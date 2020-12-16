Australia “Stopped the Boats” But What Happened to the Refugees Who Reached Its Shores?

by and

December 16, 2020

Australia’s notorious offshore processing policies for people seeking asylum have been rightly condemned around the world. Observers have expressed concern for the predicament of those left languishing for years in Nauru and Papua New Guinea, initially in detention, and then later within the community. Many have wondered, with astonishment, how Australia could pursue a policy so fundamentally at odds with international law. That the United Kingdom is now considering a similar approach defies belief, and it would almost certainly be struck down as unlawful by the European Court of Human Rights. The Trump administration also sought multiple ways of keeping would-be refugees out of the country, at times trying to pass off deals with other governments as “Safe Third Country” agreements.

Whereas Australia has sought to put asylum seekers out of sight and out of mind by moving them offshore, it has simultaneously created another cohort of refugees who are stuck in limbo within the Australian community. They remain almost invisible, trapped in a state of legal and emotional uncertainty. They are part of a cruel and arbitrary process that is destined to keep them “temporary” forever.

With more than 20 million refugees worldwide, this is a global challenge that will not simply go away. So it’s essential to understand how different countries’ current approaches are working, or failing. In Australia, men, women, and children who have fled some of the world’s most brutal regimes and violent conflicts now find themselves vilified, scapegoated, and unable to settle in the country.

Caught up in the conservative government’s campaign to “stop the boats,” these refugees, known as the “legacy caseload,” arrived in Australia between August 12, 2013 and January 1, 2014, and entered a system designed to keep them in perpetual uncertainty.

When they first arrived from places like Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Iraq, they were denied their individual identities and humanity and given a number – based on when their boat arrived – rather than addressed by their names. They were not described as people, or refugees, or survivors, but were labelled “illegals” and “unauthorized maritime arrivals.” This was despite the fact that they had done nothing wrong. They were exercising a fundamental human right, and one protected by international law – namely, the right to seek asylum from persecution.

They were put through identity checks, health checks, and security checks. They were detained in Australia, often moved from one center to another in the dead of night, seemingly designed to disrupt any friendships or sense of community. They were then parked on bridging visas with varying rights to work or study, subject to a vague “code of behaviour” – something that applied only to them – with penalties including getting hauled back into detention or even deported. They were forced to wait, sometimes for years, until an immigration minister actually permitted them to apply for asylum.

Seven years on, some of these people are still waiting for a first interview to explain their asylum claim. This is far from the fair, efficient and expeditious process that is considered best practice. Yet others are waiting for a decision on that claim. And yet others have been granted a temporary protection visa that has now expired, and they need to re-apply. As Shaun Hanns, a former official in Australia’s immigration department, has said the whole process is a “waste of taxpayer money to torment people, to not impact on the ultimate outcome in any meaningful way anyway.”

The sad irony is that most of these people have been found by Australian government officials to be refugees in need of the country’s protection. But unlike the refugees whom Australia has chosen to resettle from overseas, directly from camps or urban settlements, these refugees are denied permanent protection because they arrived by boat. Instead, they can seek either a three-year Temporary Protection Visa (TPV) or a five-year Safe Haven Enterprise Visa (SHEV) if they agree to live and work or study in a regional area. They’re not allowed to bring their family to Australia, which means they are separated from husbands, wives, children, fathers, and mothers indefinitely. Many suffer from anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder or other psychological distress, and find it very difficult to adjust, especially without relatives here to support them. Not unlike The Dreamers in the United States, these refugees in Australia have no path to permanency and endure the anxiety of uncertainty. It’s very hard to build a new life when you’re living with the constant fear that you might be sent home, because you have to keep re-applying for protection.

Whether by willful design or wanton neglect, Australia’s temporary protection policy is cruel. Amid constantly shifting goalposts, most of these people have experienced destitution – forbidden for long periods from working or studying, and given minimal welfare (the rate is below Australia’s already-low Newstart benefit for unemployed citizens). Even during COVID-19, the government has staunchly refused to extend them social welfare support – something that could have been done quietly and non-politically.

All these circumstances have also conspired to keep these people quiet.

Until now. In a new series by the  Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, titled Temporary (including an eight-episode narrative podcast co-produced with the Centre for Ideas and Guardian Australia), some of these survivors tell their stories. They explain how, forced to leave their homes and families, they endured frightening journeys in search of safety, only to find themselves in Australia in a perpetual legal limbo.

