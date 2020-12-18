National Security This Week at the United Nations (Dec 11 – Dec 18)

by and

December 18, 2020

Equitable Distribution of Vaccines an “Acid Test”

 On Dec. 16, the President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Munir Akram said the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines would be an “acid test” for the international community. Akram argued that vaccines must be seen as a “global public good” accessible to everyone. Akram is also Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.N., and he said, “Certainly we as developing countries, as international actors here at the United Nations, we must press for this equity.”

Akram called on countries to support the vaccine sharing platform COVAX, and this week World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus urged countries to close the funding gap for COVAX. He said COVAX had an immediate need of $4.3 billion to support vaccines for needy countries. According to Dr. Tedros, COVAX hopes to deliver two billion doses by the end of 2021, and COVAX has currently secured one billion doses.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, senior advisor to the WHO Director-General and head of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, also urged funding for his initiative. The ACT Accelerator has a broader focus than COVAX, with the coalition overseeing the production, development, and distribution of therapeutics and diagnostics in addition to vaccines. Aylward called for $28 billion in funding. He said, “This is the best deal in town. No question. This will pay itself off within 36 hours, once we get international travel and trade mobility moving again.”

Syria Chemical Weapons Declaration “Cannot be Considered Accurate and Complete”

On Dec. 11, after several fact-finding missions in October and November were unable to make conclusive findings on the status of chemical weapons in Syria, Fernando Arias, Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said that Syria’s declarations on its chemical weapons program and stockpile were insufficient. “Considering the gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies that remain unresolved, the declaration submitted by Syria still cannot be considered accurate and complete,” he said. OPCW recently conducted Fact-Finding Missions on the alleged use of chemical weapons in Aleppo in 2018 and Saraqib in 2016. The missions said that they were unable to establish whether chemical weapons had been used with the information available to them.

On Dec. 16, U.N. Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock told the Security Council that Syrians “remain without respite after almost a decade of conflict.” Lowcock noted high levels of economic distress and food insecurity. 80% of displaced Syrian families say their income does not cover their needs and 37% of displaced mothers are malnourished. Further, while there has been limited COVID testing to assess the virus’s spread in Syria, Lowcock said that hospital beds are full with COVID patients.

Compounding Humanitarian Crises in Lebanon Leave 9 of 10 Refugee Households in Extreme Poverty

On Friday, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) released the preliminary results of its yearly Vulnerability Assessment of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon. The survey found a “sharp increase in the proportion of households living under the extreme poverty line, reaching a staggering 89 per cent in 2020, up from 55 per cent only a year before.” These households live on less than 300,000 LBP per month – at current real exchange rates, the equivalent of less than 40 USD per month. Debt levels among refugees have also increased in the last year, with many using debt to pay for essentials such as food and rent.

UNHCR and the World Bank reported on Thursday that poverty and debt among Lebanese have climbed precipitously over the last year, with the rate of poverty up 33 percent among Lebanese. Steep and unpredictable inflation, ongoing economic crisis, political uncertainty, corruption, COVID-19 infections and lost wages due to associated lockdowns, and the massive Aug. 4 explosion at the Port of Beirut have all contributed to the escalating humanitarian emergency.

Human Rights Lawyering “Effectively Criminalized” in China

U.N. Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Mary Lawlor issued a statement on Dec. 16 expressing “shock” at the treatment of human rights defenders and lawyers in China. Lawlor said “the profession of human rights lawyer has been effectively criminalized in China” since 2015, when China began using a law framed as a method of protecting national security to crack down on human rights defenders. Lawlor cited the case of human rights lawyer Chang Weiping, who was forcibly disappeared for ten days in January and whose law license was annulled. In October, he posted a video alleging he was tortured during his detention. He was detained again shortly after the video, and his whereabouts have remained unknown since his detention.

U.N. Rights Experts Express Concern with Charges for U.S. Indigenous Leader

Five U.N. Special Rapporteurs issued a statement on Tuesday expressing concern with the charges faced by Nicholas Tilsen. On July 4, Tilsen and others blocked a road to Mount Rushmore, where President Trump was holding a fireworks celebration. The protesters objected to the holding of the event without the consent of the Great Sioux Nation. A total of 15 protesters were arrested. Tilsen, a member of the Oglala-Lakhota Sioux Nation and president of the NDN Collective, is facing four felonies and three misdemeanors; an initial hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 18.

