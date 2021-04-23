Biden Approach to Immigration, Outlined at UN Human Rights Council, Leaves Serious Gaps

by and

April 23, 2021

As in many other areas of policy, the Biden administration has quickly and emphatically signaled it will take a vastly different approach to the rights of immigrants than that of the Trump administration. But the extent and pace of the administration’s implementation of this sea change is hampered both by the sheer magnitude of the issues involved and the sometimes poisonous history underlying U.S. immigration policy. And in certain instances, as illustrated by last week’s flip-flopping on refugees, the administration appears to be standing in its own way, even on actions it could take unilaterally and immediately.

During his first weeks in office, President Joe Biden issued a number of Executive Orders aimed at dismantling the harmful and punitive policies adopted by Trump. These steps included establishing a Task Force on the Reunification of Families separated under Trump’s border policy, rescinding the discriminatory “Muslim Ban,” ending the so-called Migrant Protection Protocols that kept many asylum seekers languishing in camps on the Mexico side of the border, trying to reduce detention and reprioritize deportations, and sending a sweeping immigration overhaul bill to Congress that would provide a path to citizenship for millions. Biden also has promised a wide-ranging policy review that could rescind more than 20 Trump-era regulatory changes related to immigration that are being litigated in court and recommend ways to remove barriers erected during the Trump administration. Many of those barriers were created through agency-level policy changes that were never even made public.

The Biden administration’s more human rights-based approach to migration is reflected in the U.S. response (see “Addendum 1” under “Outcome of the Review”) to recommendations made in the U.N. Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) process, both through U.S. acceptance of quite a few of those recommendations and in the administration’s oral presentation to the council at the recent adoption of the UPR outcome. The U.S. statement made clear that immigrants are welcome in the United States:

The President’s strategy is centered on the basic premise that our country is safer, stronger, and more prosperous with a fair, safe, and orderly immigration system that welcomes immigrants, keeps families together, and allows everyone – both newly arrived immigrants and people who have lived here for generations – to fully contribute to our country.

In its written response, the United States accepted recommendations from numerous countries to strengthen protections for the rights of immigrants, end the “zero tolerance” policy for unauthorized presence in the United States, ensure proper conditions for those who are detained, and create adequate mechanisms to deal with the flow of migrants. It pointed to executive actions already taken by Biden to undo some of the practices criticized by other U.N. member countries.

The U.S. delegation’s oral presentation strongly denounced the punitive immigration policies of the Trump administration, especially family separation, and promised “to reinstate the safe and orderly reception and processing of arriving migrants and asylum seekers.”

Limitations – External and Self-Imposed

While these are positive signals, a number of limitations (including decades of anti-immigrant policies, an outdated immigration framework, and bloated agency enforcement budgets) will hamper the speed and ability of the Biden White House to undo the damage done by Trump and to pave the way for the full protection of immigrants’ rights. There has already been pushback from members of Congress, local leaders, and other key players. For example, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials charged with implementing immigration policies defied the White House by continuing to carry out deportations that conflicted with new policies, and a federal judge in Texas issued a preliminary injunction in February, which remains in effect, striking down Biden’s attempt to pause deportations. The new administration is also confronting a substantial backlog — created both by Trump policies designed to cause logjams as well as by general inefficiencies – of people who have either been detained or kept waiting for their cases to be processed. Even with the best intentions, this backlog cannot be eliminated overnight.

These challenges resulted in some of the U.S. responses to the UPR recommendations painting a picture of the current situation that appears much more positive than the reality on the ground. For example, in response to recommendations about conditions of confinement for people who are detained, especially for children, the U.S. stated that “[w]hen non-citizen children are placed in government custody, we ensure they are placed in the least restrictive setting and treated in a safe, dignified, and secure manner.” While this may well represent the policy — and the intentions — of the Biden administration, it has not yet been translated into reality for many children who remain in custody in crowded detention facilities and even in Border Patrol stations.

With regard to recommendations to ensure that human rights defenders who act on behalf of immigrant rights be allowed to work freely and not be subjected to punitive measures such as detention or deportation, the United States stated that it “does not target immigrants, including unlawfully present non-citizens, based on advocacy positions they hold or state.” While this statement, again, likely reflects the policy of the Biden administration, such practices were indeed taking place in November 2020, when the recommendations were made, and at least until the Trump administration left office in January 2021. The Trump administration made a practice of arresting and deporting immigration activists. Given the resistance Biden is encountering from ICE and Border Patrol agents, such actions are proving hard to overcome, particularly given the Texas injunction barring Biden’s attempt to pause deportations.

