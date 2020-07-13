Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

July 13, 2020

(Editor’s Note: This article introduces the Just Security “Racing National Security” symposium edited by editorial board member Matiangai Sirleaf. The goal of the symposium is to render race visible in national security to shift the dominant paradigm toward addressing institutional racism. This series hopes to further anti-subordination efforts aimed at fostering racial justice.)

How does race manifest in national security?

National security as traditionally conceived refers to protecting a nation from attack and encompasses areas like economic, monetary, energy, environmental, military, and political security, as well as natural resources. Yet, do the field and concept of national security as practice and theory stretch to include issues of racial justice? How does white supremacy inform and shape the parameters of what “counts” as national security? How do ideas about race perpetuate and reinforce existing hierarchies in national security? Does national security law and its implementation subtly or directly facilitate racial subordination nationally and globally? What benefits or limitations does race have as an analytical tool for practitioners, policymakers and scholars of national security? What would it mean to race national security?

The increasing attention to issues of racial justice both domestically and internationally and the ongoing uprising challenging the racial status quo warrant an explicit engagement with these questions and motivate this series. The primary purpose of the “Racing National Security” series is to render race visible in national security. Failing to see race and engage with race renders the role of racism and white supremacy invisible in national security and limits effective problem solving.

The failure to engage explicitly with race and racial justice is evidenced in some of the previous contributions in Just Security. This is not an issue unique to these contributions, but instead mirrors the longstanding backgrounding given to issues implicating race in this and other fora. This series intentionally seeks to uplift voices and topics that tend to be decentered in national security discussions.

The secondary aim of the series is to highlight the importance of a racial justice framework over and above one focused on racial discrimination. Racial justice as an alternative framework shifts attention to macro-structural processes that facilitate racial subordination and stratification as opposed to individual acts of discrimination. Makau Matua’s work draws attention to how international law, like national law, is captive to the racial biases and hierarchies that hide injustice under the pretext of legal neutrality and universality. Foregrounding race and racial justice, then, is a task that is necessary not only for the field and practice of national security, but the discipline of domestic and international law more generally.

Standing on Shoulders

“Racing National Security,” draws inspiration from a rich body of scholarship that positions racial justice as fundamental to understanding national security as praxis and theory. Many academics have long sought to bring issues of race from the periphery to the center in national security discussions. In 1998 Natsu Taylor Saito wrote in “Crossing the Border: The Interdependence of Foreign Policy and Racial Justice in the United States” that the ill-treatment of racial and ethnic minorities within the borders of the United States makes it easier to disregard the rights and humanity of those outside the border. Ruth Gordon’s “Racing U.S. Foreign Policy” questioned how race affects lawmaking and decision making in foreign policy and international law. Experts like Henry J. Richardson III have also examined the role of race in U.S. foreign interventions in “U.S. Hegemony, Race, and Oil in Deciding United Nations Security Council Resolution 1441 on Iraq.” Aziz Rana’s research situated the United States alongside other settler societies marked by longstanding histories in which colonists and their descendants divided legal, political, and economic rights between insiders and subordinated outsiders, be they expropriated indigenous groups or racial minorities. Similarly, Tayyab Mahmud’s scholarship unearthed how constructions of race shaped the colonial encounter and influenced the development of nationalism and a security apparatus aimed at upholding racial hierarchy.

Researchers like Gil Gott have explained that the demonization of “enemy groups” is racialized in national security law and policy. This demonization is evidenced in the intersection between immigration law and policy and national security claims to safeguard White majoritarian interests from the racialized other. The work of scholars such as Wadie E. Said demonstrates how the construction of the terrorist, the criminal, and the illegal immigrant as “foreign” facilitates the migration of “War on Terror” practices from the global arena to the domestic, while in other instances police practices are brought to bear in the context of external wars. Similarly, professors like Sahar Aziz and Khaled E. Beydoun have made explicit connections between the targeting of Black and Brown populations as “terrorists” for dissident activity, in “Fear of a Black and Brown Internet: Policing Online Activism.”  While others like Darryl Li have scrutinized the consequences of policing transnational Muslim populations and the concomitant placement of some people outside the law and others above it. Nana Osei-Opare argues that this has resulted in mainstream discussions that obfuscate “White terrorism” from national security such that seemingly only non-Western bodies are capable of terrorism. Some intellectuals like Tina Patel even question whether the security framing simply masks racism inherent in counter-terrorism strategies.

From Racial Discrimination to Racial Justice

Recently, Just Security has featured several articles under the theme of racial discrimination. Shifting the framework to racial justice is necessary because a thematic focus on racial discrimination can unwittingly center individual pathologies, ideologies, and attitudes. This is because of the strong associations that tend to view racism as psychological. Indeed, Frantz Fanon pointed out the problematic predisposition to consider racial discrimination as the product of a mental quirk in “Black Skin, White Masks.” This series aims to move Just Security’s thematic focus away from a framing that can inadvertently elevate discussions of whether individual actors are “racists,” to a thematic focus that explicitly prioritizes addressing institutional racism and anti-subordination efforts aimed at fostering racial justice.

