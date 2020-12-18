Criminalizing Foreign Relations: How the Biden Administration Can Prevent a Global Arrest Game

by

December 18, 2020

The U.S. President is undoubtedly the chief U.S. diplomat, but is he or she also the chief prosecutor? Donald Trump clearly thinks so, stating once his grave misunderstanding that “I have absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department.” But it is a mistake to assume that the White House can direct the DOJ with impunity. This mistake is harmful not just to criminal justice but also foreign relations, risking outbreak of what I call the global arrest game. Below, I illustrate this precarious dynamic using the recent example of the federal indictment, apprehension, and release of General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, the former Mexican Secretary of National Defense. I also suggest how a Biden Administration should realign its criminal justice practices with its foreign policy agenda.

While the DOJ is part of the executive branch, it traditionally functions free of direct White House control due to the vital normative concern that criminal justice function without overt politicization. Both the Bush and Obama administrations adhered to some form of this policy, limiting DOJ-to-White-House communication regarding criminal investigations and prosecutions. For example, in a 2009 conversation with Attorney General Eric Holder regarding the forum in which to prosecute Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, President Obama reportedly said, “It’s your call, you’re the attorney general.”

But along with so many other norms, President Trump has deeply undermined this autonomy by using political interference, pardons, commutations, and prejudicial public commentary on pending criminal cases. The controversy around the Roger Stone sentencing, for example, rightly triggered widespread criticism, the withdrawal or resignation of four DOJ attorneys, and a congressional hearing investigating the disturbing episode of political influence before Trump commuted Stone’s sentence.

An underappreciated aspect of such recklessness is its broader impact on foreign relations. As I have argued here previously, the “long arm” of U.S. criminal justice today gives rise to foreign affairs prosecutions, or U.S. criminal cases that impact foreign policy because they involve a foreign defendant, extraterritorial criminal conduct, and/or foreign law enforcement measures such as extradition or mutual legal assistance. While such cases have always existed in U.S. history, DOJ’s institutional capacity and willingness to prosecute such cases has grown in recent years in response to the rise of cross-border, cyber, and international crime. And because of such cases’ hybrid nature, the executive branch acts with even greater authority and discretion than in purely domestic criminal prosecutions.

Case in point: this month, the Trump administration invoked its foreign affairs authority in U.S. federal court to dismiss a high-level foreign affairs prosecution against General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, the former Mexican Secretary of National Defense in the government of President Enrique Peña Nieto from 2012 to 2018. In this case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York had indicted Cienfuegos on drug and money laundering charges, accusing him of using his government authority to assist drug cartels. In October 2020, he was arrested in Los Angeles on such charges, prompting fears of backlash from the Mexican government. Then, in November 2020, the DOJ made a startling reversal, moving to dismiss the indictment because “the United States … determined that sensitive and important foreign policy considerations outweigh the government’s interest in pursuing the prosecution of the defendant.” Commentators rightly called this an “eyebrow raiser”: the U.S. investigation into the case had lasted for over a year, begging the question why DOJ would dismiss the case just after arrest. Judge Carol B. Amon of the Eastern District of New York obviously felt similarly, calling the Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme to court to personally explain why the DOJ had made the reversal. Some also speculate that this change owed to President Trump’s personal connections with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico, who still has not recognized President-Elect Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. While the United States has said in a joint statement that it will cooperate with the Mexican prosecution of the case, it is an open question whether the Mexican government will or has the capacity to do so.

At first glance, the Cienfuegos case appears to constitute a proper, even desirable use of presidential foreign affairs authority: the President may be exercising control over DOJ to mitigate foreign policy damage. But such involvement does more harm than good, feeding domestic and foreign perception that U.S. criminal justice is politicized “all the way down.” In other words, every time the U.S. President makes statements threatening to intervene in criminal prosecutions, he “flattens” the global perception of U.S. criminal justice abroad: complex decisions led by DOJ political appointees and line prosecutors are viewed globally as a projection of U.S. foreign policy power.

In the wake of the Cienfuegos arrest, for example, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared that the arrest may have been for “political or other reasons” and accused the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of “meddling.” The Huawei example is also instructive here. After the Canadian arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States, Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s independent criminal justice system, stating: “We need to continue to be absolutely crystal clear that Canada has an independent judiciary and those processes will unfold independently of any political pressure—including by foreign governments.” By contrast, President Trump declared that he might intervene due to the exigencies of trade negotiations with China. This is a far cry from, for example, President Obama’s deflection of President Hollande’s 2014 request that the DOJ desist in the BNP Paribas case.

Such stakes are even higher when considering the broader geopolitical dynamics: President Trump’s actions raise the dangerous specter of what I call the global arrest game, wherein other countries engage in retaliatory arrest rather than attempting to resolve disputes through negotiated treaty channels or diplomatic mechanisms. Just last month, China reaffirmed its willingness to play this game by declaring that it will detain U.S. citizens if DOJ proceeds with prosecution of scholars who are members of the Chinese military. This is not an idle threat: China has already been criticized for engaging in a “punitive campaign” against Canadian citizens as retaliation for the Huawei arrest.

To mitigate the rise of the global arrest game, President-Elect Biden should make two structural executive changes. First, he should preserve DOJ’s autonomous management of such cases. The National Security Council (NSC) can and should provide a forum for inter-agency dialogue and coordination, wherein the DOJ apprises the White House and other agencies of its law enforcement activities. But such communications should not rise to the level of White House case-specific direction regarding prosecution or withdrawal of indictment. Even the revival of an exception for national security matters should be narrowly circumscribed, conducted through formal points of DOJ contact to the NSC. While of course this will inevitably mean some friction between U.S. foreign policy and criminal prosecution, such friction is preferable to the above-referenced corrosion of DOJ’s autonomy.

