafort of working with a Russian associate to write a public op-ed in support of Manafort’s Ukraine lobbying work)
- 12/07/17 Gates Motion to Modify Bail Conditions (reflecting updated bail negotiations)
- 11/30/17 Gates Motion to Modify Bail Conditions to Attend Family Event
- 11/30/17 Manafort Motion to Modify Bail Conditions
- 10/31/17 Government Memorandum (supporting conditions of bail release, complex case designation under the Speedy Trial Act, and notice of intent to use specific foreign bank records)
- 10/30/17 Manafort and Gates Arrest Warrants
- 10/27/17 Indictment
In Re GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION (Misc. Action No. 17-2336, District of Columbia)
- 10/02/17 Memorandum opinion (compelling grand jury testimony of former Manafort and Gates personal counsel)
Grand Jury Subpoena for Sam Nunberg
- 02/27/18 Grand Jury Subpoena (Former Trump aide Nunberg provided partial text of his grand jury subpoena to multiple news outlets)
U.S. v. Alex van der Zwaan (1:18-cr-31, District of Columbia)
- 03/27/2018 Government’s Sentencing Memorandum
- 03/27/2018 Sentencing Memorandum on Behalf of van der Zwaan
- 02/20/18 Statement of the Offense
- 02/20/18 Plea Agreement
- 02/16/18 Criminal Information
Richard Pinedo, et al (1:18-cr-24, District of Columbia)
George Papadopoulos (1:17-cr-182, District of Columbia)
- 10/05/17 Statement of the Offense
- 10/05/17 Plea Agreement
- 10/05/17 Transcript of Arraignment and Plea Agreement Hearing
- 10/03/17 Criminal Information
- 07/28/17 Affidavit in Support of Criminal Complaint
- 07/28/17 Criminal Complaint
Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s Appointment Order for Special Counsel Robert Mueller
- 04/02/18: Attachment C (Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein’s August 2017 memo defining Mueller’s authority)
- 05/17/17: Order 3915-2017
Other Cases Related to the Mueller Investigation
On Jan. 3, 2018, Paul Manafort filed a civil suit against the Department of Justice, Rod Rosenstein, and Robert Mueller. It contended that Rosenstein’s special counsel Appointment Order exceeded the scope of the special counsel regulations, and was invalid under the Administrative Procedure Act. The suit seeks declarative and injunctive relief to set aside the Appointment Order and the investigation’s actions toward Manafort, and to declare Mueller’s authority limited to investigating Russian collusion, and enjoin investigating beyond that matter.
Paul J. Manafort v. U.S. Department of Justice, et al. (1:18-cv-11, District of Columbia)
- 03/02/18 Defendants’ Reply Memorandum to Plaintiff’s Opposition to Motion to Dismiss
- 02/27/18 Motion to Unseal Sealed Document [#20] filed by David Andrew Christenson
- 02/21/18 Order Denying David Andrew Christenson’s Motion to Intervene
- 02/14/18 Plaintiff’s Memorandum in Opposition to Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss
- 02/14/18 Order Denying Motion to Intervene by Freedom Watch
- 02/13/18 Defendants’ Memorandum in Opposition to Motion to Intervene by David Andrew Christenson
- 02/06/18 Defendants’ Memorandum in Opposition to Motion to Intervene by Freedom Watch
- 02/02/18 Second Supplemental Motion to Intervene by David Andrew Christenson
- 02/02/18 Department of Justice Motion to Dismiss
- 01/26/18 Motion to Intervene by David Andrew Christenson
- 01/23/18 Motion to Intervene by Freedom Watch
- 01/03/18 Civil Complaint
