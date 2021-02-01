If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

February 1, 2021

Biden administration officials have made clear that ending endless wars, revitalizing American diplomacy and multilateral leadership, and defending against authoritarianism are central to their vision for U.S. foreign policy. What would that vision look like translated into bold U.S. leadership at the United Nations?

Attempting to bridge a divided United Nations Security Council will be necessary. Support to Secretary-General António Guterres’ reform agenda will be important. And climate action will be a must. These headline policy areas make sense – but one front that should also be high on the agenda – and where new U.S. leadership could make its mark — is ensuring the U.N.’s response to terrorism is fit for the threats of today and, at the very least, does no harm.

In the two decades since 9/11, U.N. counterterrorism has emerged as a sprawling, highly influential domain of multilateral action and governance over security-related law and policy, from global programs to prevent violent extremism to border controls and the regulation of online content. While American multilateralism has been AWOL over the past four years, counterterrorism has been an area of further accelerated growth at the U.N. A new dedicated Office of Counter-Terrorism has been created, grown from seven to 150 staff and has acquired a budget of over half a billion dollars.

But as recent reports show, accountability is lacking, impact is questionable at best and concerns over the absence of human rights and civic space issues from the U.N.’s CT agenda have largely been brushed aside.

Meanwhile, States like Russia, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia play increasingly powerful roles, and many groups are vocalizing concern that the U.N.’s embrace of counterterrorism is legitimizing authoritarianism, rather than advancing peace and protecting citizens.

Developments in recent years should force a rethink for the Biden administration when it comes to terror threats and the role of counterterrorism. Today, the Chinese government’s own “war on terror” has led to the systemic abuse of millions of Uyghurs – and steps are being taken to use the U.N. Security Council to legitimize this approach. The Egyptian government is using counterterror courts to snuff out the country’s last remaining human rights organizations. Saudi Arabia is prosecuting women rights activists under terrorism charges, while remaining the biggest funder of U.N. counterterrorism.

And in the Philippines and elsewhere, the government has used counterterrorism as the pretext to silence dissent, criminalize political opposition, and target journalists and human rights defenders. Instead of pushing back on these worrying trends – U.N. counterterrorism officials have travelled to Manila to discuss further cooperation, which has deliberately or not, served to legitimize this repressive approach.

If nothing changes, the U.N. risks entrenching in the international system the heavily militarized, counter-productive CT approach adopted by the United States since 2001 – which most policy experts in the United States now see as flawed. As with the U.S. Global War on Terror, the spread of the counter-terror agenda at the U.N. has not ultimately delivered greater security. If the goal was to reduce terrorism and make the world safer – then 20 years of global counterterrorism policy has been a strategic failure.

If the Biden administration is serious about promoting democracy and pushing back on authoritarianism, then it’s time for a policy response that confronts the way in which counterterrorism is being abused by autocrats. Reckoning with the ways in which counterterrorism and related agendas like countering violent extremism (CVE) have been used for nefarious ends and encouraged repression and corruption is essential. Indeed, in the United States, debate is now focused on how to properly respond to the rise of domestic, right-wing groups, just months after the Trump administration sought to use terrorism branding to crackdown on Black Lives Matter protesters.

Encouragingly, in recent months, U.S. foreign policy leaders in the Democratic Party, such as Ben Rhodes and Samantha Power, have rightly called for the rejection of the 9/11 approach to security and counterterrorism. New Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan have likewise called for an end to endless wars and urged a return to American diplomatic leadership over militarized responses to security threats. This is welcome news, but until that rhetoric becomes action in U.S. policy, including at the U.N., then the widespread reform global counterterrorism efforts need will falter.

In soon-to-be confirmed U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States will have a competent and knowledgeable leader at the U.N., fully aware of the detrimental downstream impact of negative security policies. Combined with administration priorities on democracy, multilateral engagement, and ending endless wars this means that there is a chance for useful U.S. action on counterterrorism at the U.N.

The upcoming U.N. Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy Review in June is a prime opportunity for the United States to start to work with allied member States to chart a new course. There are a number of practical steps the United States could take.

