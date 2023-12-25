by Just Security

Just Security will be on an abbreviated schedule the week of Dec. 25, returning with our regular publishing schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Readers may be interested in catching up on some of our recent articles, including coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, takeaways from COP28, regularly-updated clearinghouses on litigation regarding January 6th and the Trump trials (plus calendar), and ongoing coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war.

We will be back periodically over the coming week with end-of-year content — watch this space for our most-read articles of 2023! — or in case of major breaking news.

Otherwise, we end the year with thanks to our readers and look forward to being back with you in 2024!