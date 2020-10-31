Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 26-30)

2020 Election/Post-Election (Interregnum)
- Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election
by Robert S. Taylor
- Election Law Primer: What to Expect During and After the 2020 Election
by Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) and Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck)
- Preventing a Military Decision About Who Won a Disputed Election
by Dakota S. Rudesill (@DakotaRudesill)
- An Opportunity for Biden to Set the Terms Against Trump’s Plan to Steal the Election
by Sidney Blumenthal
The Good Governance Papers: Public Integrity and Rule of Law
- Good Governance Papers No. 9: Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy
by Ariana Berengaut (@ArianaBerengaut) and Rob Berschinski (@RobBerschinski)
- Good Governance Paper No. 10: Addressing Foreign Election Interference
by Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer)
- Good Governance Paper No. 11: Strengthening Inspectors General
by Danielle Brian (@daniellebrian) and Liz Hempowicz
- Good Governance Paper No. 12: Treaty Withdrawals
by Ashika Singh and Catherine Amirfar
- Good Governance Paper No. 13: Atrocities Prevention and Response
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
- Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Stephen Pomper (@StephenPomper)
- Good Governance Paper No. 15: Enforcing the Emoluments Clauses
by Richard Painter (@RWPUSA)
- Good Governance Paper No. 16: Legislating Racial Equity Impact Studies in Transportation and Infrastructure Policy
by Deborah Archer (@DeborahNArcher)
Human Rights and Democracy Policy
- A Radically (Modest) Bureaucratic Proposal to Strengthen Democracy and Human Rights at Home and Abroad
by Rob Berschinski (@RobBerschinski) and Elisa Massimino
Police Brutality (Nigeria and U.S.)
- Nigerians Are the Latest to Risk Their Lives to Protest Against Police Brutality
by Kehinde A. Togun (@KehindeTogun)
Refugees
- Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean
by Itamar Mann (@itamann) and Niamh Keady-Tabbal (@NiamhKTabbal)
Cyber
- Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw)
- Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means
by Dapo Akande, Antonio Coco (@ACoco_IntLaw), Talita de Souza Dias (@tdesouzadias), Duncan B. Hollis (@DuncanHollis), Harold Hongju Koh, James C. O’Brien and Tsvetelina van Benthem
- The Latest GRU Indictment: A Failed Exercise in Deterrence
by Peter Machtiger
Counterterrorism
- Investigation Highlights Transparency Need on US, UK Roles in Kenyan Counterterrorism
by Otsieno Namwaya (@ONamwaya)
- The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
- Militarized Counterterrorism in Africa: Moving Beyond a Failed Approach
by Eric Rosand (@RosandEric) and Marc Sommers (@MarcSommers)
Geneva Convention on the Prisoners of War: Series on ICRC Commentaries
- Geneva Convention III Commentary: Implementing POW Convention in Multinational Operations
by Steven Hill (@Steven_Hill_Law)
- Geneva Convention III Commentary: Unpacking the Potential of “Ensure Respect” in Common Article 1
by Elizabeth Stubbins Bates (@estubbinsbates)
Social Media
- Disinformation Wars in Egypt: The Inauthentic Battle on Twitter between Egyptian Government and Opposition
by Joey Shea (@joey_shea) and Alexei Abrahams (@abulkhaezuran)
- Facebook’s Content-Decision Oversight Board Carves Out Own Territory
by Laura Hecht-Felella (@laur_hf) and Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ)
Youth Participation and Leadership in Governance
Women, Peace & Security
- The Women, Peace and Security Agenda at 20: Setbacks, Progress, and the Way Forward
by Chantal de Jonge Oudraat (@ChdeJOudraat) and Kathleen Kuehnast (@KathKuehnast)
Department of Justice
- Ethics Groups Say Barr’s Use of DOJ Is Shredding Its Essential Independence
by George Croner (@GeorgeCroner)
Law of Armed Conflict (United Kingdom)
1981 El Mozote Massacre Trial (El Salvador)
- On El Salvador’s 1981 El Mozote Massacre, President Bukele Sides With Impunity
by Naomi Roht-Arriaza (@roht_naomi)
Nuclear Weapons
- A Turning Point in the Struggle Against the Bomb: the Nuclear Ban Treaty Ready to Go Into Effect
by Daryl G. Kimball (@DarylGKimball)
United Nations
- National Security This Week at the United Nations (October 23-30)
by Tim Hirschel-Burns (@TimH_B)
Legal Academy: Diversity and Perspectives
- Embracing Diversity and Critical Perspectives in National Security Law
by Maryam Jamshidi (@MsJamshidi) and Emily Berman
