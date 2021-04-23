The Need for More Chris Stevenses: A Memorial Lecture at UC Hastings Law

by and

April 23, 2021

On April 14, UC Hastings Law School hosted the 7th annual Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens Lecture honoring the memory, life, and work of UC Hastings graduate Chris Stevens, who was killed when the U.S. Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya, was attacked in September 2012. This year’s lecture featured former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Doug Wilson, in conversation with Ambassadors Mike McFaul and Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley. This year’s lecture was inspired by a Just Security piece Wilson wrote with Angelic Young and Alex Pascal in December 2020. Those who were unable to attend the virtual event live can view it online here.

Ambassador Stevens’ colleagues and admirers referred to him as the “quintessential diplomat.” He began his career in the Foreign Service in 1991, and he was sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Libya in 2011, shortly after the Arab Spring began. Reflecting on Stevens’ eagerness to help the Libyan people in Benghazi, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton noted when he died that “[h]e risked his own life to lend the Libyan people a helping hand to build the foundation for a new, free nation.” Those who worked with him admired his dedication to his mission of building a partnership between the United States and the Libyan people in order to rebuild the country.

Wilson focused his remarks on the importance of building human relationships in U.S. diplomacy, and on the need to ask what constitutes an “acceptable risk” in order to carry out this diplomatic mission. He observed that the deaths of Ambassador Stevens in Libya and Anne Smedinghoff in Afghanistan “revealed longstanding shortcomings in adapting U.S. engagement abroad to the more dynamic and dangerous environments” set against rising global tensions. He lamented that the politicization of Stevens’ death significantly reduced the government’s already low level of risk tolerance, which has negatively impacted the ability to recruit a new generation of Foreign Service Officers who want to be able to engage with the populations in the countries where they work. He quoted a letter from Jan Stevens, the ambassador’s father, in which he insisted that his son “would not have wanted to be remembered as a victim,” and that he “would have wanted the critical work he was doing to build bridges of mutual understanding and respect … to continue” without undue restrictions.

Wilson identified three issues that require attention in order to recruit and retain a new generation of Foreign Service Officers: (1) the new communications environment, which includes social media and digital communications, but which must also continue to emphasize in-person relationships and interactions (2) the conduct of public diplomacy, which includes representing America’s values and interests abroad, and also doing a better job of explaining the importance of diplomacy and foreign policy to the American public, and (3) an understanding and implementation of acceptable risk for diplomatic missions. On the question of acceptable risk, he quoted former Ambassador Ryan Crocker, who said that “[i]n this world, you cannot do effective American diplomacy where it is most needed, unless you take some risks.” Simply put, as a recent American Academy of Diplomacy report also emphasizes, one cannot conduct diplomacy effectively if eliminating risk is the top priority. Potential Foreign Service recruits recognize this, and they do not want to be put in the position of making a zero-sum choice between these risks and their mission.

In Wilson’s experience, diplomats and other civilian officials are willing to accept risk if they are fully informed about the risk environment, and professionals in the field should be more empowered to take informed risk and makes decisions on the ground. Foreign Service Officers have a crucial role to play in countering cynicism about the United States’ role in the world, and the U.S. government should provide more support for diplomats with resolve and courage—diplomats like Chris Stevens.

McFaul began his comments by agreeing with the importance of engaging with the society in which diplomats are working. He recalled how Secretary of State Clinton had explained to him that he was not being sent to Moscow as U.S. ambassador only to deal with the Russian government, but also to represent the United States to the Russian people. In order to do so, he articulated the need to engage in digital and physical interactions with local communities. He recognized that the increased interest from the public stemming from social interaction often leads to an increase in threats, but he maintained that this should not lead to fortresses and higher walls around embassies. In his view, engaging directly with foreign publics and introducing U.S. values are among an ambassador’s most important duties. Moreover, public diplomacy is the United States’ greatest strength in dealing with countries like Russia and China; to forego engaging in these contacts because of risk would be a grave mistake.

