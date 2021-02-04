Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part II: Federal Law and DoD Policies

by , and

February 4, 2021

We argued earlier this week that the Department of Defense’s (DOD) decision to suspend vaccination plans for Guantánamo detainees is a violation of the law of armed conflict and an unsound policy. But there is another reason this decision is such a bad one: the suspension runs afoul of federal statutes as well as internal DOD regulations that recognize the right to medical care for detainees.

Statutory provisions and DOD regulations establish three basic principles. They establish (1) the DOD commitment to follow customary international law regarding medical treatment of detainees (principles we outlined in our previous article); (2) medical decisions should be made by medical experts on medical grounds alone (not political ones), and (3) detainees’ medical treatment must be as close as practicable to that of servicemembers. Refusing to offer vaccinations to the detainees while vaccinations continue for servicemembers violates these statutes and policies.

DOD Principles and the Statutory Law that Commit to Follow Customary International Law Regarding Medical Treatment of Detainees

In 2016, Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter issued a Department-wide Memorandum on the “Principles Related to the Protection of Medical Care Provided by Impartial Humanitarian Organizations During Armed Conflicts.” The document is explicitly grounded in the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocol II, and it begins by affirming that “the protection of medical care during armed conflict is one of the oldest principles in law of war treaties.” It then proceeds to lay out several requirements that follow from this commitment. Part V makes clear, for example, that equity is essential: “The wounded and sick shall receive, to the fullest extent practicable and with the least possible delay, the medical care and attention required by their condition. There shall be no distinction among them founded on any grounds other than medical ones.” Perhaps most important, Part X makes clear that all the principles are to be “interpreted in light of conventional and customary international humanitarian law.” This commitment was recently reaffirmed yet again in DOD Directive 2310.01E, effective September of 2020.

The governing federal statute, section 1299J(b) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (NDAA), adds Congress’s affirmation of the commitments in the 2016 memorandum by requiring the Secretary of Defense to ensure that “any other guidance, training, or standard operating procedures relating to the protection of health care during armed conflict, are consistent with the ‘Principles Related to the Protection of Medical Care Provided by Impartial Humanitarian Organizations During Armed Conflicts.’”

DOD Directives and Statutory Law Establishing that Medical Decisions Should be Made by Medical Experts on Medical Grounds Alone

The 2020 NDAA addressed medical care for Guantánamo detainees, making clear that medical decisions should be made based on medical expertise alone. Section 1046(e)(3) states flatly that the Chief Medical Officer at the Guantánamo Bay naval station must provide a standard of care to detainees, defined as “evaluation and treatment that is accepted by medical experts and reflected in peer-reviewed medical literature as the appropriate medical approach for a condition, symptoms, illness, or disease and that is widely used by healthcare professionals.” Certainly the approved COVID vaccines are an “appropriate medical approach” and are “widely used by healthcare professionals.”

DOD Directive 2310.01E, effective September 2020, affirms a broad commitment to treat detainees within the bounds of the Geneva Conventions. It states that, “All detainees will be treated humanely and with respect for their dignity, in accordance with applicable U.S. law and policy and the law of war.” And it notes that humane treatment includes “[a]ppropriate medical care and attention required by the detainee’s condition, to the extent practicable.”

DOD Guidance and Statutory Law Making Clear that Medical Treatment Should Be Guided by Standards Similar to Those Applied to U.S. Military Personnel

Section 750 of the FY2006 NDAA directed the Secretary of Defense to establish a policy on the role of medical professionals in the interrogation of Guantánamo detainees. The Department’s subsequent memo in response states that “medical treatment [for detainees] should be guided by standards similar to those applied to U.S. military personnel.” Section 4.1.2 of the policy elaborates that medical professionals working with detainees “have a duty to protect detainees’ physical and mental health and provide appropriate treatment for disease. To the extent practicable, treatment of detainees should be guided by professional judgments and standards similar to those applied to personnel of the U.S. Armed Forces.”

DoD Instruction 2310.08, which became effective in September 2019, further provides that health care personnel “[w]ill provide health care services for detainees and have a duty to provide appropriate medical care and attention required by the detainee’s condition. To the extent practicable, treatment of detainees should be guided by professional judgments and standards similar to those applied to personnel of the Military Services.”

