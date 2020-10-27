Good Governance Paper No. 11: Strengthening Inspectors General

by and

October 27, 2020

[Editors’ note: This essay is one in a series—the Good Governance Papers—organized by Just Security. In these essays, leading experts explore actionable legislative and administrative proposals to promote non-partisan principles of good government, public integrity, and the rule of law. For more information, you can read the Introduction by the series’ editors.]

Belief among high-ranking civilian and military leaders that the 19-year (and counting) war in Afghanistan was unwinnable. Orders permitting domestic communications surveillance under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act approved despite “significant errors.” Horrifying conditions at immigration detention centers, including bed sheets braided into nooses hanging in 15 of 20 cells inspected; seriously inadequate medical care; and improper use of solitary confinement. “Widespread shortages” of personal protective equipment leaving hospital staff and patients at increased risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These seemingly disparate scandals have one common thread: they were brought to light by inspectors general (IGs), whose offices inside the federal government are tasked with rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse and making government agencies function more effectively.  They also illustrate the crucial role that IGs play in policing the executive branch’s use of its authorities.  Unfortunately, today’s IGs may be just as likely to find themselves out of a job for investigating and exposing malfeasance or waste in government as they are to have their findings used to effect policy change. With one simple reform — insulating IGs from removal absent good cause — Congress can reinvigorate the primary internal accountability framework of our executive branch.

The Problem

In the span of a few short months, President Trump fired or abruptly replaced the IGs (or acting IGs) of the Intelligence Community, the State Department, the Transportation Department, and the IG tapped to lead the newly created Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, an entity tasked with overseeing how the government spends the $2.2 trillion Congress approved for coronavirus relief. Despite repeated demands from members from both sides of the aisle, the President has not explained why he chose to remove these inspectors general beyond a terse statement that he “lost confidence” in their ability to do their jobs.

We should note that the Secretary of State did eventually testify in front of the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the president removed the State Department IG in part because the office required an extension for an annual audit and because of “low morale” in the office. The reasons given at the July 30th hearing appear blatantly pretextual, however, especially when you consider that the Secretary’s office itself had the lowest employee engagement score of any State Department subcomponent in the “Best Places to Work in the Federal Government” list. Additionally, Secretary Pompeo did not offer a justification for why this explanation came more than two months after the President removed the IG, when the law requires the President to explain to Congress the reasons for the removal 30 days before it goes into effect.

This lack of meaningful explanation is particularly troubling when you consider the work these IGs were engaged in to hold the powerful to account on behalf of the public just before their removal. The Intelligence Community IG received a whistleblower complaint that he determined to be both credible and of “urgent concern,” requiring its timely communication to Congress under the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act. Unfortunately for the IG, the complaint was about the President and resulted in the Chief Executive’s impeachment in the House of Representatives. The State Department IG was engaged in multiple investigations into the Secretary of State as well the Ambassador to the United Kingdom, a personal friend of the President. The Transportation Department watchdog confirmed that it had opened an investigation into whether Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao was improperly benefiting the state of Kentucky, which is represented by Chao’s husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. And, of course the head of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee was poised to monitor the way the Trump Administration distributed billions of taxpayer dollars, spending that has already drawn sharp criticism.

After the President fired the Intelligence Community IG, a bipartisan group of eight Senators sent a letter to the White House noting that “Congress intended that Inspectors General only be removed when there is clear evidence of wrongdoing or failure to perform the duties of the office, and not for reasons unrelated to their performance, to help preserve IG independence.” Unfortunately, that intent is not codified in statute, so it offers little comfort to any IG worried about losing her job for doing it too well.

A Solution

Congress should help to ensure that IGs are able to work independently and insulate their offices from political or otherwise improper pressure by amending the law to specify that a President can only remove an IG for cause. Officials in many other positions requiring the “advice and consent” of the Senate already enjoy “for-cause” removal protection, such as the Special Counsel of the Office of Special Counsel, the Members and Chairman of Special Panel of the Merit Systems Protection Board, and the Inspector General of the U.S. Postal Service.

While the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Seila Law LLC v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau struck down for-cause removal protections for the members of the CFPB, the Court’s analysis could support the constitutionality of granting those same protections to inspectors general. The structure, purpose, and authority of the CFPB director were all major factors in the Court’s decision, but in all three areas there are sharp contrasts between the CFPB director and inspectors general. Where the CFPB director reports directly to the President, IGs report both to Congress and the head of their agency – who is removable by the President without any limitation. Where the CFPB director enjoys “extensive rulemaking, enforcement, and adjudicatory powers,” inspectors general inspectors general do not have policymaking or broad administrative authorities, and their findings and recommendations are not binding on the agencies they oversee. These stark differences suggest that granting inspectors general for-cause removal protections would pass constitutional muster under the Court’s current jurisprudence.

