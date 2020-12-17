Important Context Missing from the Austin Nomination Debate

by

December 17, 2020

Making good on his promise to appoint a Cabinet that looks like America, President-elect Joe Biden nominated retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to serve as secretary of defense. If confirmed, Austin would be the first African-American defense secretary in U.S. history. This would mark the culmination of centuries of military service by African-American men and women, including the all-Black 54th Massachusetts regiment that fought for the Union in the Civil War, the Tuskegee Airmen in World War II, and the 24 percent (and rising) currently serving Black enlisted Army soldiers on active duty. As my colleague Bishop Garrison eloquently wrote in an earlier Just Security piece, the Austin nomination represents a milestone for Black Americans in and out of uniform. Congress shouldn’t reject Austin’s nomination out of hand (as some have already stated they will do) before he has been provided a fair hearing.

Beyond race, Austin also adds diversity to the Biden administration as a veteran (Pete Buttigieg is the second veteran named to a standing Cabinet position). Because Austin didn’t retire from the Army until April 2016, Congress must consider whether to waive a prohibition against commissioned officers serving as secretaries of defense within seven years of their separation from active duty. Critics of the Austin nomination rightly note that President Donald Trump has dealt a significant blow to civil-military relations throughout his presidency. Indeed, civil-military relations may well be at a modern nadir. Trump repeatedly politicized the military, among other things by personally intervening in military justice matters, appointing unqualified people to the Defense Business Board, and turning events with troops into opportunities to score political points.

Civil-Military Relations Look Markedly Different post-Trump

First, let’s be clear about why civil-military relations are at such a low: because of Trump himself. The real civil-military relations repair work begins in just under 40 days with a new commander-in-chief. And there is a stark difference between Biden’s measured approach to his commander-in-chief responsibilities when compared to Trump’s erraticism, reported statements labeling service members as “suckers and losers,” and repeated disdain for advice provided by his key uniformed military advisers. Biden, too, has extraordinary foreign relations experience, having served as both vice president and senator, and has a far more nuanced understanding (and respect for) the relationship between civilian and military leadership. Biden also knows personally the sacrifices made by military families–his son Beau served in the Delaware National Guard in Iraq. On January 21st, civil-military relations look far different and much more stable.

Civilian Control of the Military Goes Far Beyond a Single Vote on a Waiver

Second, civilian control of the military is an essential part of our constitutional fabric, but that doesn’t mean that recently retired officers are inevitably inappropriate defense secretaries. To the contrary, treating them as such oversimplifies and misconstrues the concept of civilian control. As I have argued before, the term “civilian control of the military” is absent from the Constitution’s text but its meaning can be gleaned from our constitutional structure. It is not just a norm, it also a legal, constitutional requirement that envisions a role for each branch of government in asserting and maintaining civilian preeminence. The elected president is the commander-in-chief and possesses authority to protect the American people and repel sudden attacks. Congress possesses funding authority over the military, declares war, “makes rules and regulations” governing the military, and confirms officers appointed by the president. And the judiciary can review certain military activities to ensure that the military is staying within constitutional bounds.

Congress will have two immediate opportunities to exercise civilian control over the military when considering the Austin nomination. The Senate will provide its advice and consent to Austin’s appointment. Both the House and Senate will vote on whether to waive the statutory seven-year cooling-off period for retired military officers prior to serving as secretary of defense.

And this seven-year period is not some magical number. We lacked any prohibition on former officers serving as the civilian head of the military (as Secretary of War) for our nation’s first 160 years. With the 1947 National Security Act and creation of the Secretary of Defense, a 10-year cooling off period for former officers was established. In 2008, the House actually sought to change this provision to three years with the express purpose of enabling “the President to choose from a greater pool of qualified candidates with relevant military experience.” Congress ultimately settled on seven years as a compromise. The statute essentially requires that Congress pause and take stock of a recently retired officer’s nomination—that’s already occurring, although some senators have already made up their mind on a “no” vote. Contrary to some reporting, the statute itself does not actually reference a waiver prohibition nor set a legal standard (for example, “extraordinary circumstances”) when the cooling-off period can be waived. Each member of Congress makes this decision independently, applying his or her independent judgment and standard.