Abercrombie-Winstanley, who was sworn in as the State Department’s first chief diversity officer earlier this month, also offered reflections on risk. She recounted how her personal experience of surviving a terrorist attack while serving in Saudi Arabia had showed her the importance of thinking through strategies to reopen and get back to work while keeping civilians in the Foreign Service safe. She recalled being told that her primary responsibility was to keep people safe, but she agreed that focusing only on safety can hinder the important mission of engaging with people. She also noted that the Foreign Service cannot attract the best people who seek to understand foreign cultures and politics to better perform their duties on behalf of the United States, because these types of people do not want to be restrained behind walls. She highlighted her involvement in the preparation of a Truman Center task force’s report on Transforming the State Department. She recalled that, when State Department employees were asked to list issues that made them feel constrained, undervalued, or unsupported, they never mentioned risk.

Wilson added that, in his view, some of the most effective representation of the United States abroad in interacting with “swing publics” who shape mainstream public opinion is done by NGOs. He argued that these organizations often succeed in building the kinds of relationships that the Foreign Service strives for, but that they cannot be expected to conduct foreign policy on the United States’ behalf.

McFaul added that, in the struggle to promote democracy, every U.S. official overseas should view him or herself as a public affairs officer. Each member of the diplomatic community should be consistently thinking about what they are communicating—especially since those who oppose American ideals have long poured resources into telling their version of the story.

The discussion concluded with Abercrombie-Winstanley underscoring the need for diversity and inclusion in the Foreign Service and in diplomatic spaces, both at home and abroad. America’s representatives need to look like America, she said. Changing diversity from a trope to something meaningful will require recruiting and training individuals who have not traditionally filled the ranks of the Foreign Service. Pathways for promotions must also be open and transparent for women and minorities, who need mentors to guide them around the “invisible furniture” in every room.

In the Q&A, Angelic Young asked whether there “could be an intersection or opportunity at the nexus of attracting a more diverse slate of national security professionals and […] adopting a more risk management-oriented approach to development and diplomacy.” The panel used this opportunity to expand on their collective message that a broader variety of perspectives and opportunities for advancement will enable U.S. diplomats to make the case for America overseas, and to better persuade the American public about the importance of foreign policy and global engagement to promoting U.S. interests.

The day after the event, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate nine career members of the Senior Foreign Service as ambassadors. About half of all U.S. ambassadorial posts around the world remain unfilled.

Image: Chris Stevens attends a press conference in Benghazi, Libya, on April 11, 2011. Photo by MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Biden Approach to Immigration, Outlined at UN Human Rights Council, Leaves Serious Gaps

by and

A Drop in the Ocean: A Preliminary Assessment of the Koblenz Trial on Syrian Torture

by

Belarus Jailing of Journalists for Reporting on Peaceful Protest Violates International Law

by

An Opportunity for Congress to Require Transparency of the Executive’s International Agreements

by , and

Biden Team’s Litigation Tactics on Guantanamo Undercut Biden Policy to Close the Prison

by , and

Federal Agencies Face April Deadline on Secret JFK Files

by and

The Public Should Have Access to the Surveillance Court’s Opinions

by and

Why Must Central American Asylum Seekers Risk Their Lives to Reach the US? There is an Alternative.

by

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 10-16)

by

SolarWinds: Accountability, Attribution, and Advancing the Ball

by

We’re From the Government, We’re Here to Help: The FBI and the Microsoft Exchange Hack

by

Limited Sanctions Will Not Deter Putin, But They Are a Fine Start

by

US Treasury Provides Missing Link: Manafort’s Partner Gave Campaign Polling Data to Kremlin in 2016

by

Fighting the ‘International Thief Thief’ with Global Magnitsky Sanctions

by

Reauthorizing and Strengthening the Global Magnitsky Act

by

Congress Must Reform Sanctions Law to Avoid ICC Penalties from Happening Again

by

China’s Dystopian “New IP” Plan Shows Need for Renewed US Commitment to Internet Governance

by and

Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required for the Military?