These protections were initially included in the version of the 2008 Inspector General Reform Act that passed the House with overwhelmingly bipartisan support. When for-cause protections were dropped before final passage that bill, in part because of concerns around constitutionality, the impact of that decision quickly became clear. In early 2009, President Obama removed the IG of the Corporation for National and Community Service, Gerald Walpin. Obama’s initial explanation was simply that Walpin had lost the President’s confidence. Bipartisan demands for a more fulsome answer ultimately prompted Obama to give a more detailed explanation for his decision, but the incident set a troubling legal precedent that the initial meager explanation was sufficient to meet the president’s obligations under current law.

While consistent with that precedent, President Trump’s IG firing spree and corresponding brief explanations to Congress earlier this year sparked renewed interest in this issue. There are currently three pieces of legislation that would extend some form of “for-cause” removal protections to inspectors general, all of which the Project On Government Oversight supports. The following suggested legislative text incorporates some minor improvements to the original for-cause language included in the 2008 legislation.

Suggested legislative text:

The Inspector General Act of 1978, As Amended, (5 U.S.C. App.) is amended in subsection 3(b)—

by striking the period after the first sentence in that subsection and inserting the following before the beginning of the next sentence:

“prior to the expiration of their term only on any of the following grounds:

(1) Permanent incapacity.

(2) Neglect of duty.

(3) Malfeasance.

(4) Conviction of a felony or conduct involving moral turpitude.

(5) Knowing violation of a law or regulation.

(6) Gross mismanagement.

(7) Gross waste of funds; and

(8) Abuse of authority.”

Conclusion

This is not to suggest that IGs are infallible. It is essential that these offices are both genuinely independent and accountable. In order to properly balance powerful good cause removal protections, it will be important that Congress also strengthen and clarify the role of the existing accountability mechanism for the IGs themselves–the currently opaque Integrity Committee of the Counsel of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency. Changes to the Committee’s operation should include, for example, a requirement that it report to Congress when it declines to investigate allegations of wrongdoing against IGs or their employees. That report should include an explanation of why the Committee chose to decline an investigation. Additionally, the Committee should complete investigations even if the subject leaves government service before the investigation is complete so that any misconduct is documented and so that meritless allegations cannot be unfairly used against that individual down the road.

Inspectors general that abuse public trust, retaliate against whistleblowers, or neglect their crucial missions, should, of course, not be allowed to continue in their roles. Importantly, a requirement to show cause before removing an inspector general preserves the right of any sitting president to remove an IG when they are ineffective or unwilling to conduct the rigorous oversight required of their office, while also ensuring that IGs are not removed in order to cover up abuses of authority or stymie rigorous oversight.

Congress created the system of inspectors general within executive branch agencies in1978 as part of its response to Watergate. Today, as in 1978, public trust in government is incredibly low. When asked to list the most important issues facing the country today, respondents in a recent poll ranked “political corruption” as more important than even the COVID-19 global pandemic. This isn’t an anomaly, but rather a trend, “corrupt government officials” has been a leading fear among Americans for years, topping the list since 2015. The work of independent IGs could help boost public confidence that corruption or abuse of power by government actors will be brought to light, setting the stage for corrupt actors to be held accountable.

Especially in this hyperpartisan age, we need independent, nonpartisan watchdogs empowered to go after political corruption and government waste. Strong, independent inspectors general have the potential to combat public cynicism and inject much needed accountability into the federal government. The current system, in which any IG can be fired for any reason—or for no reason at all—at any time, fails to live up to this potential. As nine former inspectors general recently wrote to Congress “Forcing inspectors general to choose between doing their jobs with integrity and keeping their positions is not an acceptable model of governance and oversight.” 

Featured Articles

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Nigerians Are the Latest to Risk Their Lives to Protest Against Police Brutality

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Danielle Brian

Executive Director of the Project On Government Oversight (POGO). Follow her on Twitter (@daniellebrian).

Liz Hempowicz

Director of Public Policy at the Project On Government Oversight. Follow her on Twitter (@lizhempowicz).

Read these related stories next:

Good Governance Paper No. 10: Addressing Foreign Election Interference—An Overdue To-Do List

October 27, 2020 by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

October 26, 2020 by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

October 23, 2020 by and

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

October 22, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

October 21, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part One): Domestic Military Operations — Reforming the Insurrection Act

October 20, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 5: Prepublication Review — How to Fix a Broken System

October 19, 2020 by and

Good Governance Paper No. 4: Oversight of the Intelligence Community

October 16, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 3: Investigating a President

October 15, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 2: The Congressional Subpoena Power

October 14, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 1: The Hatch Act Ban on Political Use of Government Resources

October 14, 2020 by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

October 14, 2020 by , , and