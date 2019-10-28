Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

October 28, 2019

The success of the U.S. special operations forces raid, which killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was a great moment for the United States and our ongoing fight against terrorists who would do us harm. Less so the spectacle that unfolded in the hours after the news broke, when President Donald Trump politicized the raid’s aftermath and jeopardized our foreign policy and military operations in the process.

Let’s begin with stating what should be obvious but bears further emphasis: This is a really big deal. Some commentators have been quick to note that with this death, ISIS is still not defeated and al-Baghdadi will inevitably be replaced by another leader, but that line of argument misses the importance of particular leaders in shaping terrorist groups, and of al-Baghdadi specifically.

Al-Baghdadi’s genius as a terrorist leader was to move his group away from the secretive membership-based al-Qaeda network to a Salafi jihadist movement. Whereas al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri generally counseled against holding territory, al-Baghdadi established a quasi-state in Iraq and Syria and attracted tens of thousands of foreign fighters to the so-called “Caliphate.” He pulled oil and other resources out of this region to finance his operations. He quickly accepted new “provinces” in Libya, Nigeria, Yemen, Afghanistan and elsewhere, foregoing the often years-long vetting process of new affiliates that al-Qaeda employed. He also made the strategic decision to promote a rapid pace of lone wolf attacks, betting that a steady drumbeat of violence would impact the West more than the sporadic, but often disrupted, major terror attacks that al-Qaeda favored. To support these frequent acts of violence, he built an online juggernaut that operated seamlessly across social media, the dark web and encrypted applications to both recruit followers and enable their violent acts. He was an innovator in the most sinister of ways, and his death makes the United States, our allies and the people of Iraq and Syria safer.

The act of removing him, too, was nothing short of amazing. Al-Baghdadi had been our country’s top terrorist target for years. He often seemed to be a ghost, seen in photos or on video only a handful of times and reported to travel in disguise to avoid detection. As I predicted in early 2017, it was dogged intelligence work, and cooperation with our regional partners that ultimately allowed the U.S. government to pinpoint his location. And then it was up to our special operations forces, who have perfected operations in this dangerous region over the past several years, to finish the job. They performed masterfully, the combination of experience, planning, and training leading to an operation in which U.S. forces suffered only minor injuries. It was a testament to the incredible professionalism of our entire counterterrorism community and the culmination of nearly two decades of building competence around a critical mission.

As for Trump, he too deserves a good deal of credit. To be sure, he also deserves criticism for his recent hasty decision to withdraw from Syria. But on this mission, the president was presented with what must have been only risky operations, involving flying U.S. forces all the way across Syria, to conduct an operation in a region thick with al-Qaeda fighters. In that moment, the fate of our troops rested in the president’s hands, and he made a gutsy call. It paid off.

Had it ended there, the whole hunt for al-Baghdadi would have been both a huge win for the United States and an accomplishment for which Trump could rightly take credit, much as President Barack Obama did after U.S. forces killed Osama bin Laden in 2011. Yet by midday Sunday, Trump had given into his partisan instincts – with a bombastic press conference, in which he revealed that congressional Democrats had not been given advance notice of the operation, only Republican leaders, turning what should have been a unifying moment into just more divisiveness stoked by Trump.

In a normal administration, the operators’ heroism would have been complemented by the execution of a tight and professional playbook in Washington. During my time in the Obama Pentagon and National Security Council, I supported dozens of sensitive special operations. While the operators were preparing for their mission, and even while they were still conducting it, we were preparing for the aftermath. We would assiduously draft press statements and responses to expected queries about the operation, preparing for both successful outcomes and tragedy. We worked closely with the president’s speechwriters to make sure he accurately described the operation and avoided disclosing sensitive information. We drafted language for diplomatic cables so that our ambassadors could inform our partners. And we would build out detailed talking points and plans for notifying members of Congress, ensuring that both majority and minority chairs of the appropriate committees were notified of the operation, never contemplating the exclusion of Republican lawmakers.

Protecting the secrecy of the mission and the lives of our forces was always paramount. But after the mission, it was our duty to make sure that the public could understand the operation and its outcome, that our partners received critical details on operations happening in their neighborhood, and that congressional committees were given the details they needed to exercise their oversight responsibilities. If we got some of the details wrong – as happened, for example, in the early days after the bin Laden raid – we paused to get everybody on the same page and then proceeded once our facts were straight.

