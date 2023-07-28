by Leah Hebron

Over the last several weeks, the U.S. Congress has been hard at work on the country’s annual defense spending bill, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The House of Representatives, where the legislation originates, passed their version of the legislation on July 14 with the Senate following with their own version just last night.

At a time when U.S. security assistance and arms transfers continue to rise, with real consequences for civilian protection and human rights, this year’s NDAA presented lawmakers with a chance to strengthen arms transfer law. Current law in this area is opaque and outdated, not to mention riddled with loopholes — especially when it comes to human rights and civilian harm. With appropriate action, lawmakers could close legal gaps, mandate processes to consider human rights risks, and shore up transparency among recipients of U.S. weapons.

Unfortunately, the House’s FY24 NDAA largely missed the mark.

The lack of progress on human rights conditions in the arms trade is particularly frustrating given the need for increased congressional oversight: the American people — or, at the very least, their elected representatives in Congress — deserve to know how taxpayer dollars are spent to arm the world. But even in the most cooperative administrations, Congress is only notified of certain arms transfers. Some experts estimate that tens of billions of dollars in arms sales may be sent internationally without congressional knowledge due to loopholes in the law.

For context, the United States has averaged more than $150 billion annually in weapons exports in recent years — more than three times the entire budget of the U.S. Agency for International Development, and more than the next four top exporters combined. So it is not surprising that arms sales and security assistance are hot topics in the NDAA. Indeed, according to some estimates, the United States in 2022 was arming at least one party in two-thirds of the world’s conflicts.

Here are some of the missed opportunities on security assistance in this year’s House NDAA, and a few bright spots to watch as the process progresses.

Missed Opportunities to Further Consider Human Rights in Arms Transfers & Assistance

This year, many needed arms sales provisions never received consideration by the full House of Representatives:

Bright Spots: Increased Reporting on Actual Use of U.S. Weapons

End-Use Monitoring (EUM) Reform: The AECA requires the U.S. government to conduct end-use monitoring of U.S.-origin weapons. But Cold War-era U.S. EUM processes don’t actually track use of weapons at all, including whether they have been used in violations of human rights or international humanitarian law. Instead, these procedures focus on preventing diversion and protecting U.S. technology from adversaries. A provision led by Representative Jacobs requires the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to report on efforts to track how U.S.-origin defense articles are used by recipients in accordance with international law obligations.

Tracking Misuse of U.S. Equipment in Parts of Central America : An amendment introduced by Representative Chuck Edwards requires the DoD to report on misuse of U.S. weapons in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Looking Ahead

As the NDAA moves into conference – the process by which the House and Senate reconcile differences in legislation – lawmakers should incorporate human rights provisions and civilian harm oversight of U.S. arms transfers and security assistance in the final version of the NDAA. Unfinished efforts to increase transparency, close loopholes, and track the actual use of U.S. weapons must not be left on the cutting room floor; instead, lawmakers should support standalone legislation like the SAFEGUARD Act and the Atrocities Prevention Act to accomplish these goals.

IMAGE: U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters before the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) at the U.S. Capitol on July 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)