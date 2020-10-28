On El Salvador’s 1981 El Mozote Massacre, President Bukele Sides With Impunity

by

October 28, 2020

Survivors of the largest single massacre in modern Latin American history recently asked the country’s Prosecutor General to charge President Nayib Bukele and Defense Minister René Merino Monroy with arbitrary acts, dereliction of duty, and failure to comply with a judicial order for refusing to allow the judge in the case to have access to military archives from the period. The roadblocks in the decades-long search for justice in the infamous El Mozote massacre reflect a larger pattern of increasing authoritarian actions by Bukele that have prompted unusual criticism of his regime, even from the United States.

The 1981 El Mozote massacre by army troops supported by the air force and trained by the United States left almost 1,000 people dead, more than half of them children. The defendants are the surviving members of the military high command and those officers in charge of troops during the operation, including members of the U.S.-trained Atlacatl Battalion.

The current standoff in the case began on Aug. 28, when trial court Judge Jorge Guzmán, who has been investigating the case since 2016, ordered an inspection of military archives at several barracks. He was searching for plans or other documents relating to “Operation Rescue,” the army sweep of the country’s northeast in the final months of 1981 under the guise of countering subversion. The army has for years affirmed that no such documents existed, that they were all destroyed, or, alternatively, that they cannot be divulged for reasons of national security.

Guzmán decided that the only way to determine the truth was to order an inspection of the sites to find and seize any relevant documents pertaining to the operation. The documents would then be analyzed by archival experts working with the court.

Challenging Document Withholding

On Sept. 21, the judge showed up at the entrance to the main military barracks in San Salvador. Despite his judicial warrant, soldiers barred the door, on Merino’s orders. The minister argued that, under the Salvadoran Constitution, secret military plans should not be made public as a matter of national security.

On Sept. 24, Bukele repeated this argument in a press conference at his home alongside a row of case files that he said were the only ones he could find. He contended that Judge Guzmán is a left-wing militant trying to make the armed forces and the presidency look bad for political reasons. In an interview with El Faro, a Salvadoran online newspaper, the judge responded that he was not looking for current plans, and there was no national security justification for continuing to hide 40-year-old documents. “He must not have read my judicial order,” the judge mused.

Guzmán tried again at different army and air force barracks over the next several weeks, always with the same result. Not even an Oct. 9 decision by the Constitutional Court supporting the judge led the military to back down. Finally, the judge retreated to the national archives, which are open to researchers, to search for documents.

Bukele entered office in June 2019 promising that he would turn over documents “from A to Z” in the case. Since then, however, Bukele has largely reversed his stance, part of an increasing authoritarian pattern, as the president has hobbled the Institute for Access to Public Information, limiting declassification of military information and impeding its independence. He has attacked El Faro and other independent media, ignored decisions of the country’s highest court (including in this case), and used the military and police in a dramatic move to occupy – and intimidate – the country’s legislature when it would not legislate according to his will.

In his Sept. 24 press conference, Bukele announced with great fanfare that he was turning over five boxes of papers (supposedly all that exist) to the judge, but according to both the judge and lawyers for the victms, the government has not officially turned over any documents. Bukele insists that there are no more to be found.

In the absence of military documentation, the survivors have sought to use declassified U.S. documents from the era obtained by the National Security Archive at The George Washington University in Washington D.C. to prove that the military high command had ultimate responsibility for the massacre. While U.S. President Bill Clinton declassified a tranche of those documents, others remain inaccessible.

Congress Orders State Department Disclosure

In the 2020 U.S. congressional appropriations bills, both the House and Senate ordered the State Department to search for and turn over relevant documents. In January 2020, Guzmán wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asking for specific types of documents, based on those congressional directives. So far, the State Department has not replied. Meanwhile, Guzmán has appointed Stanford University political science and Latin American studies Professor Emeritus Terry Karl as an expert witness to help the court make sense of the declassified documents and put them into context.

Justice has been slow to come after El Salvador’s civil war, which took some 75,000 lives and lasted until 1992. Until 2016, a blanket amnesty law impeded prosecutions. Once that law was annulled by the Constitutional Court on grounds that it violated the country’s constitution and its international law obligations, the El Mozote case and a handful of others were reopened.

But El Mozote is the only case that has received anything close to a full investigation within El Salvador.  A number of civil suits in the United States named individuals in the military high command. The U.S. government extradited one of the command’s members, former Colonel Inocencio Montano, to Spain to stand trial for the 1989 murder of six Spanish priests, their housekeeper and her daughter. Last month, Montano was found guilty and sentenced to 30 years in prison in a case that also featured expert testimony from Stanford’s Karl.

Guzmán has insisted that the search for documents in the El Mozote case will continue and that he wants to exhaust this avenue soon, before bringing the investigative phase of the trial to an end and deciding whether to move to a trial and sentencing phase. It is still unclear where, and under what rules, that next phase will happen. To date, the judge has used the old 1973 procedure code, supplemented where appropriate by provisions of the new, more adversarial, code. But any decision he makes on how to go forward could be challenged by the defense, prolonging the proceedings still further.

Meanwhile, both the survivors and the defendants are dying, and more delay raises the risk that “biological impunity” will prevail. Still, the judge’s increasingly public insistence that the truth be told and that the survivors have their day in court provides hope not just for the victims of El Mozote but of the dozens of other massacres committed during the civil war.

IMAGE: El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele speaks during a press conference at the presidential home in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Sept. 24, 2020. Beside him are files that he said contained the only case information he could find. He was responding to a judge’s demand, still unfulfilled, for documents related to the 1981 massacre at El Mozote . (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Nigerians Are the Latest to Risk Their Lives to Protest Against Police Brutality

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Naomi Roht-Arriaza

Albert Abramson ’54 Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of California, Hastings Law in San Francisco. Professor Roht-Arriaza is the author of The Pinochet Effect: Transnational Justice in the Age of Human Rights (2005) and Impunity and Human Rights in International Law and Practice (1995). Follow her on Twitter (@roht_naomi)

Read these related stories next:

Good Governance Paper No. 11: Strengthening Inspectors General

October 27, 2020 by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

October 23, 2020 by and

A military tuck of the United Nations (UN) peacekeepers soldiers is parked in front of Chinese United Nations peacekeeping forces camp on June 1, 2016 in Gao.

Great Power Competition Versus Counterterrorism: A False Dichotomy

October 23, 2020 by

An Armenian soldier walks through the trenches on the frontline on October 20, 2020 near Aghdam, Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Shortage of Specifics Complicates Search for Solutions

October 21, 2020 by

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on September 9, 2020, to attend Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons.

The UK’s Withdrawal from the EU and the UK’s Internal Market Bill

October 21, 2020 by

Burkina Faso's opposition supporters attend a mass rally at the "Stade du 4-Aout" stadium in Ouagadougou.

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

October 19, 2020 by

Military police in full riot gear are pictured near Lafayette Park ahead of President Trump's trip to St. John's Church in Washington DC on June 1, 2020, where protesters were tear gassed.

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

October 19, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 4: Oversight of the Intelligence Community

October 16, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 3: Investigating a President

October 15, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 2: The Congressional Subpoena Power

October 14, 2020 by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

October 14, 2020 by , , and

Kashmiri women journalists hold placards as they protest against the continued communication blockade by the Indian authorities after the revocation of special status of Kashmir on October 3, 2019 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian administered Kashmir, India. Signs read, “End communication blockade,” “End information clampdown,” “End communication blockade in Kashmir,” and “Communication blockade 60 days and counting…”

Amnesty International Calls for India to Lift Account Freeze to Resume Vital Human Rights Work

October 10, 2020 by