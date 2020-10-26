Disinformation Wars in Egypt: The Inauthentic Battle on Twitter between Egyptian Government and Opposition

by and

October 26, 2020

Based only on Twitter hashtags, it looked like Egypt was embroiled in another popular uprising in September, with thousands of people demanding the downfall of the regime. Yet the streets of Cairo remained quiet.

Last month, pro- and anti-government hashtags battled for social media dominance. Thousands of tweets called for the downfall of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s regime while others countered with pro-Sisi support. By scraping and analyzing this data, we found that both pro- and anti-regime hashtags bear well-known signs of coordinated inauthentic behavior, demonstrating that authoritarians and anti-authoritarians alike are manipulating the digital public sphere.

Coordinated inauthentic behavior refers to a network of groups or people who work together to mislead others, often using fictitious and automated accounts to deceive people about who they are and what they are doing. In this case, two networks – pro- and anti-government groups – have used Twitter to deploy a deceptive social media campaign that falsely gives the appearance of both widespread anti-regime protests and fervent pro-regime support.

While the largest and most sophisticated sponsor of information manipulation continues to be the Egyptian government, our research shows that both anti-government and pro-government actors have used Twitter to spread warring disinformation campaigns. Despite the coordinated anti-government propaganda, however, small-scale protests did indeed emerge, indicating deep popular disaffection with the regime.

The hashtag battle began last year when Mohamed Ali, an enigmatic former military contractor and TV actor, encouraged people to take to the streets after posting numerous allegations of corruption in the Egyptian military to social media. Rare and small-scale protests surprised the country on September 20th, 2019.

The Egyptian regime responded furiously with the largest crackdown in recent memory, arresting more than 4,000 citizens in days. Downtown Cairo was completely locked down, while plainclothes security relentlessly searched the cellphones of pedestrians looking for evidence of Mohamed Ali’s videos. During this period, pro- and anti-regime hashtags competed for influence on Twitter. For example, the hashtags “Al-Sisi is my president” and “Sisi is not my president” both trended on September 24, 2019,

Mohamed Ali – and these diametrically opposed hashtags – resurfaced again this September. More than forty highly-politicized pro- and anti-regime hashtags trended on Egyptian Twitter since the start of the month. Anti-regime slogans trended as Mohamed Ali called for renewed protests on the anniversary of September 20th, while pro-regime hashtags immediately followed, diametrically opposing any anti-regime trend. For example, the hashtag “the people want the downfall of the regime” was countered with “the people want Sisi.” These hashtag battles continued daily.

Small-scale demonstrations occurred at the end of September in small villages and poor neighborhoods. Nearly 600 people have been arrested – 68 of them minors – but lawyers suggest the number of arrests may be higher. These young protestors will likely spend months, if not years, in pretrial detention.

Egyptian state media have portrayed the anti-regime trends as a “hashtag war against the Egyptian people” orchestrated by malevolent actors outside the country.

In an effort to understand the dynamics of these competing narratives, we downloaded and analyzed more than thirty recent pro- and anti-regime hashtags. Ultimately, we found evidence of coordinated inauthentic behavior on every hashtag we analyzed, pro- and anti-regime phrases alike.

Let’s take just one pair of competing hashtags: “Sisi defeats the international organization” and “the Friday of anger 25 September” trended on September 25th in large numbers. Considering first the pro-regime trend, we found an outlying spike of 173 tweets in a single minute at 5:18 am. There were also suspicious spikes in the number of accounts created in a single day: on September 7th, 20th and 24th, between forty and fifty accounts were created each day. Both the concentrated spike in tweets in a single minute and the concentrated spike in Twitter accounts on the same day are important indicators of coordinated inauthentic behavior.

The anti-regime hashtag tells a similar story. There was a suspicious spike of 503 tweets in a single minute at 7:38 pm on September 24th. There were also anomalous spikes in the number of accounts created in a single day: September 16th, 2019, September 20th and 24th, 2020, each had between 335 and 435 accounts created each day.

We also found that the lion’s share of engagement on this anti-regime trend was captured by accounts associated with Al-Jazeera Arabic, Al-Mekameleen, and Al-Sharq satellite channels and their television presenters, as well as affiliates of the Muslim Brotherhood. The majority of these entities and individuals are based outside of Egypt. Determining attribution for coordinated inauthentic behavior based on the data we are able to collect from Twitter is difficult, but this loose network was overwhelmingly responsible for publicizing the existence of the anti-regime trends, as well as sharing videos of the protests when they occurred.

While this loose network of accounts did indeed share authentic and verified videos from the small-scale protests, there were some instances where anti-regime accounts reposted old footage of previous protests. Al Jazeera was also accused by a pro-government television channel of spreading a fake video. The pro-government channel bragged about deliberately staging and filming the fake protest video and sending it to Al Jazeera to prove their coverage of the protests was unreliable.

