Crossing the Rubicon: Brexit, International Law, and the Internal Market Bill

by

October 22, 2020

Editor’s Note: This piece is part of our series on the Internal Market Bill and its implications for international law. You can read the first piece by Kieron Beal here

In September, the government of the United Kingdom published its Internal Market Bill (the Bill) and set the U.K. on course for a further clash with the European Union, the devolved U.K. nations, and the judiciary. The purpose of the Bill is to ensure that there are no internal barriers to trade within the U.K. after it leaves the EU. One extraordinary feature of the Bill, if enacted, is that it would authorize ministers to contravene the U.K.’s obligations under international law. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis explicitly acknowledged in the House of Commons that this was the intended effect of the Bill, albeit in a “specific and limited way.” This unprecedented announcement was received with widespread incredulity and shock and has succeeded in uniting all four living former U.K. prime ministers in unanimously condemning this potential breach of international law. The European Commission has issued a letter of formal notice, which is the first phase of legal proceedings against the U.K. under article 258 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, complaining of a breach of the duty of good faith. This article considers the implications of the Bill and its contravention of international law.

Context of the Bill

The international treaty in question is the Withdrawal Agreement, which establishes the terms of Brexit and was signed by the U.K. and the EU less than one year ago. This agreement was implemented into U.K. domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020. One of the most contentious issues in the Brexit negotiations has concerned the unique situation of Northern Ireland and Ireland and the preservation of the Good Friday Agreement. This historic agreement, signed in April 1998, ended years of sectarian unrest and violence in Northern Ireland and established a new institutional framework for a Northern Ireland political power-sharing government. An essential aspect of this agreement, designed to ensure a peaceful settlement, involved no “visible border” on the island of Ireland.

This “invisible border” was unproblematic while the U.K. remained a member of the EU, but Brexit meant that Northern Ireland had to leave the EU while Ireland remained a member State, demanding new solutions to reconcile the varying interests of all parties. The compromise was achieved through the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland (NI Protocol), which avoided a hard border in Ireland and ensured the continued operation of the Good Friday Agreement. In order to circumvent the need for custom checks on goods moving within the island of Ireland, Northern Ireland was effectively included in the EU’s customs union, preserving the integrity of the single market, and as part of the U.K. customs territory. Pursuant to the agreement, any necessary customs checks or controls and payment of duties (if applicable) would take place between Northern Ireland and Great Britain (the rest of the U.K.). Article 10 of the NI Protocol also provides that the U.K. agrees to continuing application in Northern Ireland of the EU provisions governing State aid to prevent any distortion of competition with Ireland. The NI Protocol is an integral part of the Withdrawal Agreement although it was intended to be a temporary measure, until further agreement is reached. Under Article 5 of the Withdrawal Agreement, the EU and U.K. agreed to assist each other “in full and mutual respect and good faith” in carrying out the requirements of the Agreement.

The Proposed Legislation: The Internal Market Bill

The Internal Market Bill, introduced in September, seeks to alter this agreement in relation to exit procedures and State aid provisions. The Bill would permit U.K. ministers to make regulations to “disapply, or modify the effects of” parts of the NI Protocol. In addition, the Bill provides that any regulations made would have effect “notwithstanding any relevant international or domestic law with which they may be incompatible or inconsistent.” To ensure no element of doubt remains, this is defined further as including “any other legislation, convention or rule of international or domestic law whatsoever.” A further provision grants ministers the power to make regulations “to have effect notwithstanding inconsistency or incompatibility with international or other domestic law.” By deeming these regulations lawful, even if they are incompatible or inconsistent with relevant international or domestic law, prevents any effective role for the courts.  Utilizing these powers, as currently written in the Bill, would undoubtedly constitute a flagrant breach of the Agreement.

International law and the Bill

The U.K. legal officers have unashamedly acknowledged that this Bill, if enacted, would permit the making of delegated legislation constituting a breach of international law. The legal justification delivered by Attorney General Suella Braverman is that while a State is obliged to discharge its treaty obligations in good faith, the U.K. Parliament, as a sovereign legislature, has the authority to pass an Act of Parliament that is in breach of the U.K.’s treaty obligations. This astonishing admission of contemplating a potential breach of international law in the future has led to the resignation of the leading Scottish legal officer, the Lord Advocate, Lord Keen of Elie and the Head of the Government Legal Department. It is a startling and bewildering move to reject a recently agreed treaty on which a subsequent U.K. election was fought.

