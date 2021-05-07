Facebook Oversight Board’s Decision on Trump Sets Up New Tests

by and

May 7, 2021

The decision by the Facebook Oversight Board on whether former President Donald Trump should be allowed back on the platform demonstrates both the extent and the very real limits of the board’s authority. Operating under the mandate of a private company, the board sat in judgment on its creator’s decision to banish its most famous user, who at the time was the most powerful person in the world.

At the same time, the board was unable to get answers from Facebook about the role that its algorithms and policies played in promoting lies about the 2020 election, the information ecosystem within which Trump operated, or the influence of political actors on the company’s decisions. The board made critical recommendations: that Facebook should reckon with its own role in amplifying content and overhaul its approach to high-reach accounts. Since these are not binding, the ultimate test of the board’s influence will be how the company responds.

The Board’s Decision

As in its prior decisions, the board reviewed Facebook’s decision to suspend Trump’s account on Jan. 6 and the continued indefinite suspension under three rubrics: Facebook’s Community Standards, Facebook’s Values, and international human rights law.

The board concluded that Trump’s Jan. 6 posts violated Facebook’s Dangerous Individuals and Organizations Community Standard, because Facebook had designated the Capitol attacks as “violent events” and Trump’s comments — “We love you. You’re very special” in the first post and “great patriots” and “remember this day forever” in the second — demonstrated praise of those events. The board also found that the suspension of Trump’s account was consistent with Facebook’s values of “Voice” and “Safety,” with the imminent safety concerns presented by the attacks outweighing the interest in preserving freedom of speech.

Under international human rights law, the board assessed whether the suspension met the test of legality, purpose, and proportionality. Legality requires that a decision be made pursuant to a clear rule. The board found that the Dangerous Individuals and Organizations Standard was sufficiently clear as to give notice that Trump’s posts were violations, but because neither Facebook’s Community Standards, its Terms of Service, nor other public pronouncements by the company mentioned indefinite suspension as a potential consequence of policy violations, the penalty Facebook imposed did not meet the standard of legality.

The board found the other two requirements of human rights law were met. The policy restricted free expression for a legitimate purpose because it sought to protect “public order, as well as respect for the rights of others, including the rights to life, security, and to participate in elections and to have the outcome respected and implemented.” Finally, proportionality requires that restrictions on speech be accomplished by the least restrictive means. Referring to the factors set out in the Rabat Plan of Action, the board determined that the initial suspension was proportional due to the imminence and severity of the contemplated harm, as well as Trump’s status as head of state and the size of his audience.

The board directed Facebook to revisit the suspension of Trump’s account and impose a penalty that is supported by a clear, publicly available policy. Facebook must issue a new penalty within six months and respond to the non-binding policy recommendations offered throughout the decision within 30 days. Due to current limits on the board’s jurisdiction (users cannot appeal account suspensions and bans, only decisions on individual posts), board members have clarified that Facebook itself has the option to elevate any new penalty to the board for review.

Facebook Rules and Human Rights Standards

The board’s prior decisions have emphasized the importance of clarity in rules and predictable outcomes. In the Trump case, by concluding that Facebook could not impose a penalty that was not mentioned in its rules — “indefinite suspension” — the board continued pushing Facebook towards a rules-based system. At the same time, the board bypassed important opportunities to address ambiguities in Facebook’s existing policies, including some that it had previously highlighted.

Facebook’s Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy prohibits praise and support of designated groups and persons, as well as events that the company deems to be “violating.”  The board glossed over Facebook’s use of “violating event” to justify suspending Trump. The board may have felt that it was obvious that the attack on Jan. 6 was a violating event and wanted to preserve Facebook’s flexibility to respond to a safety threat emerging in real time. But in construing other rules, the board has demanded that Facebook articulate clear definitions that provide users with notice of prohibited content. The board’s recommendation that Facebook create a policy for addressing “crises or novel situations where its regular processes would not prevent or avoid imminent harm” seems to be directed at ensuring that the company provides users with greater notice when responding to similar events in the future.

