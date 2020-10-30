National Security This Week at the United Nations (October 23-30)

by

October 30, 2020

Treaty Banning Nuclear Weapons to Enter into Force in January

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons will enter into force on Jan. 22, 2021. Honduras became the 50th country to ratify the treaty on Oct. 24, triggering the treaty’s entry into force after a 90-day period. United Nations (U.N.) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the treaty was the “culmination of a worldwide movement to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons. It represents a meaningful commitment towards the total elimination of nuclear weapons, which remains the highest disarmament priority of the United Nations.” The treaty bans the testing, production, manufacturing, and possession of nuclear weapons.

The entry into force of the treaty comes despite recent efforts from the United States to dissuade countries from ratifying the treaty. The nuclear powers – including the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, China, and France – have not ratified the treaty.

UN Expresses Outrage at Attacks on Schools

This week, educational facilities in multiple countries suffered deadly attacks. In Afghanistan, 24 people died on Oct. 24 after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive at a college in Kabul. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) claimed responsibility. The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan expressed “deep revulsion” at the attack. In a statement, Guterres said “the Secretary-General recalls that deliberate attacks against civilians are serious violations of international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes. Those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable.”

Also on Oct. 24, armed men attacked a school in southwestern Cameroon, killing at least eight children between the ages of 12 and 14. Guterres said that “the attack is another disturbing reminder of the exacting heavy toll on civilians, including children, many of whom have been deprived of their right to education.” Henrietta Fore, the Executive Director of the U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF), condemned the attacks in a separate statement. She said, “This has been a deadly weekend for schoolchildren in Afghanistan and Cameroon. I am shocked and outraged by these attacks and condemn them in the strongest possible terms.”

On Oct. 27, a bombing at a religious school in Pakistan killed seven people. UNICEF’s representative in the country, Aida Girma, said that “education is the fundamental right of every girl and boy, everywhere. Schools must never be targeted.” No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Pakistani Taliban issued a statement condemning the bombing.

Yemeni Children Suffering Unprecedented Rates of Malnutrition

A new analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification found that 100,000 Yemeni children are at risk of death. Lise Grande, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, said, “If the war doesn’t end now, we are nearing an irreversible situation and risk losing an entire generation of Yemen’s young children.” Grande said that while food security had been improving over the last two years, Yemen was now experiencing unprecedented rates of malnutrition. A rise in food prices has contributed to food insecurity, with food prices now 140% higher than pre-conflict levels.

Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Spokesman Jens Laerke emphasized that funding shortfalls are hampering the U.N.’s response. Laerke said, “I’m sorry to keep repeating that over and over again. It is massively underfunded. It is only 42% funded. It asked for $3.2 billion. We are 10 months into the year. That is way below the funding levels we’ve seen in the past few years.” The UN said that 80% of Yemen’s population needs some form of humanitarian assistance and protection.

UN Cancels In-Person Meetings After COVID-19 Cases Reported

On Oct. 27, U.N. General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir cancelled all in-person U.N. meetings for the rest of the week. The decision came after a U.N. Member State discovered five cases of COVID-19 among its staff. While the U.N. has not confirmed the identity of the country, news outlets have reported that the country was Niger. Niger is serving a two-year term on the Security Council and Niger’s U.N. Ambassador has a staff of 17 people.

On Oct. 23, Bozkir issued a statement expressing his disappointment that New York City mayor Bill de Blasio declined to meet with him. Bozkir reiterated the importance of the relationship between the U.N. and New York City, and Bozkir reportedly hoped to be able to hold more in-person U.N. meetings. On Oct. 16, Bozkir requested a meeting with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Bozkir has not yet received a response.

Secretary-General Guterres Welcomes Net-Zero Pledges

On Oct. 26, Japan announced it would achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and on Oct. 28 the Republic of Korea made the same pledge. Following each announcement, Guterres issued a statement saying he was “very encouraged” by the commitments. Two weeks ago, Guterres called on U.N. member states to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and submit stronger Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement. At the U.N. General Assembly last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China would achieve its emissions peak before 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

On Oct. 26, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization (WMO) released a report highlighting climate change’s current and future impacts on Africa. WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said that “climate change is having a growing impact on the African continent, hitting the most vulnerable hardest, and contributing to food insecurity, population displacement and stress on water resources.” In a separate report published on Oct. 26, the U.N. Environment Programme found that used vehicles exported from rich countries to developing countries harm efforts to mitigate climate change and exacerbate air pollution.

OHCHR concerned with rights violations in buildup to Myanmar election

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed “serious concerns” with the rights situation in Myanmar. Myanmar’s elections will take place on Nov. 8 and OHCHR expressed particular concern with violations of the rights of minority groups, including the Rohingya and Rakhine populations. OHCHR highlighted that many Muslims are excluded from citizenship rights, eight townships in Rakhine and Chin provinces are currently covered by internet shutdowns, and there is an “unrelenting proliferation” of hate speech against Muslims on Facebook.

Last week, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) concluded a donor conference to support displaced Rohingya. The European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States co-hosted the conference with UNHCR. The hosts announced $600 million in new pledges of humanitarian funding as well as a promise to continue working towards a long-term solution to the Rohingya’s displacement. The Myanmar military’s escalation of violence against the Rohingya three years ago led to the large displacement of Rohingya, many of whom fled to Bangladesh. Bangladesh currently hosts 860,000 Rohingya refugees near Cox’s Bazar.

