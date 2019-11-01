More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

Pursuing Justice and Security in an Evolving World

by and

November 1, 2019

When Just Security launched in September 2013, its mission seemed simple enough: provide rigorous analysis of law, human rights, and U.S. national security policy. Just Security would bring together both principled and pragmatic perspectives on tough national security issues; and it would provide commentary that was timely in an increasingly fast-moving world.

Today we are announcing the launch of an Advisory Board, a group of thought leaders and an expanded part of the Just Security family, which will help us move into the next phase of our mission. With this momentous step in the life of Just Security, we thought it an opportune moment to pause to reflect on the challenges that lie ahead.

While this site’s mission may have seemed simple, the world it set out to understand and explain was anything but. From terrorist threats to proliferation challenges to human rights abuses, the topics facing Just Security authors and readers were big, complex, and consequential.

So it was clear from the outset that Just Security wouldn’t suffer from a shortage of hard questions. But, in the period since this site launched, trends have emerged that we never expected—trends that have ushered in waves of conversations and debates never anticipated six years ago.

First, even a quick peek at Just Security’s homepage today reveals that our authors and readers are now as concerned about threats originating at home as we are about threats originating abroad. Overseas threats haven’t disappeared—if anything, they’ve multiplied, with persistent threats from non-state actors such as terrorists getting rivaled by threats from state actors such as China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia. But there are very real threats to justice and to security here at home in the United States, from the welcoming of foreign election interference to the deliberate dissemination of disinformation. National security and our sense of justice are now threatened not just from without but also from within.

Second, Just Security’s authors and readers are, today, profoundly uncertain as to whether the rule of law is being followed by particular governmental actors including the United States. Many of Just Security’s early debates focused on what the rule of law actually means: does it, say, permit targeted killings of suspected terrorists, or the use of force against a foreign sovereign to prevent gross human rights abuses against its own people? But now our concerns have widened to whether the rule of law—whatever it means­­—is being followed by governments long assumed to abide by it. That includes, perhaps most astonishingly, our own government in the United States, at least on a scale we never imagined. The question we face, at times, appears to be not just what the best interpretation of the law is but whether America’s Commander-in-Chief is committed, even in principle, to adhering to the rule of law itself.

Third, Just Security now exists in an information environment that deliberately disrupts the precise type of discourse—honest and fact-based—that we promised to foster when the site launched in 2013 and to which we remain passionately committed today. The past six years look very long in a global information environment that has become polluted by highly choreographed disinformation campaigns intended to polarize democracies and to lead segments of the population from disagreeing on their views to disagreeing on the underlying facts themselves. This is, in a sense, a national security problem about which Just Security’s authors write and, at the same time, one that presents a direct threat to our own objective: to provide a forum in which a range of views, all grounded in facts and expertise, are aired and considered. So this distinctively digitally enhanced threat to democracy is, ultimately, a threat to our very mission at Just Security.

But this particular threat is also an opportunity. That’s because, if an assault on truth and genuine expertise lies at the heart of national security challenges that were unanticipated when this site launched six years ago, that also means that providing fact-based analysis and dialogue is more important than ever. At Just Security, we see our mission as not just discussing national security but actually contributing to it. Reasoned debate, grounded in truth and genuine expert authority, is not just a hallmark of good writing and reading material—it’s also a source of strength in these challenging times.

So, with augmented participation and support that we’ve just announced through the Advisory Board, Just Security stands ready not just to continue the vital conversations that we began six years ago, but also to rise to the challenge in today’s disinformation environment—becoming a source for discussing solutions and, we hope, a part of those solutions themselves.

 

Image: A U.S. Air Force Commando Solo aircraft flies over the Statue of Liberty October 23, 2001. The Commando Solo is a EC-130 aircraft used for psychological operations and flown by the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard (Photo by U.S. Air Force/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

by and

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Joshua Geltzer

Executive Editor. Founding Executive Director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and Visiting Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center. Former Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, former Deputy Legal Advisor to the National Security Council, and former Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the Department of Justice. Follow him on Twitter (@jgeltzer).

Ryan Goodman

Co-Editor-in-Chief of Just Security, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Professor of Law at New York University School of Law, former Special Counsel to the General Counsel of the Department of Defense (2015-2016). Follow him on Twitter (@rgoodlaw).

Read these related stories next:

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

November 1, 2019 by and

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

October 31, 2019 by and

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

October 27, 2019 by

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

October 17, 2019 by and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

October 17, 2019 by and

Did the ECJ Just Give a Stamp of Approval to Poland’s Backsliding?

October 10, 2019 by and

Norms Watch: Damage to Democracy and Rule of Law in September 2019

October 4, 2019 by

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

October 1, 2019 by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

September 30, 2019 by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

September 24, 2019 by and

Norms Watch: Damage to Democracy and Rule of Law in August 2019

September 11, 2019 by

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

September 11, 2019 by