Nor did the board take Facebook to task for its failure to implement prior recommendations to clarify ambiguities in the Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy, including defining “praise” and “support,” as well as providing information on how it designates individuals or organizations as “dangerous.” Facebook has been slow to implement past recommendations by the board: it has not committed to a timeline to clarify “praise or support” and claims it is still “assessing the feasibility” of releasing its list of designated “dangerous” organizations.

Finally, the board did not consider the impact of the overlapping policies on the decision to suspend Trump. When it accepted the case, the board seemed to acknowledge that multiple Community Standards potentially applicable to Trump’s posts — Dangerous Individuals and Organizations, Violence and Incitement, and Coordinating Harm — and commentators and some members of the board argued that a different standard should have been applied to Trump’s posts. The decision, however, provides no comment on the difficulty of distinguishing among the rules and identifying which was most applicable.

In contrast, the board was rigorous in its analysis of the penalty provisions of Facebook’s Terms of Service. It noted that there was no basis for the “indefinite suspension” penalty because Facebook only gave notice of three actions that could be taken against an account: removal of content, time-limited suspension, and permanent ban. The board also did not clearly indicate whether it expects Facebook to apply one of the three penalties that exist under current rules, or whether Facebook may create a new “indefinite suspension” penalty, applicable to all users and explained by publicly available criteria for both applying and lifting the restriction. While the board’s decision itself seems to authorize the latter, public comments by board members suggest that they expect Facebook to pick from among the three pre-existing penalties.

In several prior cases, the board overturned decisions to remove posts because it defined the relevant context more narrowly than Facebook. In the Trump case, the board chose a middle path. It didn’t confine itself to just the two posts at issue, but also considered Trump’s persistent attempts to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election, his position of authority, and his large following. At the same time, it resisted the impulse (advocated by a minority of the panel that considered the case) to take account of the full range of Trump’s earlier posts, such as those implying that racial justice protestors should be met with violence or blaming China for the coronavirus.

Constraints on the Board

Under its charter and bylaws, the board is permitted to ask Facebook for information, but the company has reserved the right to withhold information if it decides that it is “not reasonably required for decision-making.” In the Trump case, Facebook deployed this reservation of authority to prevent the board from addressing highly significant questions.

Many commentators have pointed out that focusing on Trump’s suspension allows Facebook to avoid questions about its own role in promoting lies about the results of the 2020 elections.  Indeed, Facebook has deliberately kept these issues outside the Oversight Board’s jurisdiction, and in this case the company rebuffed the board’s attempts to grapple with them. In particular, Facebook refused to answer the board’s questions about “how Facebook’s news feed and other features impacted the visibility of . . . Trump’s content,” “whether Facebook has researched, or plans to research, those design decisions in relation to the events of January 6, 2021,” and “whether account suspension or deletion impacts the ability of advertisers to target the accounts of followers.” In other words, Facebook was able to block the board from examining matters that affect its bottom line, despite the fact that press reports show that it has internally collected and analyzed at least some of the information the board requested.

By also declining to provide “information about violating content from [Trump’s] followers” or answer “questions related to the suspension of other political figures and removal of other content,” Facebook constrained the board’s ability to place the treatment of Trump in the context of related content and users. This could have been relevant to the context within which the board analyzed Trump’s Jan. 6 posts.

Finally, the company refused to tell the board whether it had been “contacted by political officeholders or their staff about [Trump’s] suspension,” echoing its refusal in an earlier case to disclose whether political officials pressured the platform to make content decisions in their favor. This blocks any possibility of the board considering the issue of how powerful political actors influence the platform, which has long been a concern.

Looking Ahead

The board made several important policy recommendations, which—if Facebook chooses to follow them—could have far-reaching effects. First, the board recommended that Facebook issue a detailed report on its “potential contribution to the narrative of electoral fraud and the exacerbated tensions that culminated in the violence in the United States on January 6.” The board said the report should cover the roles of platform design, policy, and advertising decisions made by Facebook in the weeks leading up to the attacks. If Facebook were to allow a truly independent audit along these lines and publish the results, it could be the first step in reckoning with the true power that the company exercises.