These votes by themselves do not guarantee civilian control of the military. As Rosa Brooks noted in 2016, too often civilian control of the military “has become a rule of aesthetics, not ethics” that is unmoored from its original purposes. It’s also not an on/off toggle switch—either you have it or you don’t. It is more akin to a rheostat that requires active engagement and vigilance, particularly from Congress. Indeed, I hope that handwringing over the Austin nomination will not overshadow Congress’s abdication of its constitutional duties governing the military in other areas. As Tess Bridgeman and others have noted in these pages, Congress has largely ceded its authority on its constitutional war powers, failing to update its 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force. And Congress has yet to hold hearings to address Trump’s surprising redeployment of troops from several areas of the world. Regardless of the outcome of the Austin nomination, Congress must follow through on its constitutional duties over the military through spending decisions, reporting requirements, and other oversight mechanisms. Most importantly, it must reinvigorate its constitutional duty governing military use of force.

Civilian Control: An Integral Part of the Military’s Training & Culture

Third, senior military officers such as Austin tend to have a deep, measured understanding of civilian control of the military and receive training about the special trust placed in the military within a democratic society. The bedrock principle of democratic control of the armed forces is well understood by military officers from the day they are commissioned and drilled into each service member throughout their careers. I recently taught future officers at the U.S. Naval Academy’s Leadership, Ethics, and Law department where the Navy has the foresight to see leadership, ethics and law as inextricably linked. (Austin went to West Point receiving a similar education.) At Annapolis, we reinforced the duty to obey lawful orders from both senior civilian and military leaders. And we engaged in complex and wide-ranging discussions of civilian control of the military, what it means to have a civilian change of command, and the significance of taking an oath to the Constitution.

Peter Feaver pointed out that Austin must communicate that he understands the reasons for civilian control and the norms on which civil-military relations depend. He’s correct, and I bet that Austin will have already thought deeply about this answer. This special relationship between the military and its civilian leaders is drilled into each officer on day one of entering the service and is reinforced throughout their careers.

Austin’s Deep Operational Experience & Focus on Behavioral Health Should Aid Him as Secretary of Defense

Fourth, let’s not dismiss the value of having someone with both recent operational military experience and a leader that addressed the silent struggles that service members face upon returning from combat. Austin knows firsthand the human costs of conflict and is all-too familiar with the loss that Gold Star families endure after losing a loved one. He has also made difficult operational decisions governing the practical application of the law of armed conflict as well as the need to balance harm to civilians with military objectives. He is keenly aware that operational mistakes can have strategic consequences, understanding that protecting the civilian population can both save lives and uphold the legitimacy of a mission. Congress should ask him difficult questions about all of these weighty matters, but let’s give him an opportunity to respond.

Closer to home, Austin worked hard to combat suicide prevention and sexual assault within the ranks and made resourcing behavioral health a priority. For too long, seeking mental health counseling has carried a stigma in the military and Austin worked to heal hidden wounds, leading the Army’s system-wide review of behavioral health care in 2012.

And Austin’s position as a geographic combatant commander in the Middle East included an increasingly important role beyond planning and fighting the nation’s wars. It also required the deft management of complex, diplomatic relations. I’ve noted before that combatant commands are led by senior military officers whose duties now go well beyond purely military matters. Whether we are witnessing an over-militarization of foreign policy and are resourcing the State and Defense Departments appropriately are separate and important questions for Congress to address. Regardless, Austin’s role as the Central Commander provided him with unique military and foreign relations experience (and relationships) that will serve him well if confirmed. Yes, it would be ideal if Austin had deeper experience in the Pacific where we are facing so many challenges. But to paraphrase Mark Twain, reports on the death of U.S. engagement in the Middle East are grossly exaggerated. Complex foreign policy and defense challenges in Saudi Arabia, Iran, Syria, Pakistan, Iraq and beyond will assuredly challenge any Secretary of Defense. Austin’s diverse experiences in uniform and in the Middle East should be viewed as a strength, not a weakness.

The Cautionary Tale of Rumsfeld and McNamara

Finally, Robert McNamara and Donald Rumsfeld are proof that defense secretaries without recent military experience do not inherently set better policy. McNamara senselessly escalated the Vietnam War and Rumsfeld signed off on the infamous torture memos. Rumsfeld and his civilian experts acted contrary to the uniformed military lawyers, who understood that clear compliance with the law of armed conflict legitimizes U.S. missions overseas—and that failure to comply places U.S. servicemembers at risk. Would having recent, firsthand perspective on the human costs of conflict have prevented these disastrous policy choices? It’s impossible to say, but surely humanizing conflict isn’t a bad thing.

