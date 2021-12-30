by Just Security

With great appreciation to our readers and our authors, listed below are the most viewed articles that Just Security published in 2021. The list does not include views of articles republished on our partner Slate’s website.

1. Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by Karl Mihm, Jacob Apkon and Sruthi Venkatachalam

2. Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by Jason Stanley

3. The Constitution’s Option for Impeachment After a President Leaves Office

by Michael J. Gerhardt

4. Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by Andrew Weissmann

5. “Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by Ryan Goodman and Justin Hendrix

6. CIA’s Former Counterterrorism Chief for the Region: Afghanistan, Not An Intelligence Failure — Something Much Worse

by Douglas London

7. Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by Ryan Goodman, Mari Dugas and Nicholas Tonckens

8. Mark Meadows Timeline: The Chief of Staff and Schemes to Overturn 2020 Election

by Ryan Goodman and Juilee Shivalkar

9. QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by Gregory Stanton

10. #StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by Atlantic Council’s DFRLab

11. The Weisselberg Indictment Is Not A “Fringe Benefits” Case

by Daniel Shaviro

12. Crisis of Command: The Pentagon, The President, and January 6

by Ryan Goodman and Justin Hendrix

13. Invoking Martial Law to Reverse the 2020 Election Could be Criminal Sedition

by Claire O. Finkelstein and Richard Painter

14. Timeline: Rep. Jim Jordan, a Systematic Disinformation Campaign, and January 6

by Justin Hendrix, Nicholas Tonckens and Sruthi Venkatachalam

15. EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

by Ryan Goodman and Justin Hendrix

16. Time to Reconsider the 14th Amendment for Trump’s Role in the Insurrection

by James Wagstaffe

17. Questions the January 6 Select Committee Should Ask Its Witnesses

by Ryan Goodman, Barbara McQuade and Joyce Vance

18. Federal Agencies Face April Deadline on Secret JFK Files

by Jefferson Morley and Rex Bradford

19. January 6 Clearinghouse

by Ryan Goodman and Justin Hendrix

20. Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by Ryan Goodman and Danielle Schulkin

21. US Treasury Provides Missing Link: Manafort’s Partner Gave Campaign Polling Data to Kremlin

by Justin Hendrix

22. Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required for the Military?

by Mark Nevitt

23. The Propaganda Playbook: A Section-by-Section Dissection of Tucker Carlson’s Communication Strategy

by Jennifer Mercieca

24. Allen Weisselberg’s Post-Indictment Strategic Considerations

by Martin J. Sheil

25. The Easiest Case for the Prosecution: Trump’s Aiding and Abetting Unlawful Occupation of the Capitol

by Albert W. Alschuler

If Just Security‘s work is meaningful to you, we invite you to support Just Security with a year-end tax deductible donation. From the entire Just Security team, wishing you a peaceful and meaningful New Year.