U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland testified on March 1 for the first time before the new Congress at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, “Oversight of the Department of Justice.” Buried in wide-ranging testimony was an exchange about the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Just Security recently ran a series featuring pieces by Elizabeth Goitein and Ashley Gorski on surveillance under the Act, and will soon publish an article on the topic by George Croner, who has criticized proposed FISA reforms here and here.

The Biden administration has amplified efforts to push for Section 702 reauthorization prior to its expiration on Dec. 31, 2023. In a January keynote speech at the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board Public Forum, National Security Agency Director General Paul M. Nakasone underscored the important role Section 702 plays in allowing the U.S. government to collect intelligence on foreign governments’ plans and strategic intentions. On Feb. 28, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan released a statement reaffirming that the Biden administration considers the reauthorization of Section 702, and other expiring FISA provisions, to be a “top priority.” That same day, Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines sent a letter to Senate and House leadership regarding Title VII of FISA, and in particular Section 702. The letter outlines the statute’s role in ensuring national and cyber security, and strongly urges its prompt reauthorization.

In his congressional testimony yesterday, Garland outlined his reasons for supporting reauthorization. He stated that “an enormously large percentage of the threats information” that he receives at his daily “all threats” briefings with the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s National Security Division (NSD) stem from intelligence collected under Section 702 authority. Examples he gave include materials relevant to threats related to Ukraine, as well as to threats by foreign terrorist organizations and other state adversaries, such as China, North Korea, Iran, and Russia. In addition, he credited Section 702 collection with contributing to the DOJ’s cybersecurity enforcement efforts, including by providing information vital to ransomware investigations and to obtaining decryption keys. He concluded that, without Section 702, “we would be intentionally blinding” both the United States and our allies “to extraordinary danger.”

In support of Garland’s testimony, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said that “without going into any classified information,” Section 702 “was instrumental in preventing major catastrophic aggression against our nation and also helping our allies like Ukrainians with intelligence that was extremely critical to pushing back the Russians.” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), meanwhile, cited skepticism of the Department’s independence — a common refrain in Republican questioning of Garland during the hearing — as a basis to withhold reauthorization until the Department undertook “major reforms.” He asserted that “the current standard for a warrantless backdoor search of the content of communications of American persons is reasonably likely to return evidence of a crime.” Referencing a recently declassified report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Lee expressed concern about non-compliant searches, including “searches of prospective FBI employees, members of a political party, individuals recommended to participate in the FBI citizens’ academy, journalists, and even a Congressman.”

Additionally, in contemporaneously submitted written testimony and responses to senators’ queries for the record, Garland and DOJ again highlighted that Section 702 surveillance is crucial to the state’s ability to gather foreign intelligence information about non-U.S. persons reasonably believed to be outside the United States. It emphasized the guardrails in place to prevent abuses, including “robust targeting, minimization, and querying procedures to protect the privacy and civil liberties of U.S. persons.” DOJ further underscored its corrective measures to strengthen accuracy in FISA applications through new mechanisms, including providing NSD attorneys with information that could “undermine a probable cause determination” and enforcing new training requirements for FBI personnel and DOJ lawyers. Lastly, oversight of FISA applications has been expanded to include “completeness reviews” intended to ensure the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC, or colloquially, the “FISA Court”) is provided with accurate and complete FBI case files for a probable cause determination. The FISC is charged with issuing relevant warrants under FISA, including those that authorize electronic surveillance or a physical search.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines will appear before the Senate and House Intelligence Committees next week in a rare public hearing, during which she may face questions about FISA. Just Security will also provide coverage of Haines’ testimony.

