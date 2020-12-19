Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 12-18)

Political Instability/Democracy
- Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics
by Thomas Carothers and Benjamin Press (@Ben__Press)
- As China Promotes Authoritarian Model, the Resilience of Its Democratic Targets is Key
by Caitlin Dearing Scott (@cdearingscott) and Adam George (@AdamGeorg3)
SolarWinds Hack
- “Strategic Silence” and State-Sponsored Hacking: The US Gov’t and SolarWinds
by Kristen Eichensehr (@K_Eichensehr)
Pardon Powers
- The Constitutionality of Non-Specific Pardons
by Frank O. Bowman, III (@FOBowman3)
- Are Blanket Pardons Constitutional? A Reply to Bowman
by Aaron Rappaport
Department of Justice
- A Roadmap for Reform: How the Biden Administration Can Revitalize the Office of Legal Counsel
by Annie Owens (@AOwens31)
- Criminalizing Foreign Relations: How the Biden Administration Can Prevent a Global Arrest Game
by Steven Arrigg Koh
Biden Nominations: Defense Department
- Important Context Missing from the Austin Nomination Debate
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt)
Whistleblower Protections
- Needed: A Whistleblower Protection Paradigm Shift
by Patrick G. Eddington (@PGEddington)
Yemen War: US Support for Saudi-Led Coalition
- Biden Must Stick to His Pledge to End US Support for the Yemen War
by Priyanka Motaparthy (@priyanica) and Osamah Alfakih (@osamahfakih)
Women’s Rights/Gender Equality
- Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women
by Susan Markham (@msmarkham) and Stephenie Foster (@stepheniefoster)
International Criminal Justice/Atrocity Prevention
- Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability
by David Matyas, Payam Akhavan, Sareta Ashraph (@SaretaAshraph) and Barzan Barzani
- To Prevent Atrocities, Break Bureaucratic Silos, Don’t Build A New One
by Lawrence Woocher
Refugees, Asylum Seekers, and Other Migrants (Australia)
- Australia “Stopped the Boats” But What Happened to the Refugees Who Reached Its Shores?
by Lauren Martin and Jane McAdam (@profjmcadam)
Corruption
- How Biden Can Defeat Strategic Corruption
by Trevor Sutton and Simon Clark
Bosnia-Herzegovina
- The Bosnian Constitution, Marking 25 Years, Needs an American Reboot
by Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj)
Self Defense/Use of Force
- The Definition of Aggression and Self-Defense
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
United Nations
- National Security Last Week at the United Nations (Dec 11 – Dec 18)
by Tim Hirschel-Burns (@TimH_B) and Tess Graham (@tess_e_graham)
Images [from left to right]: ESSA AHMED/AFP via Getty; JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty
THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty; EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty