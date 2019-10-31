Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

We are thrilled to announce Joshua Geltzer as a new Executive Editor at Just Security. Since writing his first article as a member of our editorial board back in September 2017 on the travel ban to fifty articles later, readers have become familiar with Josh’s extraordinary range of expertise and depth of analysis. The topics he has covered at Just Security include domestic violent extremism, cybersecurity, emergency powers, social media regulation, the intelligence community, authorizations of military force, the Russia investigation, election interference, executive branch appointments, Guantanamo detentions, national security transparency, and US policy on Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and Syria – to name a phew!

What some readers may not know as well is Josh’s assistance on Just Security behind the scenes. In many ways this new title formalizes the important role that Josh plays in the life of Just Security, and we are honored to have him working with us and the rest of the JS family in steering through these challenging times.

Josh wears and has worn many hats. He is also the founding Executive Director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and Visiting Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center. He served from 2015 to 2017 as Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council staff, having served previously as Deputy Legal Advisor to the National Security Council and as Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Josh received his J.D. from Yale Law School, where he served as editor-in-chief of the Yale Law Journal, and his PhD in War Studies from King’s College London, where he was a Marshall Scholar. Before that, he attended Princeton University, majoring in the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs.

In recent years, Josh has brought his breadth of experiences and expertise to his writing and to his work on some of the most cutting-edge, high impact constitutional litigation across the country. Among all these accomplishments, he is also an extraordinarily kind, generous, and much-beloved colleague. Please join us in congratulating Josh (@jgeltzer).