The Special Rapporteurs called on U.S. officials to ensure Tilsen’s due process rights are protected and voiced alarm over allegations of excessive force and intimidation by law enforcement officials in response to the protest. The Special Rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association, the Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, and the Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights all signed the statement.

Guterres Calls for Declaration of Climate Emergency in All Countries

On Dec. 12, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Climate Ambition Summit that all countries should declare a climate emergency. Guterres asked, “Can anybody still deny that we are facing a dramatic emergency?” 38 countries have already declared a climate emergency. Guterres also said it was “unacceptable” that G20 countries have invested more in fossil fuels than in low-carbon energy in their COVID recovery packages.

On Dec. 15, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) issued its annual Human Development Report, declaring that people and the planet are on a “collision course.” The report argues that humans have entered the “Age of the Anthropocene.” According to UNDP administrator Achim Steiner, this means that “we are the first people to live in an age defined by human choice, in which the dominant risk to our survival is ourselves.” The report introduced a new Planetary Pressures-Adjusted Human Development Index to take into account each country’s environmental impacts.

Libyan Ceasefire and Peace Talks Spur Economic Activity

On Dec. 14 and 15, representatives of Libyan civil society, economic institutions, and opposing parties met in Geneva to continue negotiations over a political resolution to the country’s nine-year conflict. The meeting came two months after a ceasefire and amid tentative signs of economic recovery. The head of the U.N. Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Stephanie Williams, noted that “This meeting here in Geneva is taking place in the context of some positive developments on the economic track, including the full resumption of oil production.”  Revenues from oil production will be crucial for rebuilding the country, but reaching consensus on their distribution will present challenges for the negotiating parties.

In another positive sign, the Board of Directors of Libya’s central bank met on Wednesday for the first time in five years and agreed to unify the country’s currency exchange rate, which is expected to help stabilize the currency and reduce opportunities for corruption.

Guterres and UNICEF Call for Release of Children Abducted by Boko Haram

Secretary-General Guterres and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) both called for the immediate release of the Nigerian children recently abducted by Boko Haram. On Dec. 11, gunmen attacked the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara. More than three hundred children were declared missing. On Dec. 16, the Nigerian government announced that 17 of the children had been rescued but two students were killed in the operation. At least 344 of the abducted children were returned to authorities on Thursday night, to the jubilation and relief of their parents, but the total number of children initially abducted is not known; it is therefore not clear whether all have been returned.

On Dec. 15, the U.N. expressed concern for the safety of refugees and internally displaced people in Niger. Toumour, a town near the Nigerian border hosting 30,000 refugees and displaced people, was attacked by Boko Haram militants on Dec. 12, killing 28 people and burning down much of the town. Many of the refugees and displaced people have fled Toumour for Diffa, a town about 100 kilometers away that is already hosting about 46,000 refugees and displaced people.

Special Rapporteurs Call for Independent Investigation into Killing of Palestinian Child

On Thursday, two Special Rapporteurs issued a statement condemning the killing of a child at a protest in the occupied West Bank: “The killing of Ali Ayman Abu Aliya by the Israeli Defense Forces – in circumstances where there was no threat of death or serious injury to the Israeli Security Forces – is a grave violation of international law.” The 15-year-old child was shot in the stomach by an Israeli soldier on Dec. 4, and died in the hospital. He is the sixth Palestinian child killed by Israeli soldiers in 2020 and among more than 1,000 who have been injured this year, according to the U.N.

The U.N.’s Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) indicated that the protestors had thrown stones at the Israeli forces; the Special Rapporteurs said in their statement that they were “unaware of any claims that the Israeli security forces were in danger at any point of death or serious injury.” Israel has announced that it would launch an investigation into the killing, but the Special Rapporteurs noted that such investigations have rarely yielded charges or discipline: “This low level of legal accountability for the killings of so many children by Israeli security forces is unworthy of a country which proclaims that it lives by the rule of law.” The experts called for either an independent, transparent civilian investigation by Israel or an international investigation.

The statement was attributed to Agnès Callamard, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions; and to Michael Lynk, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967.

