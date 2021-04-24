Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 17-23)

Immigration
- Biden Approach to Immigration, Outlined at UN Human Rights Council, Leaves Serious Gaps
by Lindsey Greising and Lisa Borden (@lisawborden)
- Why Must Central American Asylum Seekers Risk Their Lives to Reach the US? There is an Alternative.
by Susan Gzesh
Transparency
- An Opportunity for Congress to Require Transparency of the Executive’s International Agreements
by Curtis A. Bradley (@CurtisBradley20), Jack Goldsmith (@jacklgoldsmith) and Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
- Federal Agencies Face April Deadline on Secret JFK Files
by Jefferson Morley (@jeffersonmorley) and Rex Bradford
- The Public Should Have Access to the Surveillance Court’s Opinions
by Charlie Hogle and Alex Abdo (@AlexanderAbdo)
Guantanamo
- Biden Team’s Litigation Tactics on Guantanamo Undercut Biden Policy to Close the Prison
by Jonathan Hafetz (@JonathanHafetz), Scott Roehm and Hina Shamsi (@HinaShamsi)
Torture
- A Drop in the Ocean: A Preliminary Assessment of the Koblenz Trial on Syrian Torture
by Roger Lu Phillips
Freedom of Press and Freedom of Assembly
- Belarus Jailing of Journalists for Reporting on Peaceful Protest Violates International Law
by Lauren Kelly-Jones (@laurenk_j)
Global Magnitsky Act
- Combating Transnational Authoritarian Kleptocracy: Cracking Down on Western Professional Enablers
by Tutu Alicante (@TutuAlicante)
- Congress Must Stand with Civil Society and Strengthen the Global Magnitsky Sanctions Program
by Michael Breen (@M_Breen)
Democratic Backsliding: Central Asia
- High-Level US Attention Needed for a Backsliding Democracy in Central Asia
by Erica Marat (@EricaMarat)
US Diplomatic Service
- The Need for More Chris Stevenses: A Memorial Lecture at UC Hastings Law
by Christina Ennis and Chimène Keitner (@KeitnerLaw)
United Nations
Images [from left to right]: STRINGER/AFP via Getty; STRINGER/AFP/Getty; Thomas Lohnes/AFP via Getty;
John Moore/Getty; VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP via Getty; ED JONES/AFP via Getty