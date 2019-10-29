The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

October 29, 2019

The humanitarian and political situation in Venezuela has been a matter of concern for some time. States in the Americas, acting through the Lima Group, and the European Union have been active in seeking a resolution to this crisis. In this context, there has been speculation in the Latin American media about a potential military resolution to the central question of who rightfully occupies the Venezuelan presidency, to which there are two contenders: Nicolás Maduro and Juan Guaidó. Such speculation has resulted in part from certain statements of United States officials (including the President, the former National Security Advisor and the Secretary of State) and the express policy of a faction of the Venezuelan opposition to seek a military intervention.

Against this background, Juan Guaidó, who proclaimed himself caretaker President of the country on January 23 (on the basis of a plausible reading of the Venezuelan Constitution) and has been recognized by close to 60 States including the United States, called a meeting of the Organ of Consultation of the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance, also known as the Rio Treaty or “TIAR,” for its Spanish acronym. At that meeting, on September 23, Resolution RC.30/RES. 1/19 was adopted with 16 votes in favor, 1 vote against (Uruguay), and 1 abstention (Trinidad and Tobago). It imposed sanctions on Maduro-regime members and requested the cooperation of TIAR members in the investigation of the regime’s alleged illegal activities.

The meeting fueled speculation about a military option, in particular because Costa Rica’s proposal to exclude military force from the Organ of Consultation’s contemplation in the lead up to the meeting was rejected by the majority of TIAR members. However, States in the Americas largely excluded recourse to military force as a way out of the crisis (see, e.g., Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, Peru). The Resolution contained no references to the use of force, but its preamble noted the presence in, and operation from, Venezuelan territory of terrorist organizations and other illegal armed groups such as the National Liberation Army based in Colombia (known by its Spanish acronym, ELN). Maduro has decried the invocation of TIAR as a pretext for the use of force in Venezuela, arguing that it is merely an excuse for an eventual U.S. invasion of Venezuela (see this letter of September 23 from Venezuela to the President of the UN Security Council). Likewise, Uruguay has announced its withdrawal from TIAR arguing that the Resolution is paving the way for military action in Venezuela.

The debate about forcible intervention in Venezuela, which had previously been centered around the doctrine of humanitarian intervention, has now moved towards the permissibility (and even obligation) to resort to force under TIAR. However, TIAR cannot, in present circumstances, provide a framework for the use of force in Venezuela since it is a defense pact under Article 51 of the UN Charter and there has been no “armed attack” by a State – the predicate required for invocation of collective self-defense pursuant to Article 3 of TIAR. In particular, the Organ of Consultation set up under TIAR is not competent to recommend, let alone mandate, the use of military force by its States parties.

But the discourse may be about to shift again: the renewed focus on the presence of terrorist groups in Venezuela, and the Maduro regime’s involvement with such groups, suggest that the ground is being paved for a potential military intervention in Venezuela on the basis of individual and collective self-defense against terrorist groups along the Venezuela-Colombia border.

Venezuela’s membership of TIAR

First, a preliminary question: is Venezuela a member of TIAR? In 2014, Maduro’s government announced its withdrawal from the Treaty. Then, in August 2019, following a decision of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó deposited an instrument of accession before the OAS, the depositary of TIAR, on behalf of Venezuela. The National Assembly’s resolution was subsequently quashed by the Supreme Court – as the Court has done with every act passed by the National Assembly since it declared it ‘in contempt’ in 2016. The OAS, one of the few international organizations that recognizes Guaidó as President of Venezuela, nevertheless accepted the accession. But Maduro has insisted that Venezuela is not a party to TIAR (here and here). Until the Presidential crisis is resolved, Venezuela’s membership of TIAR will remain uncertain.

The use of force under TIAR

TIAR, like its North Atlantic analogue NATO, is a defense pact under Article 51 of the UN Charter. The treaty provides a legal framework for the exercise of collective self-defense by States in the Americas: its parties undertake to assist each other in meeting armed attacks. Under international law (UN Charter and customary law), States have discretion whether to resort to collective self-defense (or individual self-defense, for that matter): self-defense is a right (rectius privilege). Under TIAR, collective self-defense becomes an obligation of States parties – within limits, as will be seen. TIAR is not, as Venezuela stated in a letter of September 23 to the President of the Security Council, a regional organization under Chapter VIII of the Charter. Two situations trigger the assistance obligations under TIAR:

(i) Under Article 3, where an American State has been the victim of an armed attack by “any State,” States parties undertake two obligations. First, a substantive obligation to assist in meeting the armed attack in the exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defense upon the request of the victim, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. Each contracting party may decide upon the measures it takes to fulfil this obligation – so resort to force is discretionary (Article 3(2)). Second, States parties have a procedural obligation to call a meeting of the Organ of Consultation.