The limitations of Biden’s ability to clear away some barriers for immigrants was also reflected in the partial U.S. acceptance of a number of recommendations. In response to recommendations to review administrative measures that criminalize migrants and to stop separating families and incarcerating migrants, the United States demurred, stating that in some limited circumstances (“rare circumstances” with regard to separating children from their families), U.S. law would require doing so. Somewhat disturbingly, in response to a recommendation to “prioritize the family unit and safeguard the best interests of the child,” the United States stated that while it “considers the best interests of the child in all placement decisions,” it would only partially accept the recommendation “because the best interests of a child is one factor – not the only factor – in determinations by immigration judges.”

In fact, though, many of the factors considered by immigration judges or raised by ICE counsel, who are administrative employees of the executive branch of the U.S. government, are often within the control of the White House and its Attorney General. Just as Trump-appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued instructions to the immigration courts that changed longstanding precedents on asylum eligibility, Biden’s newly confirmed Attorney General Merrick Garland has the ability to instruct immigration judges to “safeguard the best interests of the child” in cases that come before them. For example, even where other provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) would prevent an immigration judge from granting bond for a detained immigrant, ICE — also under the executive branch — nevertheless retains the authority to release a person on parole, something the Biden administration could direct them to do to safeguard the best interests of the child or in other circumstances.

Concrete Steps

In short, it is within the administration’s power to take bold action to protect people and comply with international law and best practices. A few steps that must be taken immediately include the following:

  • Ensure that all unaccompanied minors and detained asylum seekers have meaningful access to adequate legal counsel at every stage of the process, and endeavor to ensure government-appointed counsel in the long-term to those who cannot afford it. Currently, there is no right to government-appointed counsel for persons in immigration proceedings under U.S. law. There have been a plethora of news reports in recent years about toddlers appearing in immigration court with no one but a language interpreter to help them. This is, of course, a morally unacceptable situation. As the U.N. General Assembly stated in Principle 17 of the Body of Principles for the Protection of All Persons Under Any Form of Detention and Imprisonment, “a detained person shall be entitled to have the assistance of a legal counsel.” Article 13 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), of which the U.S. is a party, provides that all persons who are in the territory of a State Party lawfully – and seeking asylum is lawful – are entitled to be represented in deportation proceedings. Moreover, pursuant to Article 14 of the ICCPR, any person charged with a criminal offense is entitled to legal assistance. Although immigration proceedings are not themselves criminal in nature, the consequences are incredibly serious, including exile, return to serious harms, or permanent separation from family. In addition, many people, including asylum seekers, are detained during removal proceedings, often under mandatory detention provisions that prohibit release. People who face such consequences and are held in prolonged detention are entitled to full due process protections. 
  • Revoke proposed policies and regulations that contravene the government’s obligation not to return people to situations where they face torture, ill-treatment, or other irreparable harm, and provide training regarding such obligations to all Border Patrol and ICE officers. The United States is a party to several international conventions that contain the obligation of non-refoulement— a prohibition on returning people to a country in which they are likely to be subjected to torture or persecution. These include the Refugee Convention and its Protocol, as well as the Convention Against Torture (CAT). The guarantee of the rights to life and freedom from torture under the ICCPR are also applicable. Moreover, the concept of non-refoulement is considered a universally binding peremptory international law norm that applies to all states regardless of their treaty ratifications. A State must respect, protect, and fulfill obligations under treaties to which it is party as well as obligations under peremptory international law norms. This includes ensuring that State agents receive the proper training, instruction, and policy guidance to carry out these obligations. The administration must work to revoke and replace harmful policy guidance, case precedent, and regulations that require or allow immigration officials to deny asylum protections in violation of international and domestic legal obligations.  
  • Eliminate the backlog in asylum adjudications by dedicating sufficient resources and eliminating harmful and duplicative policies designed to slow the process and violate due process, giving particular focus to people in detention. Article 9 of the ICCPR prohibits arbitrary detention. Yet, U.S. law allows — or, in some cases, requires — detention of people in immigration proceedings, including those who are exercising their lawful right to seek asylum. Pursuant to both international and U.S. law, people have the right to seek asylum and should not be criminalized for doing so. Contrary to popular misconception, there is not a process for people to apply for asylum while remaining in their countries of origin. As a result, many asylum seekers must present themselves at the U.S. border or enter the United States to apply for protections, which may allow the U.S. government to detain them during immigration proceedings. Even if the initial detention is justified, prolonged detention of asylum seekers by immigration authorities is clearly arbitrary. Under international law, a person may be deprived of liberty when charged or convicted of crimes pursuant to a lawful criminal legal process. Since people held in immigration detention are not in criminal proceedings, immigration detention must be strictly limited to the briefest time that is reasonably necessary for initial processing. Prolonged detention of asylum seekers who are not charged with crimes is arbitrary, and those who are charged with crimes should be handled through the criminal legal system with all of the rights inherent in that system.     
  • Ensure that those who must, under exceptional circumstances, remain in detention are held in facilities that comply with all international human rights standards with regard to conditions of detention. The primary source of international human rights standards for prisons and jails is the U.N. Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, also known as the “Mandela Rules” in honor of Nelson Mandela, who spent nearly 30 years in prison because of his democracy and anti-apartheid activism in South Africa. These standards are based on the requirements, found in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR, also sometimes called the International Bill of Rights), the ICCPR, and the CAT that everyone be treated with the inherent dignity of humankind, and that the right to life and the right to be free from torture and cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment be respected. The Mandela Rules are supplemented by the U.N. Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-custodial Measures for Women Offenders (the Bangkok Rules). Both sets of rules apply to all settings in which people are deprived of their liberty by the State, including prisons, jails, and other detention facilities. Many U.S. immigration-detention facilities fail to comply with the gamut of these international standards, from overcrowding and understaffing to deficient health care and more. Prompt release of all asylum seekers would quickly help ease unacceptable conditions, particularly since numerous alternatives to detention exist and the criminal courts are the proper venue for those who are charged or convicted of serious crimes.  
  • Continue to rescind harmful and unlawful policies and regulations of past administrations while quickly proposing and implementing policies, regulations, and legislation that bring U.S. immigration policies in line with international practices. The Biden administration made an admirable start by quickly rescinding some of the worst of the Trump administration policies, such as the “Muslim Ban” and the “Remain in Mexico” (MPP) policy. But to the horror of immigration advocates, the administration has continued to rely on a misguided application of public-health law, the so-called “Title 42 expulsion policy,” that bars people, including asylum seekers, from crossing the U.S. border from Mexico or Canada if they would be held in a congregate setting by U.S. authorities. While this rule is purportedly justified due to COVID-19, its alleged necessity is created only by the fact that the United States continues to detain asylum seekers en masse.

