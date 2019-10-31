A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

October 31, 2019

The House of Representatives adopted a resolution today to guide their continuing impeachment inquiry. That resolution sets out basic procedures governing, for example, how witnesses will be called and questioned as well as how written materials will be obtained. An important part of that resolution deserves special attention. The provision is not just a significant inclusion but a wise one, as well. It may, at some point in the process, become a game changer.

The House Resolution incorporates by reference procedures adopted by the Judiciary Committee that will be entered into the Congressional Record. Those procedures are contained in an accompanying document, which has this key language:

“Should the President unlawfully refuse to make witnesses available for testimony to, or to produce documents requested by, the investigative committees . . . in furtherance of the investigations described in the first section of [this resolution], the chair shall have the discretion to impose appropriate remedies, including by denying specific requests by the President or his counsel under these procedures to call or question witnesses.”

This is, in effect, a discretionary measure that would keep President Donald Trump’s lawyers from participating in the impeachment process if the Trump White House continues to refuse to produce documents and bar witnesses from testifying. The provision is smart, important, and possibly even alters the current balance of power between Congress and the White House. This provision recognizes that the White House should not be permitted to participate in the process only on its own terms. If the White House wants to participate in full, then it has an obligation to respond to legitimate requests for witnesses and documents from the House.

To understand the value of this provision, it is important to recognize the limitations and drawbacks of the other responses that the House has available to it, at least in theory, to address noncompliance by the Trump White House in the face of the impeachment inquiry. What are those other options?

First, the House could hold in civil contempt those who, after being subpoenaed, fail to testify or provide materials. Such a finding is then enforced in the courts. Here, the courts simply will not move fast enough to resolve the legal issues and facilitate the impeachment process. We have already seen the White House use the courts repeatedly to slow down a number of investigations by the House and others, like New York authorities, seeking to review President Trump’s conduct.

Second, the House could punish President Trump himself by making obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry a separate charge of impeachment. Chairman Adam Schiff has referenced that possibility. Such a course is completely worth taking if the recalcitrance continues. That option, however, does not carry much independent force. There is good reason to think the House will include obstruction charges anyway due to a variety of other actions the White House has already taken including the intimidation of the whistleblower and other witnesses. What’s more, the Senate is unlikely to convict the President of the obstruction charge unless it also convicts of the more serious abuse of office charge. For these reasons, this path will not cause the White House to reconsider its refusal to cooperate because the more important battle will be over whether he abused his office by pressuring a foreign government to benefit him personally by investigating a political opponent.

Third, the House could refer individuals who refuse to provide documents or testify in response to subpoenas for criminal contempt prosecutions. That path should undoubtedly be pursued, perhaps at the same time that the House votes on articles of impeachment. This path puts the responsibility squarely on the individual who is refusing in the face of a subpoena to comply. The punishment will not be on the White House or on President Trump but on the individual who is refusing. This course can be enormously effective, particularly against Administration lawyers who need to worry about losing their bar licenses. Other individuals may care about the damage to their personal and professional reputations having been found in criminal contempt by Congress. Under the statutory scheme, such criminal contempt findings are referred to the Department of Justice for prosecution. President Trump’s own Justice Department of course will not prosecute any criminal contempt findings referred by the Democrat-led House. Subpoenaed witnesses must remember, however, that there might be a very different Justice Department making prosecution decisions starting in January 2021 if President Trump is not re-elected. The statute of limitations will not have run.

This fact is what makes White House Counsel Pat Cipollone’s letter to the House of a few weeks ago so unwise and ultimately ineffective. A witness can resist a Congressional subpoena only if the witness has a valid privilege against testifying. Mr. Cipollone’s claim that the process is unfair so the White House will not make witnesses available is a public relations statement, but does not amount to a legal privilege. That is the reason that numerous current and former government officials have complied with their subpoenas and testified as required by the law. Witnesses, including numerous current government officials, began testifying before the House Intelligence Committee within days of Mr. Cipollone’s letter.

While some witnesses have testified, many have not, and numerous document requests to the White House and the Office of Management and Budget have not been answered. Punishing the White House’s noncompliance with nonparticipation in this impeachment inquiry itself makes good sense. Sanctions such as what the draft resolution contemplates are quite common in civil litigation where one side abuses the discovery process. Their impact is immediate, which makes their deterrent effect powerful.

Republicans will surely complain if House makes good on this provision’s threat; but the Trump Administration has the ability to get out from under this constraint if it simply provides appropriate witnesses and documents to allow the House get to the bottom of the issues it is investigating in the course of fulfilling its constitutionally authorized role to consider impeachment. Adding this provision to the House resolution and the accompanying judiciary Committee procedures document was wise, and the House Judiciary Chair should not hesitate to use it.

Speaker of the House, Rep. Nancy Pelosi presides over the U.S. House of Representatives as it votes on a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry centered on U.S. President Donald Trump in the House Chamber October 31, 2019 (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

W. Neil Eggleston

White House Counsel for President Barack Obama, 2014-2017.

Read these related stories next:

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

October 30, 2019 by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

October 28, 2019 by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

October 25, 2019 by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

October 24, 2019 by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

October 23, 2019 by

Trump Views U.S. Taxpayer Dollars As His Personal Checkbook

October 23, 2019 by

A Dozen Questions for Mike Pompeo

October 22, 2019 by

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

October 21, 2019 by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

October 17, 2019 by and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

October 17, 2019 by and

10 Questions for Trey Gowdy

October 16, 2019 by

Whistleblowing in Washington: Lessons Learned and Unlearned

October 14, 2019 by