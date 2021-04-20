Federal Agencies Face April Deadline on Secret JFK Files

by and

April 20, 2021

Later this year President Joe Biden will face a decision about the disposition of the last of the U.S. government’s still-secret records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.  With an April 26 deadline looming, federal agencies must inform the National Archives later this month about their plans to release the historic documents or continue withholding them. The Archivist is scheduled to make a recommendation by September 26 about the disposition of the records. The president must then decide by October 26 whether to accept or modify the Archivist’s recommendations.

Some 15,834 assassination-related documents remain partially or wholly classified, according to the National Archives. Most of these records were generated by the CIA and FBI. They include contemporaneous reports related to  the murder of the 35th president in Dallas on November 22, 1963, files of CIA officers who knew about accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, and interviews conducted by congressional investigators in the 1970s.

The legal timetable was established by an executive memo issued by President Donald Trump on October 26, 2017. After hearing from CIA director Mike Pompeo, Trump stated that because  “national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns. I have no choice — today — but to accept those redactions rather than allow potentially irreversible harm to our Nation’s security.”

The release of the material is mandated by the JFK Records Act, passed by Congress in October 1992 in response to the furor over Oliver Stone’s film JFK, which depicted the assassination as the work of senior CIA and Pentagon officials. The act created the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB), which oversaw the declassification of some four million pages of material related to the assassination of JFK and the various investigations into his murder.

The law also allowed government agencies to continue withholding material deemed too sensitive to make public. So, the ARRB released tens of thousands of JFK assassination-related records with “redactions” (blackouts) – sometimes only a name, sometimes entire pages. Thousands of records remained “withheld in full.”

The JFK Records Act mandated that, 25 years after the passage of the Act, all such records should be released in full, barring a determination by the president that “continued postponement is made necessary by an identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or conduct of foreign relations” and “the identifiable harm is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in disclosure.”

More than 34,000 unique documents were released, or re-released with fewer redactions, in seven batches in 2017 and 2018. But thousands of pages of material remained out of public view. Nearly 5 percent of the JFK records held by the National Archives remain redacted in some form.

The Mary Ferrell Foundation, a non-profit online archive of material related to the assassination of JFK, Robert Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., has followed the JFK Records Act process for the last two decades with the goal of clarifying the causes of JFK’s murder, which are still shrouded in official secrecy. That could change in 2021, depending on Congress and the White House.

On April 26, 2018, another Trump memorandum authorized a process whereby the rest of the still-redacted documents would be reviewed by October 26, 2021. Trump’s memo effectively gave the CIA, FBI, and other agencies another four years of secrecy and handed the decision to his successor.

Judge John Tunheim, former chair of the Assassination Records Review Board, said in an interview that he was surprised at how much JFK material remained secret after the statutory deadline.

“My assumption was that 25 years was a sufficient length of time for the government to release everything,” said Tunheim, now chief U.S. district judge in Minneapolis. “The reasons we postponed information did not protect that information forever, especially in light of the public interest in full disclosure.”

Tunheim recounted that in the 1990s the State Department strongly objected to the release of information about CIA and FBI cooperation with the Mexican government in 1963. “They pushed us very hard, saying release of the information could bring about the downfall of the PRI [Partido Revolucionario Institucional] government. The board accepted that argument at the time. But that government’s long gone. So the argument is irrelevant.”

The JFK Records Act is “passively in effect, with the National Archives being the shepherd of releasing information,” said Mark Zaid, national security attorney, in an interview.  “But while the Archives is monitoring and building the JFK collection, it doesn’t really have the teeth to enforce the law.”

What’s in the Withheld JFK Files?

The National Archives has not published a listing of the postponed records, but the Mary Ferrell Foundation has examined a spreadsheet of “withheld in full” records shared by the National Archives to come up with a detailed accounting of what material remains secret.

We focused initially 3,598 records “withheld in full” which the National Archives declared would be released in 2017. The National Archives identified the records in response to a 2016  Freedom of Information request from Politico and JFK researchers. When we compared this list to the list of the records actually released in 2017 and 2018, we found only 2,447 of them were released in any form.

Based on the information provided by the National Archives, the Mary Ferrell Foundation identified 1,151 JFK records that were not put online as part of the 2017-2018 declassification effort. They include:

  • 79 Lost Records– According to the National Archives: “These are RIF [Record Information Form] numbers that were captured in the JFK Database, but a corresponding document has not yet been found in the Collection.” They are an interesting assortment, including two Church Committee interview transcripts with unidentified witnesses. One concerns Oswald’s trip to Mexico City and another concerns Africa, probably about the CIA attempts to assassinate Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba.
  • 10 Lost Audio Cassettes– The Ford Library was unable to locate 10 recorded interviews conducted by the 1975 Rockefeller Commission with persons including Robert McNamara, CIA officers William Harvey and Sheffield Edwards, and Watergate burglar Frank Sturgis. The National Archives notes that “The transcripts of the audio files are open and available in the Collection.” This cannot be verified in all cases because the metadata for three recordings does not identify the interviewee.
  • 12 “Deed of Gift” Records—This material is withheld under Section 10 of the JFK Records Act, which exempts “deed of gift” material from mandatory release. Seven of these relate to William Manchester’s research for his exhaustive 1967 book Death of a President, including four May 1964 interviews with Jacqueline Kennedy (Tape 1Tape 2Tape 3Tape 4) and two interviews with Robert Kennedy (May 16, 1964and January 12, 1965). These are all “closed by court order until 2067.”  (Both Jackie Kennedy and Robert Kennedy privately expressed the belief that JFK’s accused killer “did not act alone.”)

Publicly Released—or Not

In response to the Mary Ferrell Foundation’s queries, the National Archives stated that 336 of these 1,151 unpublished records were mistakenly included on the list of scheduled releases in 2017 and had already been released.

In many cases, we could not confirm that claim. In May 2019, with the assistance of Archives staff, the Mary Ferrell Foundation conducted a spot-check of the missing or supposedly released records at the National Archives II facility in College Park, Maryland, where the JFK Collection is housed.

We attempted to physically access 27 documents said to have been released, to see if they were indeed publicly available. Here is what we found:

  • Nine were available and open in full.
  • Three were represented by a notification that these Warren Commission records were available only on microfilm. Since microfilming was done in 1982, they cannot be available in unredacted form.
  • Fourteen of the supposedly released items could not be located.
  • One had had a “referred” slip where the document should have been.

In short, the MFF spot check showed that more than half of a small sample of the documents that the National Archives said were “previously released” are not available for public inspection at the National Archives, and others were not in a form where they could ever be released in full.

 Faulty JFK Spreadsheet

Even more disturbingly, the National Archives is offering the public a terribly incomplete record of its already public JFK assassination holdings.  Its database of JFK records is currently non-functional but its web site offers a downloadable spreadsheet purportedly “listing every [emphasis added] item in the database to facilitate researcher access to the information in the system.” In fact, the Mary Ferrell Foundation had found that the spreadsheet omits most of the records of key agencies involved in the JFK assassination story.

As a result of these omissions, the National Archives is not presenting the full record of its own holdings to the public for download. In 2016, the Mary Ferrell Foundation obtained from an independent source a spreadsheet of the JFK Records collection which listed 319,106 unique JFK records, categorized by agency.

The public National Archives spreadsheet lists only 170,873 records.  So a college student or historian using this spreadsheet will not be able to find 47 percent of the JFK collection.

The gaps are significant and seemingly selective.

  • Ninety-six percent of the CIA documents in the National Archives’ JFK collection are not listed in the publicly available spreadsheet.
  • Forty percent of the FBI records are not listed.
  • None of the Secret Service, Office of Naval Intelligence, or Joint Chiefs of Staff’s assassination documents are listed in the National Archives’ public listing of “every” JFK record.