(ii) Under Article 6, where there has been an infringement of the territorial integrity, sovereignty or political independence of an American State by means of “an aggression which is not an armed attack,” or when an intra- or extra-Continental conflict or any other fact or situation endangers the peace of America, States parties only have the procedural obligation to call a meeting of the Organ of Consultation.

The Organ of Consultation may adopt, pursuant to Article 8, measures aimed at the restoration of peace and stability in the region, including “recall of chiefs of diplomatic missions; breaking of diplomatic relations; breaking of consular relations; partial or complete interruption of economic relations or of rail, sea, air, postal, telegraphic, telephonic, and radiotelephonic or radio-telegraphic communications; and use of armed force.” Decisions of the Organ of Consultation under Article 8 are binding on States parties, with one exception: those involving the use of force. As clarified by Article 20, “no State shall be required to use armed force without its consent.” As such, the Organ of Consultation can at most recommend the use of force, but it cannot oblige States parties to take military measures. Article 20 reinforces the reading of Article 3 as not requiring States to meet the armed attack with forcible measures.

Article 8 does not make distinctions between the measures to be applied in cases under Article 3 (armed attack) or Article 6 (“aggression which is not an armed attack” or “endangerment of the peace of America”).  In particular, it does not clarify whether forcible measures can be recommended in respect of both types of situations. Several factors, however, suggest that the Organ of Consultation’s competence pursuant to Article 8 to recommend forcible measures is limited to situations falling under Article 3 only.

First, the context of Article 8. In Article 1 of TIAR, the parties “condemn war and undertake not to resort to force in any manner inconsistent” with the Charter and, according to Article 10, the provisions of TIAR shall be construed in accordance with the Charter. Article 3, moreover, contains an express reference to Article 51 of the Charter, even limiting the parties’ obligations under this provision until such time as the UN Security Council has taken action to meet the armed attack. Second, the object and purpose of the treaty also suggest this understanding. TIAR is a defense pact under Article 51 of the Charter, whose parties “reiterate their will to remain united in an inter-American system consistent with the purposes and principles of the United Nations” (preamble). Finally, the travaux préparatoires confirm that the drafters of TIAR intended to respect and comply with the UN Charter framework on self-defense and the use of force more generally (see, Garcia-Mora at 5).

Article 8 must thus be read in light of the UN Charter generally, and Article 51 in particular. Pursuant to the UN Charter, States do not have a right to resort to force unilaterally (that is, without the consent of the territorial State and outside the collective security framework) other than in self-defense in accordance with Article 51. It follows that TIAR’s Organ of Consultation can only recommend the use of military force in situations of self-defense falling under Article 51 of the UN Charter. It cannot, therefore, recommend the use of military force in situations under TIAR Article 6.

TIAR and the situation in Venezuela

The meeting of the Organ of Consultation on Venezuela was called pursuant to Article 6 of TIAR (see Organ of Consultation Resolution No CP/RES.1137/19 rev.2 corr.1 of 11 September 2019), on the basis that the situation of humanitarian emergency in Venezuela and the large exodus of Venezuelan citizens into neighbouring countries (an estimated 4.4 million so far) constitute a “fact or situation … endanger[ing] the peace of America” (Article 6). A use of force in these circumstances would be grounded on the doctrine of humanitarian intervention, not self-defense. Leaving aside the controversial international legal basis of this doctrine, the Organ of Consultation would not be competent to recommend the use of force in these circumstances as explained earlier.

The same holds true for intervention by invitation. Military intervention by invitation is permitted by the UN Charter framework. To the extent that the invitation is made in a situation of armed attack, then it would fall within the scope of collective self-defense under Article 3 of TIAR. In any other case, be it to deal with a humanitarian crisis or with some other internal threat, the Organ of Consultation cannot recommend (let alone require) such use of military force: it is not competent to do so under TIAR, which limits this power to situations of self-defense.

This is not to say that member States of TIAR could not consider a request to use military force from Venezuela outside of the Article 3 context. Assuming that Juan Guaidó was competent to make such a request (which is, at best, uncertain), parties to TIAR could accept it – but they could not do so acting as the Organ of Consultation of TIAR. They would rather be acting as an ad hoc coalition of the willing.

However, Article 3 could be engaged, and the substantive obligations of TIAR parties triggered, if for example a neighboring State and TIAR party – such as Colombia – claimed an armed attack by Venezuela. While the situation has not yet escalated in this way, Venezuela’s launch of military exercises along the border with Colombia in early September give cause for concern. The US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams immediately voiced support for Colombia, stating: “If there are cross-border attacks from Venezuela to Colombia, we can expect Colombians to react … and obviously, we would fully support Colombia in that situation.”