Second, a Biden DOJ should better harness criminal justice’s distinctive and expressive function in foreign relations to prevent the outbreak of a global arrest game. As I argue in a forthcoming article, The Criminalization of Foreign Relations, criminal justice does not exist in a vacuum; instead, it functions globally alongside six other foreign policy modalities (diplomacy, agreements, trade, economic sanctions, military force, and foreign aid). A Biden DOJ, mindful of this reality, should better centralize foreign affairs prosecutions through Main Justice in Washington, D.C.; this will, in turn, improve its ability to engage in the aforementioned coordination through the NSC. And it helps prevent controversial cases like that of Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade, whose 2013 indictment in the Southern District of New York led to Indian reprisals including removal of security barriers around the U.S. embassy in Delhi. Given such changes, a Biden DOJ can deploy foreign affairs prosecutions given their comparative advantage: they are individualized, retrospective, process heavy, and result in incarceration or even execution. Additionally, DOJ must be mindful that such cases are expressive, communicating America’s solemn commitment to accountability for serious crimes—a value manifest, for example, in U.S. support for the post-World War II (Nuremberg and Tokyo) and the post-Cold War international criminal tribunals (Yugoslavia and Rwanda). It is also what the United States signaled in its well-received FIFA and El Chapo prosecutions.

President Trump and his administration have undermined the rule of law at home and abroad, and severely damaged the United States’ rule-of-law reputation. To restore both, President-Elect Biden should signal his refusal to criminalize foreign relations by fortifying foreign affairs prosecutions’ distinctive and expressive function, thus preventing the outbreak of a destructive global arrest game.

The author is grateful to Professor Guillermo Garcia Sanchez for his assistance with this piece.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

 

About the Author(s)

Steven Arrigg Koh

Marianne D. Short and Ray Skowyra Sesquicentennial Assistant Professorship at Boston College Law School, former Associate in Law at Columbia Law School, former Trial Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, former Counsel to the Deputy Assistant Attorney General and former Counselor for International Affairs to the Attorney General.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) listens as U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee May 1, 2019 in Washington, DC.

A Roadmap for Reform: How the Biden Administration Can Revitalize the Office of Legal Counsel

December 16, 2020 by

U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden speaks during the White House Summit on the United State of Women June 14, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

December 15, 2020 by and

A city street in the Southern-Bosnian town of Mostar is busy with cars and is lined by a war-damaged business building on one side and a reconstructed city gymnasium school on the other side. Across from both buildings on the side closest to the photographer is a tree with lights.

The Bosnian Constitution, Marking 25 Years, Needs an American Reboot

December 14, 2020 by

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a round table meeting during an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, on December 10, 2020. They stand talking, not actually sitting at the table. They all wear face masks. Behind them a wall is covered with a banner reading “European Council.”

Polish Government’s Attacks on Rule of Law Violate Not Only EU Norms but International Law

December 11, 2020 by

Trump claps his hands at the Republican presidential nomination as son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and children Eric and Ivanka Trump look on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. None of them wear face masks.

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

December 11, 2020 by

Ethiopian refugee grade four pupils who fled the Tigray conflict attend class at a makeshift classroom set by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) at Um Raquba refugee camp in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on December 7, 2020. One child squats on the ground surrounded by shoes while the others sit on a blanket. The children hold books and papers in their laps.

Protecting Ethiopian Refugees — and Averting the Next Crisis

December 9, 2020 by and

Police shoot tear gas at demonstrators protesting police brutality and the murder of George Floyd. Protestors run in a panic to escape the tear gas outside St. John's Episcopal Church outside the White House. The police wear full riot gear including helmets, face shields, body shields, batons and masks. June 1, 2020 Washington DC

Revitalizing US Democracy Starts with Repairing the Right to Peaceful Assembly

December 9, 2020 by and

Silhouettes of Patrick Zaki, an Egyptian postgraduate student at the University of Bologna, Italy, who has been detained in Egypt since February 7, 2020, sit on every chair placed in the Aula Magna of the University Library of Bologna. The silhouettes are drawn by the artist Gianluca Costantini in action to demand the immediate release of Patrick. July 16, 2020

Biden’s Global Priority No. 1: Turn the Authoritarian Tide

December 8, 2020 by

US ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens gives a speech on August 26, 2012 at the US embassy in Tripoli, in which he declared that the consular section will reopen on August 27.

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

December 3, 2020 by , and

Graves of people including children who were killed in the war including airstrikes carried out by warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition, are seen at a cemetery on June 17, 2020 in Sana'a, Yemen.

Defense Policy Negotiations Near Completion in Congress, With Human Rights Provisions in Play

November 25, 2020 by

A policeman stops US Actress Mia Farrow and Theary Seng, head of the Centre for Social Development, as they attempt to enter the Tuol Sleng Genocide museum in Phnom Penh, 20 January 2008. They hold white flowers and people with cameras crowd around them.

Cambodian Rights Activist and 55 Others Face Trial as Crackdown on Dissent Intensifies

November 25, 2020 by and

Egyptian members of the press sit outside the headquarters of the journalists syndicate in Cairo on January 25, 2009 with their cameras on the ground, in protest against police interference in their work. Many hold images of police brutality.

How to Fight Truth Decay: Protect the Truth Tellers

November 23, 2020 by