For example, scholars searching for records of Operation Northwoods, a top-secret Pentagon “false flag” plan to provoke a war with Cuba in 1963 by staging a spectacular crime in the United States and arranging for the blame to fall on the Cuban government, will find no records at all on the National Archives spreadsheet.

The faulty spreadsheet is probably the result of technical error, not deliberate distortion of the record of JFK’s assassination. But the mistake—if that’s what it is—indicates that compliance with the JFK Records Act is failing across the U.S. government.

An Archives official told Mary Ferrell Foundation that “discrepancies” in the public spreadsheet will be addressed.  An Archives spokesperson said in an email that “We do not have a timeline for when the [JFK Records] database will be back up.”

The Need for Oversight

Larry Schnapf, a New York attorney and JFK researcher, has sent a detailed letter to Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House Oversight Committee, calling for hearings and enforcement of the JFK Records Act.

“President Trump’s certification for postponing the release of the remaining assassination records did not comply with the specific requirements of the JFK Records Act,” Schnapf said in email. “As chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Maloney has oversight authority over the JFK Records Act.”

Schnapf requests Congress:

  • Conduct an oversight hearing before the April 26th deadline established by the Archivist for the agencies to request further postponement.
  • Instruct agencies that requested in 2017 for records to be withheld that they are to comply with the April 26th deadline.
  • Instruct any agency requesting further postponement to provide a Vaughn Index, setting forth specific explanations on a document-by-document basis why the particular record needs to be withheld as required by Section 4(3)(e) of the JFK Act. [Under the Freedom of Information Act, a Vaughn Index is a listing and description of all records withheld by a government agency.]
  • Require all agencies to provide and publish in the Federal Register explanations for each and every postponed document (or portion of a document); and
  • Investigate if certain records were properly categorized as “Not Believed Relevant” (NBR).

“Congress has failed to conduct proper oversight of a law that very few members may even remember,” national security attorney Mark Zaid said. “I don’t think there’s any earth-shattering documents in there but JFK’s assassination is still a vibrant living moment in U.S. history, like the Challenger Shuttle and 9/11 for later generations. These forthcoming deadlines can revive the life of [the] Act to allow the task started in 1992 to be finished.”

Completing the Record

The JFK Records Act, one of the strongest open government laws ever passed by Congress, has in many ways been a remarkable success at deepening and clarifying public understanding of Kennedy’s assassination with information not previously shared with the public.

Besides uncovering the Northwoods plans, the ARRB file releases rewrote the story of the formation of the Warren Commission, thrust into prominence Lee Harvey Oswald’s trip to Mexico City in the fall of 1963 and highlighted allegations of Communist conspiracy emanating from that city. One memo from FBI director Edgar Hoover to the Secret Service (and a now-erased presidential phone call) relayed the FBI’s conclusion that someone had impersonated Oswald there.

The JFK records up for review in October are unlikely to resolve the perennial conspiracy debate, but that was not the purpose of the JFK Records Act. The law, approved unanimously by Congress, mandated that the government share all of its records on a pivotal moment in American history with the public. That has yet to happen 29 years later.

“The law gives the president discretion, so President Biden can postpone the records again,” Judge Tunheim, former ARRB chair, said. Noting that Biden supported the JFK Records Act as a senator, he urged the president to order full JFK disclosure.

“He should just say after all these years, almost 58 years after the assassination, it’s time to release everything.” Tunheim went on. “He should tell the agencies, these are records of a bygone era that Congress wants released. All of them. It shouldn’t be complicated.”

But in the JFK assassination story, secretive U.S. agencies have resisted transparency and accountability since the day the president died. Whether the promise of the JFK Records Act is fulfilled this year is up to Biden and Congress.

Image: Picture dated 22 November 1963 of Lee Harvey Oswald during a press conference after his arrest in Dallas. Lee Harvey Oswald was killed by Jack Ruby on 24 November on the eve of Kennedy’s burial. (STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Federal Agencies Face April Deadline on Secret JFK Files

by and

The Public Should Have Access to the Surveillance Court’s Opinions

by and

Why Must Central American Asylum Seekers Risk Their Lives to Reach the US? There is an Alternative.

