by Megan Corrarino

Tomorrow, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day in the United States, observed as a federal holiday today. In recognition of the day, we have collected some of the thoughtful articles published here on Just Security in the past year by veterans and/or about the role of service members and military families in U.S. national security.

IMAGE: A person holds an American flag during the annual Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)