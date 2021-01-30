What was President Trump’s likely awareness of social media postings by extremists who signaled their intent to commit violence and assault the Capitol in advance of January 6?

How do two types of white supremacist/militia groups – “vanguardists” and “accelerationists” – view their efforts in relationship to Trump now and in the months ahead?

With continuing arrests of Oath Keepers and Proud Boys members, how may federal prosecutors now obtain evidence on others who may have been involved in planning the events that led to assault on the Capitol.

On the Deep State Radio podcast, David Rothkopf and I had a conversation with Elizabeth Neumann, Director of the Republican Accountability Project and U.S. Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security until she resigned in April 2020. I learned a lot from the conversation. I hope Just Security readers will also appreciate listening to the discussion.

Also available via iTumes.

Image: A protester, who claims to be a member of the Proud Boys, confronts police officers outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 (Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images)