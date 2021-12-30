With great appreciation to our readers and our authors, listed below are the most viewed articles that Just Security published in 2021. The list does not include views of articles republished on our partner Slate’s website.
1. Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump
by Karl Mihm, Jacob Apkon and Sruthi Venkatachalam
2. Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda
by Jason Stanley
3. The Constitution’s Option for Impeachment After a President Leaves Office
by Michael J. Gerhardt
4. Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice
by Andrew Weissmann
5. “Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol
by Ryan Goodman and Justin Hendrix
6. CIA’s Former Counterterrorism Chief for the Region: Afghanistan, Not An Intelligence Failure — Something Much Worse
by Douglas London
7. Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol
by Ryan Goodman, Mari Dugas and Nicholas Tonckens
8. Mark Meadows Timeline: The Chief of Staff and Schemes to Overturn 2020 Election
by Ryan Goodman and Juilee Shivalkar
9. QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded
by Gregory Stanton
10. #StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection
by Atlantic Council’s DFRLab
11. The Weisselberg Indictment Is Not A “Fringe Benefits” Case
by Daniel Shaviro
12. Crisis of Command: The Pentagon, The President, and January 6
by Ryan Goodman and Justin Hendrix
13. Invoking Martial Law to Reverse the 2020 Election Could be Criminal Sedition
by Claire O. Finkelstein and Richard Painter
14. Timeline: Rep. Jim Jordan, a Systematic Disinformation Campaign, and January 6
by Justin Hendrix, Nicholas Tonckens and Sruthi Venkatachalam
15. EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack
by Ryan Goodman and Justin Hendrix
16. Time to Reconsider the 14th Amendment for Trump’s Role in the Insurrection
by James Wagstaffe
17. Questions the January 6 Select Committee Should Ask Its Witnesses
by Ryan Goodman, Barbara McQuade and Joyce Vance
18. Federal Agencies Face April Deadline on Secret JFK Files
by Jefferson Morley and Rex Bradford
19. January 6 Clearinghouse
by Ryan Goodman and Justin Hendrix
20. Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response
by Ryan Goodman and Danielle Schulkin
21. US Treasury Provides Missing Link: Manafort’s Partner Gave Campaign Polling Data to Kremlin
by Justin Hendrix
22. Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required for the Military?
by Mark Nevitt
23. The Propaganda Playbook: A Section-by-Section Dissection of Tucker Carlson’s Communication Strategy
by Jennifer Mercieca
24. Allen Weisselberg’s Post-Indictment Strategic Considerations
by Martin J. Sheil
25. The Easiest Case for the Prosecution: Trump’s Aiding and Abetting Unlawful Occupation of the Capitol
by Albert W. Alschuler
If Just Security‘s work is meaningful to you, we invite you to support Just Security with a year-end tax deductible donation. From the entire Just Security team, wishing you a peaceful and meaningful New Year.