Moreover, some of the contributions filed under Just Security’s “racial discrimination” theme are better understood as ones that concentrate on issues of racial justice. For instance, “The United States’ Racial Justice Problem is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem” by E. Tendayi Achiume and “How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement” by Nawi Ukabiala both turn to international human rights law for redress and to facilitate more racially just and equitable outcomes. Additionally, “Black Lives Matter Might Just Rescue American Democracy” by Oona Hathaway and Daniel Markovits and “Researchers on Atrocity Prevention Warn: US on Path to Widespread Political Violence” by Jeffrey Smith and Richard Ashby Wilson position the issue of racial justice as central to maintaining peace and democracy. Notably, Zinaida Miller problematizes the assumption that stability in the United States is less dangerous, violent, or threatening than instability since that very stability can be radically violent for communities of color that live under perpetual threat “whether of police brutality, economic dispossession, food insecurity, criminal violence, or immigration raids.” Moreover, Shirin Sinnar in “Invoking ‘Terrorism’ Against Police Protestors” laments the othering of often racialized groups as “terrorists.” While other contributors, like Danielle Schulkin in “White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien: It’s More Than ‘a few bad apples,’” critique attempts at absolution through the characterization of police violence in the United States as episodic. This series expands on these discussions with the goal of continuing to turn the emphasis from instances of prejudice or racial discrimination to one that is oriented toward subverting white hegemonic power and dominance.

The Contributors

By delving into the fundamental role of race, contributors to this series assists in more completely capturing the field and practice of national security. I hope these contributions spark and revitalize debates beyond the confines of this series. I am acutely aware of the historical moment that is unfolding in the United States and elsewhere. The contributors similarly recognize not only the gravity of this moment but the opening and potential that it presents. The series is set to run until the end of July 2020 with contributions generally published every other day.

Contributors to the series will race national security from several different vantage points:

  • Yuvraj Joshi on the potential and limitations of transitional justice as applied to addressing historical racial injustice in the United States.
  • Monica Bell on the complexities surrounding policing and the challenges conceptualizing and realizing security for Black people in the United States.
  • Aziza Ahmed on de-carceral efforts and the de-securitization of healthcare.
  • Michele Goodwin on the intersection of race, gender, class, health and national security.
  • Adelle Blackett on the implications of the uprising in the United States and racial justice at the United Nations and the International Labor Organization.
  • Asli Bali on the deployment of the language, rhetoric, tools and framework of the “War on Terror” and in national security more generally to the uprising in the United States.
  • Kamari Clarke on international criminal law’s blind spots and limitations regarding addressing ongoing and historic racial injustice.
  • Jaya Ramji-Nogales on the relationships between race, migration, and national security.
  • Catherine Powell on U.S. resistance to removing confederate monuments and markers as well as the U.S. government’s lobbying against the proposal for a U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement.
  • James Gathii on the national security apparatus’ historic suppression of anticolonial movements and the comparable attempt to suppress the uprising in the United States.
  • Noura Erakat on transnational solidarity in antiracism movements, linking military shoot-to-kill policies abroad to domestic policing in the United States and providing closing thoughts to the series.

By rendering race visible, the contributors in this series elucidate how race and the associated racial valuations attached to groups influence assessments of when it is in the interest of institutions, laws, and society to act on issues of national security. I hope these phenomenal offerings provoke and enrich readers. I know that the authors took the utmost care and thoughtfulness in managing these contributions. My hope is that this series helps to regenerate a concerted effort in transformative change and policymaking that is rooted in anti-subordination efforts.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    Photo credit: Demonstrators protest Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) 

Featured Articles

Does Transitional Justice Belong in the United States?

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Denial of the Srebrenica Genocide Must Be Exposed and Condemned

by

Pardoning Roger Stone Could Itself Be an Unpardonable Crime

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

Supreme Court on Trump’s Finances: Glass Three Quarters Full for Rule of Law

by and

Colombian Peace Efforts on Life Support Amid the COVID-19 Response

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

The Baseline: How a Functional Executive Would Have Handled the Russian Bounty Operation

by , and

The CIA’s Long and Winding Road to Diversity

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Matiangai Sirleaf

Professor of Law at the University of Maryland School of Law; Member of the Editorial Board of Just Security. Follow her on Twitter (@matiangai).

Read these related stories next:

Does Transitional Justice Belong in the United States?

July 13, 2020 by

A Tale of German Global Criminal Justice: A TWAIL Perspective on the Syrian Torture Trial

June 30, 2020 by

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

June 30, 2020 by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

June 29, 2020 by

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

June 8, 2020 by

Aerial view of people in white and red to form the Canadian flag.

A Deep Dive into Canada’s Overhaul of Its Foreign Intelligence and Cybersecurity Laws

June 2, 2020 by and

Press Briefing by Ms. E. Tendayi Achiume, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur E. Tendayi Achiume: COVID-19, Racism, and Xenophobia

May 29, 2020 by

Children in facemasks at a camp for displaced people in Atme town in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

Putting People First: COVID-19 Reveals Shortcomings of US Approach to Security in the Middle East

April 8, 2020 by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

April 7, 2020 by

Mexico’s Amnesty Proposal: An Instrument of Transitional Justice?

March 4, 2020 by

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

February 7, 2020 by

War is as War Does: World Order and the Future of Conflict

August 26, 2019 by and