First, the United States could work with other States who are worried about the nexus of abusive counterterrorism, authoritarianism, and securitization and make sure that the negotiations on the future U.N. approach to counterterrorism are not business as usual. A new strategy should include stronger protections on human rights, civic space, gender and humanitarian space. Achieving this will require ensuring human rights are central to the proceedings and critical civil society voices have a greater opportunity to participate in the process.

Second, the United States must insist that the U.N. system and budgeting reflect these priorities. In 2019, the total funding for U.N. counterterrorism programs was over $522 million. In the same year, the operating budget for the entire Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights totaled $105 million. One way to help rebalance this would be to establish and fund an independent human rights oversight office — that acts as an ombudsman — with the clout to oversee the U.N. counterterrorism infrastructure. 

Third, the United States should work with the U.N. Secretary-General’s office to create an internal firewall to insulate the U.N. system from future attempts by States to ‘blue-wash’ their repressive actions in the name of counterterrorism. This will be an important piece of the puzzle to reform the U.N. approach to counterterrorism – protecting the institution from contributing to repressive approaches and securing its future ability to protect rights, and build, keep and make peace.

The Biden administration is looking for openings to turn the tide against rising authoritarianism. While counterterrorism policy might not be at the top of Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield’s urgent to-do list – it is an area where the stakes are much higher than most realize for that global fight. New U.S. leadership could prove determinative; inaction would ensure counter-terrorism continues to fuel authoritarians’ rise.

Image: Security Council Meets on Countering Terrorism and Extremism in Africa U.N. Photo

 

Featured Articles

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

by

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

by

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Christopher Rogers

Senior program officer with the Open Society Human Rights Initiative leading its work on Security and Rights. Follow him on Twitter (@ChristphrRogers).

Jordan Street

Policy and Advocacy Adviser at Saferworld. He is the co-author of the June 2020 discussion paper "A fourth pillar for the United Nations? The rise of counter-terrorism." Follow him on Twitter (@jordan_street07).

Read these related stories next:

Biden’s UN Nominee Thomas-Greenfield Awaits Vote After Questioning on China, Iran, Israel and More

February 1, 2021 by

Spotlight on Sri Lanka as UN Human Rights Council Prepares Next Session

February 1, 2021 by

Soldiers in action during a drill on day three of the China-Russia counter-terrorist Cooperation-2017 on December 5, 2017 in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region of China. They hold guns and speak in a circle.

Violent Extremism and the Governance Challenge

January 29, 2021 by

A photo exhibition outside of the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva on August 17, 2020. The photo-posters are placed between trees in the grass and show images of healthcare workers.

Strengthening the Global Dimension of Biden’s COVID-19 Rescue & Recovery Plan

January 22, 2021 by and

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the guard of honour from a car during the Defence Forces Day celebrations held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on August 14, 2018.

The American Insurrection Was a Gain for Dictators, and a Loss for Zimbabweans

January 21, 2021 by

President Biden speaks into a microphone in front of an American flag.

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

January 20, 2021 by

Pro-democracy protesters hold up a sign showing a meme of U.S. President Elect Joe Biden and "No 112" on them during a rally at the Nonthaburi Police Station on December 08, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand.

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

January 19, 2021 by and

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

January 15, 2021 by

Istanbul University's students hold posters of Bogazici University rector Mesut Balu and Istanbul University rector Mahmut Ak and placards reading "Istanbul University students in solidarity with Bogazici" during a solidarity protest against the appointment of the new rector to Bogazici University by Turkish President, on January 11, 2021 in Istanbul. The protestors wear face masks in compliance with COVID-19 safety measures.

A New Assault on a Democratic Citadel in Turkey, Too

January 14, 2021 by and

Face masks with two most popular candidates for Uganda's Presidential election, incumbent President Yoweri Museveni and Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, the pop star-turned-opposition leader, printed on them are sold in Kampala, Uganda, on January 4, 2021.

Ugandan Human Rights Lawyer Fights Charges on Eve of Presidential Election

January 6, 2021 by and

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller address media at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. November 17, 2020.

Pentagon Moves Undermine Counterterrorism Strategy

January 5, 2021 by and

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the meeting at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China on April 25, 2019. Country flags are lined behind them.

Serbia’s Delicate Dance with the EU and China

December 22, 2020 by and