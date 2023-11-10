Tomorrow, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day in the United States, observed as a federal holiday today. In recognition of the day, we have collected some of the thoughtful articles published here on Just Security in the past year by veterans and/or about the role of service members and military families in U.S. national security.
- Mark Nevitt, Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Dangerous Military Promotion Ploy (July 25, 2023)
- Heidi Urben and Peter Feaver, The All-Volunteer Force at 50: Civil-Military Solutions in a Time of Partisan Polarization (June 28, 2023)
- Rachel VanLandingham, Lt Col, USAF (Ret.), Unequal Justice: Fighting Systemic Racism in the Pentagon (June 16, 2023)
- Chris Purdy and Hanah Stiverson, In Defense of Inclusion: The Far-Right Attack on LGBTQ Rights in the Military (June 14, 2023)
- Chris Purdy, As Afghanistan Hearings Begin, Congress Must Rise Above Partisanship to Find Meaningful Solutions (Mar. 8, 2023)
- Bishop Garrison and Heidi Urben, Just Security Podcast: Promoting Diversity in the U.S. Military (Jan. 13, 2023)
- Bishop Garrison, Why We Serve: Upholding the Democratic Process (Nov. 11, 2022)
- Heather Aliano, Reflections on Becoming a Veteran after Decades of Forever War (Nov. 11, 2022)