by

Team of Legal Gladiators? Iraqi Militias’ Tortured Relationship with Law

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 5-9)

by

Deciphering Iran’s Position on Restoring the Nuclear Deal

by

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

by , and

Gender Equality is Fundamental to Promoting Democracy

by and

Investigating a Crisis: A Comparison of Six U.S. Congressional Investigatory Commissions

by and

To Fix the Immigration System, We Need To Start With Immigration Courts

by

Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 27-April 2)

by

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

by

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

by

Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

by

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

by

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

by

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

by and

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

by

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Christina Ennis

Christina Ennis is a JD student at the University of California, a Delegate and Board Member of the Hastings-to-Haiti Partnership and a former Law Fellow with Accountability Counsel.

Chimène Keitner

Alfred & Hanna Fromm Professor of International Law at UC Hastings College of the Law. She served as Counselor on International Law at the U.S. Department of State 2016-2017. Follow her on Twitter (@KeitnerLaw).

Read these related stories next:

The U.S. Capitol dome at dusk on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.

An Opportunity for Congress to Require Transparency of the Executive’s International Agreements

April 21, 2021 by , and

Protestors hold posters during an anti-corruption rally in Bishkek on December 18, 2019. A poster shows an three images of an official with money in ears, over the eyes, and stuck in his mouth.

Congress Must Stand with Civil Society and Strengthen the Global Magnitsky Sanctions Program

April 20, 2021 by

Iraqi fighters of the Hashed al-Shaabi units stand guard during a campaign gathering for the Fateh Alliance, a coalition of Iranian-supported militia groups, in Baghdad on May 7, 2018, ahead of Iraq's parliamentary elections to be held on May 12. Some hold weapons, and a few sit on the ground.

Team of Legal Gladiators? Iraqi Militias’ Tortured Relationship with Law

April 12, 2021 by , and

A woman cooks on the ground in the community of Ntocota, Metuge District in Pemba, Cabo Delgado Province on February 22, 2021, where thousands of displaced residents have been relocated due to recent attacks by armed insurgents in northern Mozambique.

The US Military Should Stay Out of Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado; Send Diplomats Who Know the Terrain

April 9, 2021 by

Troops stand in lines with their hands behind their backs. U.S. Special Operations Forces and Mozambican leaders stand in front of the troops giving instructions as part of a two-month Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) training program.

Getting US-Africa Relations Back on Track With a Focus on Human Rights

April 2, 2021 by and

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar visits the construction site of a field hospital to house coronavirus patients in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 23, 2020.

Amid Palestinian Election Plans, Time to Challenge Hamas?

April 1, 2021 by

Fireworks explode over the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", during the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games on August 8, 2008.

Save the Olympics, Again

March 30, 2021 by

A medical doctor wearing a mask representing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez takes part in a protest in Tegucigalpa on September 11, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. The doctor carries a 3-D coronavirus model in one hand and a sign in another hand.

To Combat Central America’s Bad Governance, Biden Can’t Just Throw Money at the Problem

March 29, 2021 by

Smoke rises from tires burning at barricades erected by protesters after military junta forces attempted to attack them on March 16, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar.

No Military Solutions: A New Approach to Preventing Atrocities

March 22, 2021 by

Aerial view of the financial centre of Panama City taken on April 25, 2019. Areas with tress and shorter buildings are nestled between the skyscrapers.

The Fight Against Kleptocracy Should Look Beyond the West

March 22, 2021 by

office, Dragan Covic, addresses the media after voting, in Mostar, on October 7, 2018, as Bosnia and Herzegovina holds it's general elections.

Is the US Doubling Down on Division in Bosnia and Herzegovina?

March 15, 2021 by and

A ball of yarn colored to depict the globe. The side of the yarn with Africa and part of South America is shown.

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

March 11, 2021 by