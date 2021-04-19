Combating Transnational Authoritarian Kleptocracy: Cracking Down on Western Professional Enablers

by

April 19, 2021

(Editor’s Note: This article is the third of a Just Security mini-series adapted from recent testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission regarding the reauthorization of the Global Magnitsky Act on March 24, 2021. All articles in the series can be found here.)

I direct EG Justice, a human rights NGO focused on my country, Equatorial Guinea, a Central African nation controlled by the longest-ruling head of state in the world.

Equatorial Guinea gained attention in March following a deadly series of explosions at a military camp in a densely populated area of Bata, the county’s largest city, allegedly caused by negligent storage of dynamite or explosive weapons. These incidents illustrate the government’s rampant, reckless disregard for civilian life and the overlapping issues of respect for human rights, corruption, and impunity. Although  the use or storage of explosives in civilian areas poses a clear risk of death, severe injuries and destruction of property, the government failed to take appropriate measures to avoid recklessly endangering civilians. Now, there are doubts about the prospects for a full and transparent investigation into the causes of the disaster.

Transparency International ranks Equatorial Guinea among the most corrupt nations in the world, along with Libya and Sudan. Meanwhile, Freedom House considers it among the “worst of the worst” as “Not Free,” with a score of 5 out of 100, outdone only by four countries, including North Korea and Eritrea.

President Teodoro Obiang is an authoritarian despot who took power in a military coup in 1979.  In 2012 he made his son Teodoro Nguema (a.k.a “Teodorín”), vice president in charge of the highly repressive security forces. The judiciary is completely under presidential control.  There is no rule of law, and journalists undergo extreme censorship. I cannot return home, where my family including my ailing mother resides, because the president has labeled me a “traitor,” “enemy of the state.”

In short, my country is a textbook case of complete state capture and the interplay between corruption and human rights abuses.

Facilitating Corruption

In the early 1990s, U.S. companies discovered oil in Equatorial Guinea. Billions of dollars in oil revenues soon transformed it from an impoverished country to the Kuwait of Africa with the continent’s highest per-capita GDP.  Yet that wealth is concentrated exclusively in the hands of the president’s family and associates, while most citizens live in abject poverty.

This capture of material wealth would not be possible without complicity and active assistance by external actors, including Western entities and individuals. For example, in 2004, a Senate investigation found that Washington, D.C.-based Riggs Bank managed over 60 accounts controlled by President Obiang, with a balance of $700 million. It also found that at least $35 million were transferred to offshore shell companies controlled by President Obiang.

In 2010, a separate Senate investigation entitled Keeping Foreign Corruption out of the United States found that Teodorín—assisted by U.S. lawyers, real estate agents, and escrow agents—illegally moved more than $110 million in potentially illicit funds into the United States.

I attended the hearing of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in which the report was presented and examined. It was my first time in Congress.  I watched, baffled, as lawyers and real estate agents summoned to testify about their role in enabling hundreds of millions of dollars to flow into and purchase assets in the United States in violation of banking and anti-money laundering laws pled the Fifth Amendment and walked out of the room unblemished.

I realized then that in order to stamp out corruption, the United States must not only fight kleptocracy around the world, but must also act at home.

An Obligation to Fight Corruption

Corruption is never a victimless crime, but its consequences are especially devastating in my country, where endemic corruption and flagrant repression converge with dramatic consequences. Despite the immense resource-wealth of the country, three-fourths of my people subsist on less than $2 a day. They struggle to access water, medical care, and education.  Over the last year, COVID-19 has deepened the inequality divide and exacerbated corruption, while lockdown enforcement has been used as an excuse to arrest and beat the poor struggling to subsist.

U.S. companies including Exxon, Marathon and Noble energy own almost $22 billion worth of assets in Equatorial Guinea. Consequently, the United States has a strategic interest in promoting good governance and helping create a stable business climate that secures U.S. investment and reduces the risk of complicity in serious human rights abuses. Beyond this narrow self-interest, the United States has moral and international legal obligations to ensure that its citizens and companies do not facilitate corruption and contribute to human rights abuses.

Indeed, as illustrated by the testimony at the Senate hearing, the Obiang family’s transnational kleptocracy is only possible with the material assistance of unscrupulous lawyers like Michael Berger and George Nagler who helped Teodorín circumvent U.S. laws and launder millions.  It is only possible with the material assistance of real estate agents like Neal Baddin and John Kerigan, who facilitated Teodorin’s purchase of a $30 million Malibu mansion. Since 2010, France, Switzerland, Brazil, and South Africa have found that Teodorín has spent—with the help of professional enablers—well over $500 million on his playboy lifestyle around the world.

The evidence of Teodorin’s lavish spending of ill-gotten gains did eventually lead the United States to seize the Malibu mansion and other assets. Other governments have taken similar steps. Yet so far, his enablers have not been touched.

The Importance of the Global Magnitsky Act and Executive Order 13818

Executive Order 13818 expands the scope of the Global Magnitsky Act to apply sanctions to “any person” determined to have “materially assisted” otherwise sanctionable persons and offenses.

This expansion has the potential to bring Western enablers of corruption – who are the fulcrum without which complex financial crimes could not be carried out – within the reach of these crucial anti-corruption tools.