The Oxford English Dictionary describes “limbo” as “a region supposed to exist on the border of Hell,” and a “condition of neglect or oblivion to which persons or things are consigned when regarded as … useless.” That’s how it feels when you are kept in a permanent state of temporariness. It’s why so many in the legacy caseload experience “lethal hopelessness,” resulting from an “excruciating, insurmountable and unendurable uncertainty.” Dozens have ended their life, more have self-harmed, and more still have seen their mental health deteriorate to debilitating levels.

As the personal stories of Temporary lay bare, temporary protection is not a humane, workable or sustainable approach. Temporary protection breaks people. As Sarah Dale, the director of the Refugee Advice and Casework Service, says: “They didn’t break under ISIS. But they are breaking in our country now.”

This practice of keeping refugees in a state of perpetual limbo, never certain of their fate, must come to an end – in Australia, and wherever else it is being practiced.

Image: A woman holds up a placard during a pro-refugee rights protest in Melbourne on June 13, 2020 as several asylum seekers who were evacuated for medical reasons from offshore detention centres on Nauru and Manus Island, look down from the hotel where they have been detained. Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

The Bosnian Constitution, Marking 25 Years, Needs an American Reboot

by

Biden Must Stick to His Pledge to End US Support for the Yemen War

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 5-11)

by

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Revitalizing US Democracy Starts with Repairing the Right to Peaceful Assembly

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Lauren Martin

Communications Officer at the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law at the University of New South Wales. Previously she worked as an editor in Australia at The Sydney Morning Herald and later of The Global Mail.

Jane McAdam

Scientia Professor of Law and Director of the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law at the University of New South Wales. Follow her on Twitter (@profjmcadam).

Read these related stories next:

Asylum seekers wait at a fence to cross into the United States at El Chaparral crossing port on the US/Mexico Border in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on February 29, 2020.

Could a Migrants’ Bill of Rights Provide a Blueprint for Migration Policy in the Americas?

December 10, 2020 by

Ethiopian refugee grade four pupils who fled the Tigray conflict attend class at a makeshift classroom set by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) at Um Raquba refugee camp in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on December 7, 2020. One child squats on the ground surrounded by shoes while the others sit on a blanket. The children hold books and papers in their laps.

Protecting Ethiopian Refugees — and Averting the Next Crisis

December 9, 2020 by and

Activists stand at the entry gate to the Krome Service Processing Center as they honor the life of Kuan Hui Lee, who died in the custody of ICE at the Krome Service Processing Center. One sign reads, “Free them all.” They wear facemasks. August 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida

COVID-19 and International Law Series: States’ Obligations to Refugees and Migrants in Detention

December 2, 2020 by , and

Refugees are seen protesting in the wake of the burning down of Camp Moria on September 11, 2020 in Kara Tepe, Greece. A number of the protesters are small children. All protestors wear face masks. Signs read, “We want freedom” and “No Moria.”

COVID-19 and International Law: Refugee Law – The Principle of Non-Refoulement

November 30, 2020 by , and

Ethiopian refugees who fled fighting in the Tigray Region gather to receive snacks at the Village 8 border reception center in Sudan's eastern Gedaref State, on November 20, 2020.

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

November 25, 2020 by

A Honduran immigration detainee, his feet shackled and laces removed from his shoes by ICE, boards a deportation flight to San Pedro Sula, Honduras on February 28, 2013 in Mesa, Arizona.

Mass Deportations to Cameroon Undermine US Foreign Policy and Violate International Law

November 25, 2020 by

Migrants are taken insidethe El Paso County detention facility by a Customs and Border Protection agent on June 12, 2019 in El Paso.

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

November 12, 2020 by

Parchment paper reading, “The Good Governance Papers: A Collection of Essays in favor of public integrity and the rule of law as written upon at Just Security Fall 2020”

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

October 26, 2020 by and

Asylum seekers in life rafts on the Aegean Sea

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

October 26, 2020 by and

People gather on the airport runway in Funafuti, Tuvalu runway on November 25, 2019. Their reflections and the sky can be seen in the standing water nearby.

An Australian Model to Address Climate-Related Displacement: How to Flatten the Curve

October 22, 2020 by and

Immigration rights activists take part in a rally in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 12, 2019.

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

October 21, 2020 by and

This photo taken on September 12, 2019 shows people walking next to a Uighur cemetery in Shayar in the region of Xinjiang.

The 116th Congress’s Record on International Human Rights: The Good, the Bad, and the Unfinished Business

October 19, 2020 by