Next, consistent with its emphasis on clear rules, the board made important recommendations relating to how penalties are imposed, including a greater focus on prominent users. The board recommended that Facebook act quickly to enforce its rules “[w]hen posts by influential users pose a high probability of imminent harm,” but insisted on published rules for such actions. The board also recommended greater transparency into how penalties are assessed against high reach users and how its newsworthiness exception—which continues to generate confusion—is applied to preserve content that otherwise violates Facebook’s Community Standards.  The board also recommended reporting on the error rates of its penalty and content-removal systems, which if implemented would shed much-needed light on the accuracy of Facebook’s removal decisions.

Finally, Facebook has long been criticized — including in past board decisions — for prioritizing content moderation for users in the United States and Western Europe while devoting only minimal resources to such efforts in other countries. To ameliorate this imbalance, the board recommended devoting increased resources, including local resources where diverse languages and customs may introduce increased nuance, to content moderation, with a focus on high-reach accounts.

Facebook now has six months to make a call on Trump’s account. But while all eyes will be on that decision, it is critical that we also pay attention to how Facebook responds to the board’s recommendations, particularly with respect to the review of its own role in spreading election misinformation leading to the Jan. 6 attacks and its policy on high-reach users. The company’s response to the board’s decisions thus far can fairly be characterized as lackluster and continuing in the same vein on these critical recommendations could put a big dent in the board’s ability to act as a mechanism for accountability.

IMAGE: In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, video evidence is presented on the fifth day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on February 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. House impeachment managers had argued that Trump was “singularly responsible” for the January 6th attack at the U.S. Capitol and he should be convicted and barred from ever holding public office again. (Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Facebook Oversight Board’s Decision on Trump Sets Up New Tests

by and

Senate Bill Threatens Sensitive U.S. Diplomacy

by

Twenty Years After 9/11, the US Needs a Better Strategy to Prevent and Counter Violent Extremism

by

Preparing for Future Pandemics Means Improving and Reforming — Not Abandoning — the WHO

by

In a COVID World, America Is Divided Over Its Common Defense

by , and

Stopping Torture: Why Professional Governance Failed, and How It Can Do Better

by

Trump’s Secret Rules for Drone Strikes and Presidents’ Unchecked License to Kill

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 24-30)

by

Is Roger Stone Getting Off Easy for Tax Fraud?

by

Hack-to-Patch by Law Enforcement Is a Dangerous Practice

by and

Biden’s First 100 Days on Immigration: A Test of Leadership

by

A Letter to President Biden from a Former Intelligence Officer: Close Guantanamo Bay

by

At 100 Days, Grading Biden’s Progress Toward a More Responsible US Arms Trade Policy

by , , , , , and

Key Takeaways From Latest FISA Court Opinion on Section 702 and FBI Warrantless Queries

by

Indian Supreme Court’s Stance on the Deportation of Rohingya Refugees Violates International Law

by

Biden’s Decision to Pull Troops From Afghanistan Risks a Major Refugee Crisis

by and

Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Echoes of the Past, Crises of the Moment, Visions of the Future

by and

A Jan. 6 Commission is Crucial to Understand the Reality of the Attack, and the Alternate Reality of the Attackers

by and

Recognizing the Armenian Genocide Marks a Historic Turning Point in American Foreign Policy

by

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 17-23)

by

Biden Approach to Immigration, Outlined at UN Human Rights Council, Leaves Serious Gaps

by and

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

A Drop in the Ocean: A Preliminary Assessment of the Koblenz Trial on Syrian Torture

by

Belarus Jailing of Journalists for Reporting on Peaceful Protest Violates International Law

by

An Opportunity for Congress to Require Transparency of the Executive’s International Agreements

by , and

Biden Team’s Litigation Tactics on Guantanamo Undercut Biden Policy to Close the Prison

by , and

Federal Agencies Face April Deadline on Secret JFK Files

by and

The Public Should Have Access to the Surveillance Court’s Opinions

by and

Why Must Central American Asylum Seekers Risk Their Lives to Reach the US? There is an Alternative.

