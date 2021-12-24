by Just Security

Just Security will be on hiatus through the end of the year, returning with new content on Monday, January 3. In the meantime, as we look forward to 2022, we offer a selection of Just Security pieces that analyze some of the issues we expect to be especially salient next year.

The year 2021, like 2020, was one of unexpected challenges. The Just Security team is immensely grateful to our community of readers and writers for the opportunity to engage thoughtfully with some of the year’s most pressing issues. We look forward to continuing our efforts in 2022. If Just Security‘s work is meaningful to you, we also invite you to support Just Security with a year-end tax deductible donation.

From the entire Just Security team, wishing you a peaceful and meaningful New Year.

In addition to the themes and articles below, we also encourage you to read our pieces on social media platforms, cyber security, and artificial intelligence.

International Human Rights, Peace, and Justice

Just Security publishes writers from outside the United States on issues of rights and security around the globe. In 2021, these writers — who include analysts, civil society activists, and others from places where policies of the United States and others have particular effects — offered insights that will be highly relevant to policymakers and institutions as they design policies on foreign aid and international justice in 2022, including:

Democracy and Rule of Law in the United States

With the anniversary of Jan. 6 looming, discussions about the state of democracy and the rule of law in the United States will undoubtedly feature prominently in 2022. Those conversations include issues arising from the attack on the Capitol, as well as voting rights, disinformation, and more. Just Security‘s writers and editors have assembled a collection of resources and analyses on these issues. Here’s a sample:

Geopolitics and the International Legal Order

Just Security writers with deep professional expertise in diplomacy and international affairs analyzed some of 2021’s most complex geopolitical topics. Tackling difficult issues with no easy answers, these authors drew on their experience and knowledge to provide nuanced insights into how international policymakers can advance peace, stability, and democracy in the global arena in 2022. Among these articles:

Racial Justice

Just Security writers examined racial justice in the context of national security, international humanitarian law, public health, migration, policing, and more, contributing to ongoing conversations and justice work that will continue into and beyond 2022.