The Biden administration’s promise of “a fair, safe, and orderly immigration system that welcomes immigrants” is laudable, and immigrant rights advocates understand that the undoing of four years of intentional damage aimed at destroying such a system cannot be instantaneous. But neither can the process of creating a fair and safe system drag on at the expense of people who are being harmed as we write this. Moreover, the Biden administration’s policies cannot simply aim to undo the harms of the Trump administration when many of the harms giving rise to concerns and recommendations at the UPR are the result of anti-immigrant and xenophobic policies and laws that have weakened the foundations of the U.S. immigration system for decades.

After a promising start, the administration is faced with a choice of maintaining its vision and promises of more just and lawful immigration policies or, instead, bowing to pressures and taking more politically expedient paths that revert to xenophobic and exclusionary policies. The latter choices threaten to harm many more people than have already suffered, including the most vulnerable, and violate America’s international and domestic legal obligations.

IMAGE: A human trafficker rafts a group of immigrant families across the U.S.-Mexico border on April 14, 2021 in Roma, Texas. A surge of mostly Central American immigrants crossing into the United States, including record numbers of children, has challenged U.S. immigration agencies along the U.S. southern border. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Biden Approach to Immigration, Outlined at UN Human Rights Council, Leaves Serious Gaps

by and

A Drop in the Ocean: A Preliminary Assessment of the Koblenz Trial on Syrian Torture

by

Belarus Jailing of Journalists for Reporting on Peaceful Protest Violates International Law

by

An Opportunity for Congress to Require Transparency of the Executive’s International Agreements

by , and

Biden Team’s Litigation Tactics on Guantanamo Undercut Biden Policy to Close the Prison

by , and

Federal Agencies Face April Deadline on Secret JFK Files

by and

The Public Should Have Access to the Surveillance Court’s Opinions

by and

Why Must Central American Asylum Seekers Risk Their Lives to Reach the US? There is an Alternative.

