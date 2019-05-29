Unsealed Documents in Special Counsel Mueller’s Investigation [Updated]

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has prosecuted the Russia investigation by bringing charges against a number of former Trump campaign officials and their associates, and against Russian individuals and entities. Those charges have yielded a series of indictments and plea deals. Find below an updated list of substantive documents in cases related to the Russia investigation.

Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III Statement on Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election, May 29, 2019

House Judiciary Committee, Draft Resolution Recommending Finding Attorney General Barr in Contempt of Congress (and accompanying report), May 6, 2019

Attorney General William P. Barr Prepared Written Statement Before Senate Judiciary Committee, May 1, 2019

Word-searchable Redacted Mueller Report (PDF and Sribd versions)

Attorney General William Barr’s remarks on the release of the Redacted Mueller Report, April 18, 2019, 9:30 a.m. ET

Attorney General William Barr’s responses to reporters’ questions on release of Redacted Mueller Report, April 18, 2019, 9:30 a.m. ET

Attorney General William Barr’s summary of Mueller Report, March 24, 2019

Most recent litigation:

Michael Cohen

Manafort

Roger Stone

Michael T. Flynn (1:17-cr-232, District of Columbia)

Maria Butina

Michael Cohen

12 alleged Russian intelligence officers

Internet Research Agency, et al (1:18-cr-32, District of Columbia)

U.S. v. Paul J. Manafort, Jr., and Konstantin Kilimnik (1:17-cr-201, District of Columbia)

U.S. v. Paul J. Manafort, Jr. (1:18-cr-83, Eastern District of Virginia)

U.S. v. Richard W. Gates III (1:18-cr-83, Eastern District of Virginia)

U.S. v. Paul J. Manafort, Jr., and Richard W. Gates III (1:18-cr-83, Eastern District of Virginia)

U.S. v. Paul J. Manafort, Jr. (1:17-cr-201, District of Columbia)

U.S. v. Richard W. Gates III (1:17-cr-201, District of Columbia)

U.S. v. Paul J. Manafort, Jr., and Richard W. Gates III (1:17-cr-201, District of Columbia)

In Re GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION (Misc. Action No. 17-2336, District of Columbia)

10/02/17 Memorandum opinion (compelling grand jury testimony of former Manafort and Gates personal counsel)

Grand Jury Subpoena for Sam Nunberg

02/27/18 Grand Jury Subpoena (Former Trump aide Nunberg provided partial text of his grand jury subpoena to multiple news outlets)

U.S. v. Alex van der Zwaan (1:18-cr-31, District of Columbia)

Richard Pinedo, et al (1:18-cr-24, District of Columbia)

George Papadopoulos (1:17-cr-182, District of Columbia)

Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s Appointment Order for Special Counsel Robert Mueller 04/02/18: Attachment C (Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein’s August 2017 memo defining Mueller’s authority)

05/17/17: Order 3915-2017

Other Cases Related to the Mueller Investigation



On Jan. 3, 2018, Paul Manafort filed a civil suit against the Department of Justice, Rod Rosenstein, and Robert Mueller. It contended that Rosenstein’s special counsel Appointment Order exceeded the scope of the special counsel regulations, and was invalid under the Administrative Procedure Act. The suit seeks declarative and injunctive relief to set aside the Appointment Order and the investigation’s actions toward Manafort, and to declare Mueller’s authority limited to investigating Russian collusion, and enjoin investigating beyond that matter.

Paul J. Manafort v. U.S. Department of Justice, et al. (1:18-cv-11, District of Columbia)

