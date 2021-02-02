The Progress Not Made on Protecting Civilians  

I was recently asked to reflect on the progress the United States has made on civilian protection after two decades of war and counterterrorism operations since 9/11. I got down to the business of writing a list – but I should have poured a scotch first, because the results are depressing.

We at Human Rights Watch and our many partners inside and outside of government have worked for years to lessen civilian harm in U.S. operations. We showed that tracking harm is mission critical. We dug into data to prove that analyzing casualty trends improves operations. We brought to light stories of civilian victims to show that recognizing the harm caused by American actions can bolster American legitimacy. We visited civilian homes and displacement camps in Somalia, Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Nigeria, and Pakistan to hear their stories. We tried to find solutions to the harm they experienced. We offered our recommendations in reports, briefings, and even draft policies ready to be copied and pasted.

Don’t get me wrong: Some progress has been made thanks to concerned officers, good work inside the Departments of Defense and State, and pressure from Congress. But when I look back over 20 years, the big picture remains bleak.

Here’s my list.

The United States…

The Biden administration should course correct. Advocates for civilian protection have put forward extensive recommendations to do just that. In fact, many Americans already serving inside the U.S. military and government agencies have the knowledge to do what’s needed. Many of them want to be the agents of change. They just need the leadership and the resources.

I have hope that these next four years can do what the last 20 have not.