What This Means for the COVID-19 Vaccine

The aggregation of these statutory provisions and DOD policies shows a requirement for detainee medical treatment to be conducted consistent with international humanitarian law, made in an appropriate medical manner, and applying standards of care similar to those provided to U.S. service members.

With the rollout of the COVID vaccine, we can compare the detainees’ treatment to the Department’s vaccination plan for the rest of the Guantánamo Bay naval station. As of January 12th, approximately 100 people at Guantánamo Bay had received the vaccine and 1,850 were expected to be vaccinated shortly after, out of 6,000 people stationed on the base. By January 25th, medical professionals were vaccinating groups 1a and 1b, according to the base’s hospital.

As a result, it is clear that the detainees, none of whom have been offered the vaccine, have failed to receive a standard of care that matches those provided to U.S. military or civilian personnel at Guantanamo, even though many detainees are older and have medical conditions that put them in a high-risk group.  As the rollout progresses, any continued suspension of vaccinations specifically for detainees moves their medical treatment further away from that of servicemembers at Guantánamo Bay — and thus further away from what the law of armed conflict, other federal law, and DoD policies all require.

The authors thank Mari Dugas for her excellent assistance on this article.

Editor’s note: See also Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

Image: The detainee hospital’s operating room is seen in Camp Delta which is part of the U.S. military detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Why We Haven’t Made Progress on Civilian Protection

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

by

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

by

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Ryan Goodman

Co-Editor-in-Chief of Just Security, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Professor of Law at New York University School of Law, former Special Counsel to the General Counsel of the Department of Defense (2015-2016). Follow him on Twitter (@rgoodlaw).

Oona Hathaway

Gerard C. and Bernice Latrobe Smith Professor of International Law at Yale Law School and Director of the Center for Global Legal Challenges at Yale Law School. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. You can follow her on Twitter (@oonahathaway).

Steve Vladeck

Executive Editor of Just Security and Professor of Law at the University of Texas School of Law. Follow him on Twitter (@steve_vladeck).

Read these related stories next:

Heavily damaged building in Raqa collapse into rubble piles in the street in a photograph taken on October 21, 2017, after a Kurdish-led force expelled the Islamic State group from the northern Syrian city.

Why We Haven’t Made Progress on Civilian Protection

February 3, 2021 by

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

February 1, 2021 by , and

The empty courtroom of the Commissions building where on Tuesday preliminary hearings will begin for four detainees held on the Naval Base is seen August 22, 2004 in Guantanamo, Cuba. Six flags stand at the front of the room.

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

January 27, 2021 by and

A photo exhibition outside of the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva on August 17, 2020. The photo-posters are placed between trees in the grass and show images of healthcare workers.

Strengthening the Global Dimension of Biden’s COVID-19 Rescue & Recovery Plan

January 22, 2021 by and

U.S. Army (retired) General Lloyd Austin speaks after being formally nominated to be Secretary of the Department of Defense by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden at the Queen Theatre on December 09, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Behind him is a banner with the seal of the President-Elect.

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

January 19, 2021 by

Pro-democracy protesters hold up a sign showing a meme of U.S. President Elect Joe Biden and "No 112" on them during a rally at the Nonthaburi Police Station on December 08, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand.

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

January 19, 2021 by and

(FILES) Supporters of US President Donald Trump wear gas masks and military-style apparel as they walk around inside the Rotunda after breaching the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

January 13, 2021 by and

A watch tower is seen in the currently closed Camp X-Ray at the U.S. Naval Station on June 27, 2013 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Barbed wire can be seen in both the background and foreground of the photo.

On Guantanamo’s 19th Anniversary, A Renewed Call to Close It

January 11, 2021 by

Two healthcare workers administer a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at Clalit Health Services, in the northern Arab Israeli city of Umm al Fahm, on January 4, 2021. Another person stands watching.

Israel is Legally Obligated to Ensure the Population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip Are Vaccinated

January 7, 2021 by

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller address media at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. November 17, 2020.

Pentagon Moves Undermine Counterterrorism Strategy

January 5, 2021 by and

U.S. Army SSG. Tyler Laliberte embraces his family after returning from a 9-month deployment to Afghanistan on December 10, 2020 at Fort Drum, New York.

Military Families are Gunning for Peace this Holiday Season

December 23, 2020 by

Invoking Martial Law to Reverse the 2020 Election Could be Criminal Sedition

December 22, 2020 by and