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 10-16)

by

SolarWinds: Accountability, Attribution, and Advancing the Ball

by

We’re From the Government, We’re Here to Help: The FBI and the Microsoft Exchange Hack

by

Limited Sanctions Will Not Deter Putin, But They Are a Fine Start

by

US Treasury Provides Missing Link: Manafort’s Partner Gave Campaign Polling Data to Kremlin in 2016

by

Fighting the ‘International Thief Thief’ with Global Magnitsky Sanctions

by

Reauthorizing and Strengthening the Global Magnitsky Act

by

Congress Must Reform Sanctions Law to Avoid ICC Penalties from Happening Again

by

China’s Dystopian “New IP” Plan Shows Need for Renewed US Commitment to Internet Governance

by and

Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required for the Military?

by

Team of Legal Gladiators? Iraqi Militias’ Tortured Relationship with Law

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 5-9)

by

Deciphering Iran’s Position on Restoring the Nuclear Deal

by

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

by , and

Gender Equality is Fundamental to Promoting Democracy

by and

Investigating a Crisis: A Comparison of Six U.S. Congressional Investigatory Commissions

by and

To Fix the Immigration System, We Need To Start With Immigration Courts

by

Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 27-April 2)

by

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

by

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

by

Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

by

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

by

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

by

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

by and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

by

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Jefferson Morley

Washington journalist and author of The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton. Follow him on Twitter (@jeffersonmorley).

Rex Bradford

Rex Bradford is a software engineer and web developer with a passion for applying technology to important historical records. He is the President of the Mary Ferrell Foundation, which houses the largest electronic searchable collection of records on the JFK assassination.

Read these related stories next:

A U.S. Marshal walks outside the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington D.C. on Saturday, June 28, 2014.

The Public Should Have Access to the Surveillance Court’s Opinions

April 19, 2021 by and

A bus passes a large Microsoft sign and logo lit up in bright lights.

We’re From the Government, We’re Here to Help: The FBI and the Microsoft Exchange Hack

April 16, 2021 by

The E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, in Washington, DC, as seen from the sky.

Don’t Place Judicial Accountability In The Dark

April 14, 2021 by

A folio lays and a dark surface. The front page reads, “FARA and 951 Presentation and Roundtable June 29, 2017.”

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

March 31, 2021 by

Trump gestures in front of a line of American flags at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

March 30, 2021 by and

US Attorney General Merrick Garland addresses staff on his first day at the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC on March 11, 2021.

How Attorney General Garland Can Strengthen FOIA Implementation

March 25, 2021 by

The State Council building in downtown Beirut on Oct. 29, 2019 as seen from a distance at the height of protests against Lebanon's ruling class. Banners unfurled from its windows contain pro-revolutionary slogans.

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

March 9, 2021 by and

People walk in a courtyard near a tall building. The colors of the image are separated and blurred in a psychedelic camera effect to give the appearance of seeing double.

Intelligence Reimagined: Don’t Forget the Human Dimension in the Pursuit of Technological Solutions

March 8, 2021 by

Graffiti showing a US drone is depicted on a wall to protest against US drone strikes on September 19, 2018 in Sana'a, Yemen.

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

March 5, 2021 by

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sits with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden during a meeting that included Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (not shown) at the Queen Theater on November 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. They sit at a large horse-shoe or square table allowing ample room for social distancing. An American flag stands behind the table near President-elect Biden.

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

March 5, 2021 by , , and

US soldiers in Bradley tanks carrying American flags patrol an area near Syria's northeastern Semalka border crossing with Iraq's Kurdish autonomous territory, on January 12, 2021.

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

March 4, 2021 by , , and

A U.S. Air Force MQ-1B Predator unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), awaits a mission at an air base in the Persian Gulf region on January 7, 2016.

To End the Forever Wars, Rein in the Drones

February 16, 2021 by