Compare that with how Trump handled communicating al-Baghdadi’s death to the public and Congress. There were signs that the National Security Council and the counterterrorism community planned for the aftermath of the operation, and a facsimile of the Washington playbook appeared. Congressional leaders were notified, but the administration only engaged Republicans, spurning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic committee chairs and ranking members who help oversee the intelligence community and armed services. Defense Secretary Mark Esper stuck to careful talking points about the mission, but Trump embraced his instincts, regaling reporters and his supporters with extensive details of the operation, while reveling in the gory details of al-Baghdadi’s death. Some questioned whether he could have even known the details of Baghdadi’s final moments based on the information provided to him in the White House Situation Room. Others, including the former White House photographer who took the iconic photo of Obama and his team watching the bin Laden raid, questioned whether the photo of Trump and his team was actually contemporaneous or staged after the operation had concluded. Trump even appeared to suggest that killing al-Baghdadi was more significant than bin Laden’s death, a game of one-upmanship inappropriate for discussions of targeted killing.

By Sunday afternoon, stories appeared in which intelligence and special operations professionals criticized the extraordinary level of operational detail revealed by Trump. They argued it would compromise sensitive tactics and tip the enemy’s hand on future raids. Retired Ambassador Dana Shell Smith lamented on Just Security the harmful language Trump used to describe al-Baghdadi, saying he was “whimpering and crying and screaming” and comparing him to a dog. For Smith, who has served in several Middle Eastern countries, this kind of rhetoric can inspire anti-U.S. sentiment even among those who have no love for al-Baghdadi.

For all the importance of keeping counterterrorism apolitical, high profile operations like these do have political upside for the president. Obama got a big political boost from ordering the mission that killed bin Laden, and rightfully so. It was a gutsy call, and in taking the risk to green light it, Obama delivered perhaps his strongest rebuttal to those who harbored doubts about his ability to lead on national security. He handled the planning process and ordered the mission with the utmost deference to the professionals in his government, and he spoke about it in a way that both dignified the bravery of our people and soberly handled the serious business of targeted killing. In that sense, the political bounce he got in many ways reflected the competence he displayed on an important issue.

It could have been the same for Trump: a good news story about his leadership of the national security apparatus and a validation of the people and processes he has put in place. Instead, Trump made yesterday a spectacle he used to promote himself, offend foreign populations, undermine congressional oversight, and compromise the sensitive tactics our operators use to execute their critical missions.

The Navy SEALs have a slogan that is widely quoted in the counterterrorism community: The deed is all, not the glory. But for Trump, it’s only about the glory. Our ability to accomplish the deed will suffer as a consequence.

Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

A Dozen Questions for Mike Pompeo

by

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 14-18)

by

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 7-11)

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Two Major Distortions in the White House’s Scorched Earth Letter to Congress

by

18 Years After 9/11, Why Is Guantánamo Still Open?

by

A Formal Vote to Authorize Impeachment Won’t Fix White House Obstruction — And Could Create More Roadblocks

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Ukrainian Funding Delay Created a Paper Trail That Congress Should Follow

by

Pompeo’s Letter Is the Trump Administration’s Opening Salvo of Obstruction

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses

by

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

There Is No Constitutional Impediment to an Impeachment Inquiry that Concerns National Security

by and

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Trump’s Impeachment–What Comes Next?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 23-27)

by

The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

by

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

by

Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud”—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

by

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War

by

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

by

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Luke Hartig

Executive Director of National Journal's Network Science Initiative and Fellow, International Security Program at New America. Former Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, former Deputy Director for Counterterrorism Operations in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. You can follow him on Twitter (@LukeHartig).

Read these related stories next:

Northeastern Syria: Complex Criminal Law in a Complicated Battlespace

October 28, 2019 by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

October 27, 2019 by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

October 23, 2019 by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

October 22, 2019 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week

October 18, 2019 by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

October 17, 2019 by

The German Constitutional Court on the Right of Self-Defense Against ISIS in Syria

October 16, 2019 by and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

October 15, 2019 by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

October 15, 2019 by

Whistleblowing in Washington: Lessons Learned and Unlearned

October 14, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

October 11, 2019 by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

October 8, 2019 by