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 10-16)

by

SolarWinds: Accountability, Attribution, and Advancing the Ball

by

We’re From the Government, We’re Here to Help: The FBI and the Microsoft Exchange Hack

by

Limited Sanctions Will Not Deter Putin, But They Are a Fine Start

by

US Treasury Provides Missing Link: Manafort’s Partner Gave Campaign Polling Data to Kremlin in 2016

by

Fighting the ‘International Thief Thief’ with Global Magnitsky Sanctions

by

Reauthorizing and Strengthening the Global Magnitsky Act

by

Congress Must Reform Sanctions Law to Avoid ICC Penalties from Happening Again

by

China’s Dystopian “New IP” Plan Shows Need for Renewed US Commitment to Internet Governance

by and

Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required for the Military?

by

Team of Legal Gladiators? Iraqi Militias’ Tortured Relationship with Law

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 5-9)

by

Deciphering Iran’s Position on Restoring the Nuclear Deal

by

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

by , and

Gender Equality is Fundamental to Promoting Democracy

by and

Investigating a Crisis: A Comparison of Six U.S. Congressional Investigatory Commissions

by and

To Fix the Immigration System, We Need To Start With Immigration Courts

by

Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 27-April 2)

by

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

by

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

by

Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

by

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

by

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

by

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

by and

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

by

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Faiza Patel

Co-Director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, Former Senior Policy Officer at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Follow her on Twitter (@FaizaPatelBCJ).

Mary Pat Dwyer

Mary Pat Dwyer (@MaryPatDwyer) is a Fellow in the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice. Prior to joining the Brennan Center, she was Counsel at O’Melveny & Myers LLP, specializing in international trade and national security matters.

Read these related stories next:

A general view of Pinlaung Township, in the Pa-O self-administered zone of Shan State in eastern-central Myanmar, shows clouds swirling around tree-covered mountains.

Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: A Northern View

May 6, 2021 by

Trump against a dark background. People appear behind him.

The Facebook Oversight Board’s Trump Ban Decision Is About More Than Trump

May 4, 2021 by

Ukrainian officers of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) and OSCE employees watch as people walk across a destroyed bridge between the Ukraine-controlled territory and territory held by Russia-backed separatists at a checkpoint near the village of Stanytsia Luhanska, in Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine on August 1, 2019.

Ukraine’s Pandemic-Era Obligations to Civilians in Crimea and Donbas Under Humanitarian Law

May 3, 2021 by , and

Representatives from Karen ethnic group take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 11, 2021. They wear face masks and hold signs that read, “Abolish the 2008 Constitution,” “Establish a new federal union,” and “End censorship.”

Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Inside Karen State

April 30, 2021 by

Police in full riot gear including weapons, shields, helmets and face masks hold their firearms as they approach protesters during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw on March 8, 2021. Only the back of the protestors’ heads are visible in this image.

Do Economic Sanctions in Response to Gross Human Rights Abuses Do Any Good?

April 29, 2021 by

Refugees on an inflatable raft in the dark of night.

Biden Approach to Immigration, Outlined at UN Human Rights Council, Leaves Serious Gaps

April 23, 2021 by and

Protestors hold posters during an anti-corruption rally in Bishkek on December 18, 2019. A poster shows an three images of an official with money in ears, over the eyes, and stuck in his mouth.

Congress Must Stand with Civil Society and Strengthen the Global Magnitsky Sanctions Program

April 20, 2021 by

A billboard with president Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo stands over the empty streets of the new capital city on August 16, 2018 in Oyala, Equatorial Guinea. The dome at the end of the street will be the new house for the president.

Combating Transnational Authoritarian Kleptocracy: Cracking Down on Western Professional Enablers

April 19, 2021 by

Two people hold signs during an anti-corruption protest march along Borrowdale road, on July 31, 2020 in Harare. One reads, “No to Corruption. Fix our healh system. We can’t breathe.” The other reads, “You know you have messed up when you make me march! #HandsOffOurConstitution #StopCorruption”

Fighting the ‘International Thief Thief’ with Global Magnitsky Sanctions

April 15, 2021 by

The columns and relief of the U.S. Treasury Department.

Reauthorizing and Strengthening the Global Magnitsky Act

April 14, 2021 by

People wearing face masks visit a Huawei booth during the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai on February 23, 2021.

China’s Dystopian “New IP” Plan Shows Need for Renewed US Commitment to Internet Governance

April 13, 2021 by and

Marie Maybou wears a face mask as she melts snow on the kitchen stove on February 19, 2021 in Austin, Texas so that she has water to flush the toilets in her home after the city water stopped running.

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

April 8, 2021 by , and