While TIAR requires an armed attack by a State, it does not define the concept of “armed attack.” Given the context of TIAR and its negotiating history, as described above, the term should be considered essentially co-terminus with the way it is understood in Article 51 of the UN Charter. That does not end the inquiry, however. Colombia (and the United States) may take an expansive reading of this concept allowing a forcible response either in anticipation of an attack or in response to a small-scale use of force, in contravention with the definition of “armed attack” consistently upheld by the International Court of Justice in its case-law. It would fall on TIAR members, if their obligations under Article 3 were invoked, to reject such an expansive reading.

Paving the way for the use of force?

The discourse seems, however, to be shifting already. In its preamble, the Organ of Consultation’s Resolution of September 23 noted the presence in Venezuelan territory of terrorist and other non-State armed groups, including the ELN, with the acquiescence of the Maduro regime. A few days later Colombia’s President, Iván Duque, in his speech during the UN General Assembly’s General Debate, accused Maduro of complicity with these groups, in particular the ELN, in “violation of the obligations established in Security Council Resolution 1373 of 2001.” Duque handed a dossier to the UN Secretary General containing “conclusive proof” of Maduro’s involvement with the ELN and tweeted some of its content. Media and fact-checkers soon proved some of the evidence to be false, leading to the resignation of Colombia’s Director of Intelligence and Counterintelligence of the Military Forces. Maduro’s regime called this a “simulated aggression,” to be used as a pretext for the use of force in self-defense, in a letter to the President of the UN Security Council.

The presence of such groups along the Venezuela/Colombia border, and claims (and some evidence) about links between both the Chavez and Maduro regimes and these groups, are not new (see here and here). These groups present an additional layer in what is already an extremely complex crisis in Venezuela. The real risk at this point is the weaponization of the presence of such groups in Venezuela into a claim of self-defence by Colombia. Indeed, in a region where most States reject the permissibility of self-defence against non-State actors in the territory of non-consenting States (see here), Colombia is the only one to have, in the past, endorsed such a possibility with respect to its raid against a FARC camp in Ecuador in 2008. (If the acts of these groups were attributable to the Maduro regime, they may even trigger the obligations under Article 3 of TIAR). Colombia has not yet made any claims of self-defence. But the ground-work is being laid for a possible claim on this basis.

Some Venezuelan politicians and commentators have seen a military intervention (on whatever legal basis) as a necessary step towards resolving some of the layers in the intractable crisis in Venezuela. But analysts’ forecasts of the potential success of any such intervention are far from reassuring. Against the background of the failure of interventions in the last two decades, from Afghanistan to Syria, by way of Iraq and Libya, and whatever one’s views on Maduro’s regime, the desire for a military solution to the current crisis, likely to cause even more suffering to an already exhausted population, is a cause for concern. 

Featured Articles

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

A Dozen Questions for Mike Pompeo

by

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 14-18)

by

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 7-11)

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Two Major Distortions in the White House’s Scorched Earth Letter to Congress

by

18 Years After 9/11, Why Is Guantánamo Still Open?

by

A Formal Vote to Authorize Impeachment Won’t Fix White House Obstruction — And Could Create More Roadblocks

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Ukrainian Funding Delay Created a Paper Trail That Congress Should Follow

by

Pompeo’s Letter Is the Trump Administration’s Opening Salvo of Obstruction

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses

by

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

There Is No Constitutional Impediment to an Impeachment Inquiry that Concerns National Security

by and

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Trump’s Impeachment–What Comes Next?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 23-27)

by

The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

by

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

by

Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud”—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

by

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War

by

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

by

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Federica Paddeu

Dr. Federica Paddeu is the John Tiley Fellow in Law and Director of Studies at Queens’ College, Cambridge, and a fellow of the Lauterpacht Centre for International Law. Follow her on Twitter (@federica_paddeu).

Read these related stories next:

National Security at the United Nations This Week

October 18, 2019 by

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

October 17, 2019 by

The German Constitutional Court on the Right of Self-Defense Against ISIS in Syria

October 16, 2019 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week

September 27, 2019 by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

September 16, 2019 by

Questions on Legality of Israeli Strikes in Iraq and Lebanon

September 10, 2019 by

Part III: The Muddy Middle: A New Framework for Use of Force

August 16, 2019 by and

Part II: The Muddy Middle: Challenges of Applying Use of Force Policy Guidance in Practice

August 15, 2019 by and

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

August 14, 2019 by and

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

July 17, 2019 by and

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

July 8, 2019 by

Iran’s Shifting Views on Self-Defense and ‘Intraterritorial’ Force

July 3, 2019 by and