Image: On Dec. 16, Security Council members hold a videoconference in connection with the Middle East (Syria). (UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe)

 

Featured Articles

“Strategic Silence” and State-Sponsored Hacking: The US Gov’t and SolarWinds

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

The Bosnian Constitution, Marking 25 Years, Needs an American Reboot

by

Biden Must Stick to His Pledge to End US Support for the Yemen War

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 5-11)

by

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Revitalizing US Democracy Starts with Repairing the Right to Peaceful Assembly

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Tim Hirschel-Burns

Tim Hirschel-Burns is a J.D. student at Yale Law School. Follow him on Twitter (@TimH_B).

Tess Graham

Postgraduate Fellow at Just Security; Research Scholar at NYU School of Law. Follow her on Twitter (@tess_e_graham).

Read these related stories next:

As China Promotes Authoritarian Model, the Resilience of Its Democratic Targets is Key

December 18, 2020 by and

Congress party activists and supporters protest against the central government's harmful agricultural reforms near the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi on December 15, 2020. A tall barricade against the protestors is set up with a metal barrier and military personnel.

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

December 17, 2020 by and

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray conflict, wait to fill their jerrycans with water at Um Raquba reception camp in Sudan's eastern Gedaref state on December 3, 2020. The jerry cans are lined in an “L” shape and people cluster in groups talking.

National Security Last Week at the United Nations (Dec 4 – Dec 11)

December 11, 2020 by and

World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme head Michael Ryan, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO Technical lead head Covid-19 Maria Van Kerkhove attend a press conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, on July 3, 2020 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. They do not wear face masks, but their seats are social distant from one another.

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Reforming the World Health Organization

December 11, 2020 by and

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), holds a virtual briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic. His briefing is viewed on an iPad, and a separate computer screen behind the iPad shows a 3-D rendering of the coronavirus with the words, “Coronavirus (COVID-19)”

COVID-19 and International Law Series: WHO’s Pandemic Response and the International Health Regulations

December 8, 2020 by and

Iraqi Yazidis attend a candle-lit vigil in the Sharya area, some 15 kilometres from the northern city of Dohuk in the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region on August 3, 2020, marking the sixth anniversary of the Islamic State (IS) group's attack on the Yazidi community in the northwestern Sinjar district. Candles are placed on the ground and people hold pictures of those who died.

The Risks of Relying on Counterterrorism Laws to Reduce Wartime Sexual Violence

December 7, 2020 by

Secretary-General António Guterres holds a lecture at Columbia University entitled “State of the Planet”. The UN flag is behind him and beside him is a large television screen with the presentation title.

National Security Last Week at the United Nations (Nov 27 – Dec 4)

December 4, 2020 by

An engineer-virologist looks at 24 well plates adherent cells monolayer infected with a Sars-CoV-2 virus.

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Vaccine Theft, Disinformation, the Law Governing Cyber Operations

December 4, 2020 by and

US Secretary of State John Kerry and Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende tour Ny-Alesund Village, the northernmost civilian settlement in the world, before visiting Blomstrand Glacier, on June 16, 2016, in Ny-Alesund, Norway.

Climate Change as a National Security and Foreign Policy Priority: Opportunities and Challenges for the Next Administration

December 4, 2020 by

Activists stand at the entry gate to the Krome Service Processing Center as they honor the life of Kuan Hui Lee, who died in the custody of ICE at the Krome Service Processing Center. One sign reads, “Free them all.” They wear facemasks. August 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida

COVID-19 and International Law Series: States’ Obligations to Refugees and Migrants in Detention

December 2, 2020 by , and

Libyan delegates, including Abdessalam Shuha, Abdallah Shibani, Hussein Mohamed Elansari, an unidentified participant and Abdel Majid Mlayqtah attend the opening of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum hosted in Gammarth on the outskirts of Tunisia's capital, on November 9, 2020. They stand side by side not socially distanced and wear face masks, though two of them do not wear the face masks properly, ie. not covering their noses.

Libya: Subnational Governance as a Potential Anchor of Stability

December 2, 2020 by and

A military police officer walks near a destroyed gate in Tyndall Air Force Base, in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on October 12, 2018. Rubble from the gate covers the floor. The two guard booths on either side of the former gate appear damaged, but are still standing.

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

December 2, 2020 by