Given Twitter and Facebook’s previous disclosures about Egyptian state-backed information operations, evidence of coordinated inauthentic behavior on pro-regime trends won’t come as a surprise. In September 2019, Twitter removed 267 accounts originating in Egypt and the UAE; in April 2020, the platform removed another 2,541 accounts that were taking direction from the Egyptian government. Facebook also removed hundreds of pages and accounts linked to the Egyptian government throughout 2019 and 2020.

What is more unexpected, however, is that the digital public sphere is also being manipulated by self-proclaimed anti-authoritarians.

That Facebook and Twitter are no longer neutral platforms for genuine political engagement has long become a truism for researchers. Post-2011, authoritarian states went hard to work in developing strategies to censor, control and manipulate the online spaces that had been key to mobilizing against them.

But the historic connection between Twitter and pro-democracy movements has clouded our judgement when we are confronted with present-day anti-authoritarian narratives flourishing on the platform. Groups pushing anti-regime slogans can use the same tactics as these regimes to manipulate discourse in the online public sphere.

Even so, anti-regime hashtags are tapping into real grievances in Egypt. The small protests last week reflect growing disaffection with the regime; increasing poverty, exacerbated by COVID-19, and a recent government campaign against building violations have contributed to this hostility.

Despite inflated hashtags, people took to the streets. While the numbers of protesters remain small, given the well-known violence and brutality of the regime, any anti-government actions are noteworthy.

There are important ethical questions to be raised about those responsible for the coordinated anti-government campaign, particularly if they are based outside the country. Youth who may not be well versed in digital security or online information manipulation may have been falsely led to believe they would meet hundreds of other demonstrators in the streets.

Moreover, these fervently anti-regime hashtags increase tensions for security agencies, contributing to a massive security presence in urban areas which results in wide-spread device searches and arrests.

To be clear, the largest sponsors of information manipulation continue to be authoritarian states. The Egyptian regime has conducted many more operations with greater sophistication than operations we have heretofore connected with anti-government networks. Also, we must not inflate the importance of our own findings: there is always genuine and authentic engagement, even if trends have evidence of some coordinated activity.

Social media is contested and muddy. Ultimately, actors of all sorts seek to furtively manipulate these platforms to their ends.

Image: Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images.

 

Featured Articles

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Joey Shea

Nonresident Fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy; former Information Controls Research Fellow with the Open Technology Fund and eQualit.e; former researcher at the American University in Cairo. Follow her on Twitter (@joey_shea).

Alexei Abrahams

Data Scientist with Harvard University's Shorenstein Center, where he researches information security issues relevant to the Middle East; consultant for the World Bank. Follow him on Twitter (@abulkhaezuran).

Read these related stories next:

A phone show app icons for Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, Messenger, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Facebook and Twitter’s Handling of New York Post Hunter Biden Story Bodes Poorly for Post-Election Period

October 16, 2020 by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

October 8, 2020 by

Protesters calling for a civilian government held large protests in Khartoum to commemorate those who were killed June 30, 2019 in Khartoum, Sudan.

Will COVID-19 Create a Human Rights Crisis in the Middle East and North Africa?

October 1, 2020 by

A protester holds a sign with a red heart reading the hashtags 'spreadlove' and 'stophate' during an anti right wing demonstration near the place of the terror attack on a christmas market in Berlin on December 21, 2016.

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

September 30, 2020 by

A young boy walks in front of a grafittied wall spelling out the symptoms of and ways to avoid Coronavirus in Mathare informal settlement on July 10, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Access to Information During a Pandemic – A Matter of Life or Death

September 25, 2020 by

Putin

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

September 18, 2020 by and

I Voted By Mail sticker

Absentee Voting, the Military, and Our Democracy

September 16, 2020 by

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi addresses the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, 2018 in New York City.

Egypt’s Agenda for Reshaping the UN on Counterterrrorism

September 9, 2020 by

Querdenker Q buttons lie in a bin for sale next to copies of the right-wing magazine Compact at a gathering of coronavirus skeptics on the eve of a planned protest march on August 28, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

September 9, 2020 by

Manafort, Johnson, and Giuliani

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

August 24, 2020 by and

Rudy Giuliani and Andrii Derkach, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec. 5, 2019 posted on Facebook (left); Andrii Telizhenko and Sen. Ron Johnson posted on Facebook, July 11, 2019 (center); Rudy Guiliani and Andrii Telizhenko posted on Facebook, July 18, 2020 (right)

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

August 11, 2020 by and

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

June 5, 2020 by and