UN Launches Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

Following the Oct. 23 announcement of a permanent ceasefire in Libya, the U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced the launch of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) on Oct. 26. The first meeting took place virtually and in-person meetings will begin in Tunisia on Nov. 9. UNSMIL said, “The LPDF comes at time of an overwhelming sense of hope emerged in Libya after the signing of a permanent, countrywide ceasefire agreement.”

UNSMIL described the LPDF as a “fully inclusive dialogue.” The group includes members of Libya’s House of Representatives, the High Council of State, and other political actors in addition to women, youth, and minorities. The LPDF aims to achieve consensus on a unified governance framework and promptly arrange national elections.

Boat Carrying Migrants Sinks Off the Coast of Senegal

A vessel carrying migrants sank off the coast of Senegal on Oct. 29, killing at least 140 people. The Senegalese boat was reportedly headed for the Canary Islands; its passengers had previously been refused European visas. While this event was the deadliest shipwreck recorded in 2020, last week four boats carrying migrants sank in the central Mediterranean and another sank in the English Channel. Following the most recent shipwreck, the International Organization for Migration called for “unity” to “dismantle trafficking and smuggling networks that take advantage of desperate youth.”

UN concerned with Tanzanian elections

On the eve of the Oct. 28 elections in Tanzania, OHCHR issued a statement saying that it has “been following with concern the shrinking of democratic space” in Tanzania. OHCHR highlighted “reports of intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrests and physical attacks against political opponents, journalists, women human rights defenders and other activists.” Secretary-General Guterres also issued a statement urging a safe and peaceful election.

The elections ultimately proceeded with significant controversy. Projections suggested incumbent President John Magafuli had won but his opponent Tundu Lissu alleged that the vote had been “rigged.” Lissu said, “What’s been presented to the world is a complete fraud, is not an election.” He urged his supporters to take “matters in their own hands through peaceful, mass, democratic action and protests.” Magafuli has also faced accusations of cracking down on critics. This month Lissu was banned from campaigning for a week in response to his criticisms of the electoral process. Several parliamentary candidates from his party were banned from running, while opposition parties say the government has blocked text messages containing the names of opposition candidates.

UN condemns deadly knife attack in France

On Oct. 29, an attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church in Nice, France. French President Emmanuel Macron described the event as an “Islamist terrorist attack.” Secretary-General Guterres issued a statement condemning the “heinous attack.”

Image: Secretary-General António Guterres briefs reporters on the signing of a ceasefire agreement by the Libyan parties in Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations. 23 October 2020, New York, United States of America. Photo: UN Photo/Mark Garten

 

Featured Articles

An Opportunity for Biden to Set the Terms Against Trump’s Plan to Steal the Election

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

Election Law Primer: What to Expect During and After the 2020 Election

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Nigerians Are the Latest to Risk Their Lives to Protest Against Police Brutality

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Tim Hirschel-Burns

Tim Hirschel-Burns is a J.D. student at Yale Law School. Follow him on Twitter (@TimH_B).

Read these related stories next:

A Turning Point in the Struggle Against the Bomb: the Nuclear Ban Treaty Ready to Go Into Effect

October 27, 2020 by

Argentinean Activist Chiarra Sacchi speaks during a press conference where 16 children from across the world, present their official human rights complaint on the climate crisis to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child at the UNICEF Building on September 23, 2019 in New York City.

Intergenerational Co-Leadership for Global Governance Innovation

October 24, 2020 by

Secretary-General António Guterres and Volkan Bozkir, President of the seventy-fifth session of the United Nations General Assembly, attends the screening of a pre-recorded concert. 22 October 2020. New York, United States of America.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (Oct. 16 – 23)

October 23, 2020 by

A sign warning people about Covid-19 is surrounded by flames and smoke during the Hennessey fire near Lake Berryessa in Napa, California on August 18, 2020.

An Age of Actorless Threats: Rethinking National Security in Light of COVID and Climate

October 23, 2020 by and

People gather on the airport runway in Funafuti, Tuvalu runway on November 25, 2019. Their reflections and the sky can be seen in the standing water nearby.

An Australian Model to Address Climate-Related Displacement: How to Flatten the Curve

October 22, 2020 by and

A Myanmar soldier guards an area at the Sittwe airport as British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt arrives in Sittwe, Rakhine state, on September 20, 2018.

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

October 21, 2020 by and

This photo taken on September 12, 2019 shows people walking next to a Uighur cemetery in Shayar in the region of Xinjiang.

The 116th Congress’s Record on International Human Rights: The Good, the Bad, and the Unfinished Business

October 19, 2020 by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

October 17, 2020 by

A delegate wears her mask as she casts her vote during the General Assembly election of members to the Human Rights Council. The 16th plenary meeting October 13, 2020

National Security at the United Nations This Week (Oct. 9 – 16)

October 16, 2020 by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

October 15, 2020 by and

Issa Konfourou, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Mali to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in Mali.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (Oct. 2 – 9)

October 9, 2020 by

Trump looks out from the Truman Balcony as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on October 5, 2020. He does not wear a face mask.

Shaky Hands in the Oval Office

October 9, 2020 by