by

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 10-16)

by

SolarWinds: Accountability, Attribution, and Advancing the Ball

by

We’re From the Government, We’re Here to Help: The FBI and the Microsoft Exchange Hack

by

Limited Sanctions Will Not Deter Putin, But They Are a Fine Start

by

US Treasury Provides Missing Link: Manafort’s Partner Gave Campaign Polling Data to Kremlin in 2016

by

Fighting the ‘International Thief Thief’ with Global Magnitsky Sanctions

by

Reauthorizing and Strengthening the Global Magnitsky Act

by

Congress Must Reform Sanctions Law to Avoid ICC Penalties from Happening Again

by

China’s Dystopian “New IP” Plan Shows Need for Renewed US Commitment to Internet Governance

by and

Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required for the Military?

by

Team of Legal Gladiators? Iraqi Militias’ Tortured Relationship with Law

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 5-9)

by

Deciphering Iran’s Position on Restoring the Nuclear Deal

by

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

by , and

Gender Equality is Fundamental to Promoting Democracy

by and

Investigating a Crisis: A Comparison of Six U.S. Congressional Investigatory Commissions

by and

To Fix the Immigration System, We Need To Start With Immigration Courts

by

Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 27-April 2)

by

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

by

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

by

Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

by

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

by

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

by

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

by and

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

by

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Lindsey Greising

Lindsey Greising is a Staff Attorney for The Advocates for Human Rights (@The_Advocates).

Lisa Borden

Lisa W. Borden (@lisawborden) is a Staff Attorney in International Justice at The Advocates for Human Rights (@The_Advocates), a US NGO based in Minneapolis.

Read these related stories next:

People carry banners as they attend a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Bishkek on March 8, 2021. Some people wear face masks but not all.

High-Level US Attention Needed for a Backsliding Democracy in Central Asia

April 22, 2021 by

Biden Team’s Litigation Tactics on Guantanamo Undercut Biden Policy to Close the Prison

April 21, 2021 by , and

Protestors hold posters during an anti-corruption rally in Bishkek on December 18, 2019. A poster shows an three images of an official with money in ears, over the eyes, and stuck in his mouth.

Congress Must Stand with Civil Society and Strengthen the Global Magnitsky Sanctions Program

April 20, 2021 by

A billboard with president Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo stands over the empty streets of the new capital city on August 16, 2018 in Oyala, Equatorial Guinea. The dome at the end of the street will be the new house for the president.

Combating Transnational Authoritarian Kleptocracy: Cracking Down on Western Professional Enablers

April 19, 2021 by

Young refugees from Honduras and Guatemala walk through marsh land around the Rio Grande river as they disembark an inflatable boat on March 28, 2021.

Why Must Central American Asylum Seekers Risk Their Lives to Reach the US? There is an Alternative.

April 19, 2021 by

Legal blind justice Themis metal statue with scales on chains

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

April 19, 2021 by , , , and

U.S. President Joe Biden stands at a podium and announces new economic sanctions against the Russia government from the East Room of the White House on April 15, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Limited Sanctions Will Not Deter Putin, But They Are a Fine Start

April 16, 2021 by

Two people hold signs during an anti-corruption protest march along Borrowdale road, on July 31, 2020 in Harare. One reads, “No to Corruption. Fix our healh system. We can’t breathe.” The other reads, “You know you have messed up when you make me march! #HandsOffOurConstitution #StopCorruption”

Fighting the ‘International Thief Thief’ with Global Magnitsky Sanctions

April 15, 2021 by

The columns and relief of the U.S. Treasury Department.

Reauthorizing and Strengthening the Global Magnitsky Act

April 14, 2021 by

A woman cooks on the ground in the community of Ntocota, Metuge District in Pemba, Cabo Delgado Province on February 22, 2021, where thousands of displaced residents have been relocated due to recent attacks by armed insurgents in northern Mozambique.

The US Military Should Stay Out of Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado; Send Diplomats Who Know the Terrain

April 9, 2021 by

Representatives of the European Union and Iran sit at a table attending the Iran nuclear talks at the Grand Hotel on April 06, 2021 in Vienna, Austria. Flags stand behind the representatives. They wear face masks and sit mostly socially distanced.

Deciphering Iran’s Position on Restoring the Nuclear Deal

April 9, 2021 by

Marie Maybou wears a face mask as she melts snow on the kitchen stove on February 19, 2021 in Austin, Texas so that she has water to flush the toilets in her home after the city water stopped running.

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

April 8, 2021 by , and