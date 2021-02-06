Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 30-Feb 5)

U.S. Foreign Policy
- Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech
by Just Security
Biden Nominations
- Biden’s UN Nominee Thomas-Greenfield Awaits Vote After Questioning on China, Iran, Israel and More
by Tess Graham (@tess_e_graham)
Attack on the U.S. Capitol
- Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda
by Jason Stanley (@jasonintrator)
- The Capitol Assault and the Continuing Threat: A Podcast Conversation with Elizabeth Neumann
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Impeachment & Investigations
- Is Jeffrey Clark’s Secret Conversation With Trump “Privileged”?
by Rebecca Roiphe and Bruce Green
- Social Media Video Evidence in Impeachment Trial: Lessons from International Tribunals
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
- Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power
by Molly Claflin (@MMCinDC) and Dan McGrath
Countering Violent Extremism
- If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right
by Christopher Rogers (@ChristphrRogers) and Jordan Street (@jordan_street07)
Guantanamo and Coronavirus
- Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part II: Federal Law and DoD Policies
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) and Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck)
- Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) and Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck)
Asylum Seekers
- Biden’s Asylum EOs and Where to Go from Here
by Scott Roehm
Forever War
- Defining “Endless War” is Essential for Proper Strategic Analysis of America’s Wars
by David Sterman (@Dsterms)
Human Rights and Law of Armed Conflict
- Georgia v. Russia: Jurisdiction, Chaos and Conflict at the European Court of Human Rights
by Helen Duffy (@HelenDuffy_HRP)
Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict
- Why We Haven’t Made Progress on Civilian Protection
by Larry Lewis (@LarryLewis_)
- The Progress Not Made on Protecting Civilians
by Sarah Holewinski
- Power Politics Obstructs Protection of Civilians in — and After — the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
by Beatrice Godefroy (@BeaGodefroy) and Julien Théron (@julientheron)
Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka’s UN Efforts to Stave Off Justice for War Crimes
by Brad Adams (@BradMAdams)
- Spotlight on Sri Lanka as UN Human Rights Council Prepares Next Session
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
Uganda
- Voter Trust: A Game Changer in Uganda
by Maria Kisumbi
Ethiopia
- Five Steps the Biden Administration Needs to Take on the Crisis in Tigray
by Hardin Lang (@HardinLang1) and David Del Conte
War Crimes Trials
- German Court Major Judgment on Foreign Officials’ Lack of Immunity in War Crimes Trials
by Claus Kress
Images [from left to right]: BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty; Cliff Volpe/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty;
Alex McBride/Getty; GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty; LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP via Getty