Protecting the gains of the Global Magnitsky Act means using it to deter the worst of the worst: authoritarian kleptocrats responsible for endemic corruption, widespread human rights violations, and impunity.

Genuine U.S. leadership in combating transnational authoritarian kleptocracy means wielding this powerful tool to deter lawyers and other professional enablers from materially assisting kleptocrats and human rights abusers in furthering sanctionable activities.

This is our opportunity to act to counter kleptocracy that entrenches corruption and repression. I urge the reauthorization and expansion of the Global Magnitsky Act.

Image: OYALA, EQUATORIAL GUINEA – August 16: A billboard with president Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo stands over the empty streets of the new capital city on August 16, 2018 in Oyala, Equatorial Guinea. The dome at the end of the street will be the new house for the president. (Photo by David Degner/Getty Images).

 

Featured Articles

The Public Should Have Access to the Surveillance Court’s Opinions

by and

Why Must Central American Asylum Seekers Risk Their Lives to Reach the US? There is an Alternative.

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 10-16)

by

SolarWinds: Accountability, Attribution, and Advancing the Ball

by

We’re From the Government, We’re Here to Help: The FBI and the Microsoft Exchange Hack

by

Limited Sanctions Will Not Deter Putin, But They Are a Fine Start

by

US Treasury Provides Missing Link: Manafort’s Partner Gave Campaign Polling Data to Kremlin in 2016

by

Fighting the ‘International Thief Thief’ with Global Magnitsky Sanctions

by

Reauthorizing and Strengthening the Global Magnitsky Act

by

Congress Must Reform Sanctions Law to Avoid ICC Penalties from Happening Again

by

China’s Dystopian “New IP” Plan Shows Need for Renewed US Commitment to Internet Governance

by and

Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required for the Military?

by

Team of Legal Gladiators? Iraqi Militias’ Tortured Relationship with Law

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 5-9)

by

Deciphering Iran’s Position on Restoring the Nuclear Deal

by

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

by , and

Gender Equality is Fundamental to Promoting Democracy

by and

Investigating a Crisis: A Comparison of Six U.S. Congressional Investigatory Commissions

by and

To Fix the Immigration System, We Need To Start With Immigration Courts

by

Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 27-April 2)

by

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

by

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

by

Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

by

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

by

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

by

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

by and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

by

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Tutu Alicante

Tutu Alicante (@TutuAlicante) is the Founder and Executive Director of EG Justice.

Read these related stories next:

Why Must Central American Asylum Seekers Risk Their Lives to Reach the US? There is an Alternative.

April 19, 2021 by

Two people hold signs during an anti-corruption protest march along Borrowdale road, on July 31, 2020 in Harare. One reads, “No to Corruption. Fix our healh system. We can’t breathe.” The other reads, “You know you have messed up when you make me march! #HandsOffOurConstitution #StopCorruption”

Fighting the ‘International Thief Thief’ with Global Magnitsky Sanctions

April 15, 2021 by

The columns and relief of the U.S. Treasury Department.

Reauthorizing and Strengthening the Global Magnitsky Act

April 14, 2021 by

Marie Maybou wears a face mask as she melts snow on the kitchen stove on February 19, 2021 in Austin, Texas so that she has water to flush the toilets in her home after the city water stopped running.

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

April 8, 2021 by , and

Exterior View of the new International Criminal Court building in The Hague on July 30, 2016 in The Hague The Netherlands.

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

April 2, 2021 by

Troops stand in lines with their hands behind their backs. U.S. Special Operations Forces and Mozambican leaders stand in front of the troops giving instructions as part of a two-month Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) training program.

Getting US-Africa Relations Back on Track With a Focus on Human Rights

April 2, 2021 by and

People march during a Stop Asian Hate rally in downtown Detroit, Michigan on March 27,2021, as part of a nation wide protest in solidarity against hate crimes directed towards Asian Americans in the wake of the Atlanta, Georgia spa shootings that left eight dead. They carry signs reading, “All of us vs. racism #StopAsianHate” and “Stop AAPI Hate.”

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

April 2, 2021 by

A medical doctor wearing a mask representing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez takes part in a protest in Tegucigalpa on September 11, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. The doctor carries a 3-D coronavirus model in one hand and a sign in another hand.

To Combat Central America’s Bad Governance, Biden Can’t Just Throw Money at the Problem

March 29, 2021 by

A war memorial at Jaffna University before it was demolished, in Jaffna. The memorial is a statue of hands reaching toward the sky coming out of a pile of rubble.

UN Human Rights Council Outlines Sri Lanka Abuses, But Demurs on Action

March 26, 2021 by

A wide view of the Trusteeship Council Chamber during a joint open briefing by the Chairs of Security Council committees engaged in countering the financing of terrorism, as well as by the President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), on their respective roles. The room appears to be full and a large projection screen shows a member sitting at the panel in the front of the room.

Protecting Civil Society in Global Counterterrorism: FATF Leads the Way, UN Should Follow

March 23, 2021 by and

Protestors rally against corruption in central Saint Petersburg on March 26, 2017. Numerous police or military forces in helmets watch the protestors.

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

March 23, 2021 by and

Aerial view of the financial centre of Panama City taken on April 25, 2019. Areas with tress and shorter buildings are nestled between the skyscrapers.

The Fight Against Kleptocracy Should Look Beyond the West

March 22, 2021 by