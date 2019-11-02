Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 28-Nov. 1)

Impeachment/Ukraine affair
- Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry
by Michael Stern (@mls1776)
- Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
- A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution
by W. Neil Eggleston
Countering Terrorism
- How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on al-Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans
by Amb. Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana)
- Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi
by Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig)
- Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN
by Andrew Smith (@moodrewsmith) and Matt Pollard (@MattDPollard)
ISIS Detentions and Europe
- ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks
by Belkis Wille (@belkiswille)
Syria
- Northeastern Syria: Complex Criminal Law in a Complicated Battlespace
by Matthew Krause (@mk_sur_le_lac)
Forever War
- How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”
by Rita Siemion and Benjamin Haas (@BenjaminEHaas)
Venezuela
- The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?
by Federica Paddeu (@federica_paddeu)
Women’s Rights (FGM and U.S. domestic law)
Surveillance and Privacy
- Correcting the Record: Wiretaps, the CLOUD Act, and the US-UK Agreement
by Jennifer Daskal (@jendaskal)
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week
by Emily Shire
Just Security Announcements
- Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Director at Just Security
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck)
- More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?
by Josua Geltzer (@jgeltzer) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck)