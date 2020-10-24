Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 19-23)

Racial Justice
- A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice
by Alex Johnson (@atjsk1), Karen Taylor (@ENAREurope) and Muddassar Ahmed (@MMuddassarAhmed)
2020 Election/Post-Election (Interregnum)
- Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead
by Eugene R. Fidell (@globalmjreform)
- We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election
by Kyle Murphy (@kyle_a_murphy)
The Good Governance Papers: Public Integrity and Rule of Law
- Good Governance Paper No. 5: Prepublication Review — How to Fix a Broken System
by Jack Goldsmith (@jacklgoldsmith) and Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
- Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part One): Domestic Military Operations — Reforming the Insurrection Act
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt)
- Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt)
- Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies
by Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck)
- Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress
by Jim Townsend (@JimTownsend) and Elise Bean (@elisejosanbean)
The President and Immigration Law Series
- The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power
by Lucas Guttentag
- The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy
by Cristina Rodríguez (@cmrodriguez95) and Adam Cox (@adambcox)
Human Rights in U.S. and Abroad
- The 116th Congress’s Record on International Human Rights: The Good, the Bad, and the Unfinished Business
by Joanne Lin (@JoanneLinDC)
Rohingya Genocide
- We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence
by Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) and Angelita Baeyens (@AngelitaBaeyens)
Intelligence Community
- A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond
by Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer) and Kristin Wood
U.S. National Security Strategy
- Great Power Competition Versus Counterterrorism: A False Dichotomy
by Sam Mullins (@Sam_J_Mullins)
- An Age of Actorless Threats: Rethinking National Security in Light of COVID and Climate
by Morgan Bazilian and Cullen Hendrix (@cullenhendrix)
Foreign Policy Strategy
- Think Beyond the Beltway — Bring Mayors and Governors to the Foreign Policy Table
by Scott Bade (@scottabade) and Anka Lee (@Anka_Lee)
Geneva Convention on the Prisoners of War
- Geneva Convention III Commentary: What Significance for Women’s Rights?
by Catherine O’Rourke (@DrCORourke)
Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
- Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Shortage of Specifics Complicates Search for Solutions
by Melanie O’Brien (@DrMelOB)
- Absence of US Diplomacy on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Risks a Wider War
by Timur R. Nersesov (@timurnersesov)
Brexit
- The UK’s Withdrawal from the EU and the UK’s Internal Market Bill
by Kieron Beal
- Crossing the Rubicon: Brexit, International Law, and the Internal Market Bill
by Stephanie Palmer
Climate Change and Refugees
- An Australian Model to Address Climate-Related Displacement: How to Flatten the Curve
by Jane McAdam (@profjmcadam) and Jonathan Pryke (@jonathan_pryke)
United Nations