Any nomination to key national security posts must take Trump’s assault on civil-military norms into account. We shouldn’t over-correct in a misguided effort to right these wrongs. Congress should ask tough questions on Austin’s views on a variety of topics to include his relationships to his former colleagues in uniform and how he envisions his civilian advisors’ role and their relationship with the Joint Staff and senior uniformed officers. Whether Congress ultimately agrees to grant Austin a waiver to serve his nation again as secretary of defense remains to be seen. In the interim, Senators should pause before voting “no” when Austin has not been permitted to answer these key questions. In fact, his nomination’s greatest purported “weakness”—military service—may actually prove to be a significant strength as we reset civilian-military relations after Trump.

Image: Retired Army General Lloyd Austin speaks after being formally nominated to be secretary of the Department of Defense by President-elect Joe Biden at the Queen Theatre on December 09, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

The Bosnian Constitution, Marking 25 Years, Needs an American Reboot

by

Biden Must Stick to His Pledge to End US Support for the Yemen War

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 5-11)

by

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Revitalizing US Democracy Starts with Repairing the Right to Peaceful Assembly

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Mark Nevitt

Associate Professor of Law at Syracuse University College of Law; Previously Class of 1971 Distinguished Military Professor of Leadership & Law at the United States Naval Academy, Sharswood Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and former commander in the Navy, serving as a tactical jet aviator and attorney in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for 20 years. Follow him on Twitter (@marknevitt).

Read these related stories next:

U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden speaks during the White House Summit on the United State of Women June 14, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

December 15, 2020 by and

A city street in the Southern-Bosnian town of Mostar is busy with cars and is lined by a war-damaged business building on one side and a reconstructed city gymnasium school on the other side. Across from both buildings on the side closest to the photographer is a tree with lights.

The Bosnian Constitution, Marking 25 Years, Needs an American Reboot

December 14, 2020 by

Women wait with children in a ward at a malnourishment treatment centre in Yemen's northern Hajjah province on November 22, 2020. The beds the children lie in are covered in netting, and the walkways between beds are very small since the beds are crowded together.

Biden Must Stick to His Pledge to End US Support for the Yemen War

December 14, 2020 by and

U.S. Army (retired) General Lloyd Austin speaks after being formally nominated to be Secretary of the Department of Defense by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden at the Queen Theatre on December 09, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Behind him is a banner with the seal of the President-Elect.

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

December 11, 2020 by

The cap of the United States Capitol Building

The Failed Transparency Regime for Executive Agreements

December 10, 2020 by , and

Ethiopian refugee grade four pupils who fled the Tigray conflict attend class at a makeshift classroom set by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) at Um Raquba refugee camp in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on December 7, 2020. One child squats on the ground surrounded by shoes while the others sit on a blanket. The children hold books and papers in their laps.

Protecting Ethiopian Refugees — and Averting the Next Crisis

December 9, 2020 by and

Silhouettes of Patrick Zaki, an Egyptian postgraduate student at the University of Bologna, Italy, who has been detained in Egypt since February 7, 2020, sit on every chair placed in the Aula Magna of the University Library of Bologna. The silhouettes are drawn by the artist Gianluca Costantini in action to demand the immediate release of Patrick. July 16, 2020

Biden’s Global Priority No. 1: Turn the Authoritarian Tide

December 8, 2020 by

The White House, Washington, D.C.

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

December 8, 2020 by

: Director of National Intelligence nominee Avril Haines speaks after being introduced by President-elect Joe Biden as he introduces key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments at the Queen Theatre on November 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

How to Revitalize the Intelligence Community: A Long, But Essential To-Do List

December 4, 2020 by

US Secretary of State John Kerry and Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende tour Ny-Alesund Village, the northernmost civilian settlement in the world, before visiting Blomstrand Glacier, on June 16, 2016, in Ny-Alesund, Norway.

Climate Change as a National Security and Foreign Policy Priority: Opportunities and Challenges for the Next Administration

December 4, 2020 by

A man crosses the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seal in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on August 14, 2008.

CIA Is Losing Its Best and Brightest and Not Just Because of Trump

December 2, 2020 by

Graves of people including children who were killed in the war including airstrikes carried out by warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition, are seen at a cemetery on June 17, 2020 in Sana'a, Yemen.

Defense Policy Negotiations Near Completion in Congress, With Human Rights Provisions in Play

November 25, 2020 by