If a minister makes and uses the delegated legislation and departs from the NI Protocol, it would clearly constitute a violation of international law. This has already been admitted by the government. Such action would constitute a direct breach of the NI Protocol articles concerning export procedures and State aid. It could, however, be argued that the mere adoption of the Act, giving the executive the legal authority to break international law at some point in the future, amounts to a violation of international law. In particular, there would be a breach of Article 4 of the Withdrawal Agreement, which obliges the U.K. to ensure that domestic law does not stand in the way of direct effect in relation to certain provisions of the Agreement. The UK had agreed to enact through primary legislation, fulfilled through the EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020, the power for judges to disapply domestic law inconsistent with the Agreement. And Article 5 provides that both parties to the Agreement shall act in good faith and

take all appropriate measures, whether general or particular, to ensure fulfilment of the obligations arising from this Agreement and shall refrain from any measure which could jeopardise the attainment of the objectives of this agreement.

This Bill is certainly not “ensuring fulfilment of obligations arising from the Agreement.”

A justification put forward by the U.K. government to explain this flouting of international law is that the EU may act in bad faith and therefore they must take steps to deal with this eventuality. They point to the serious consequences in Northern Ireland should the EU exploit the direct effect mechanism of the Withdrawal Agreement to impose restrictions on trade between different parts of the U.K. There is a general principle of good faith in treaty law which the U.K.’s Bill is violating. Article 26 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties (Vienna Convention) sets out the principle of pacta sunt servanda: that every treaty in force is legally binding upon parties to it and it must be performed by them in good faith. According to Article 27 of the Vienna Convention, domestic law does not provide a justification for any breach. Given the principle of parliamentary sovereignty, the U.K. Parliament may be able to pass legislation contravening international law in domestic law but the international law obligation still remains.

Nor has any evidence been provided to support an allegation that the EU intends to act in bad faith. If the EU were to do so, it would be violating the good faith requirements of article 5 of the Withdrawal Agreement and the general principle of good faith, as codified in the Vienna Convention. In any event, this would not furnish any plausible excuse to the U.K. under international law.

If the breach of an international law obligation is “specific and limited” is this of relevance to international law? The short answer is no. This precise wording adopted by the U.K. minister could be linked to pre-empting any claim by the EU that the U.K. is in material breach of the Withdrawal Agreement. Article 60 of the Vienna Convention provides for possibility of the termination or suspension of a bilateral treaty if one party violates an essential provision “to the accomplishment of the object or purpose of the Treaty.” The use of language such as a breach in a “specific and limited way” suggests the U.K. government is not rejecting the Withdrawal Agreement, per se, but may choose not to comply with specific provisions.

During Parliamentary debates, the U.K. government stated that it would only seek Parliamentary support for the use of these extraordinary powers if the EU engaged in a material breach undermining the NI Protocol. However, this governmental assurance has not been written into the Bill itself but published in a Statement.

Conclusions

The U.K. government has crossed the Rubicon by proposing legislation empowering ministers to renege on an international law obligation. The U.K. government is undermining its esteemed reputation as a State that respects and abides by international law. Nor will this action assist with further Brexit negotiations. Who can be confident that this U.K. government will honor any future agreement with the EU?

The cavalier repudiation of parts of the Withdrawal Agreement in the Bill exposes limited respect by the U.K. government for the famously unwritten U.K. Constitution. The rule of law is an inherent feature of the UK constitutional structure and this includes a commitment that a State must respect its international obligations. The fact that the U.K. Parliament can pass legislation that breaches international law does not mean that it is constitutional to do so. Until recently, the U.K. Ministerial Code explicitly referred to the duty of the executive to comply with international law and treaty obligations. This was removed from the Code in 2015 but the duty was subsequently confirmed in Parliament and, in 2018, the Court of Appeal held that the omission of international law “involved no change in substance.” U.K. ministers’ commitment to international law is an important feature of the rule of law in the U.K. constitutional structure and this Bill is an affront to it.

During the second reading of the Bill in the House of Lords on October 19th, Lord Judge expressed dismay that Parliament is being asked by the government to legislate in deliberate violation of international law and the rule of law. His motion “that this House regrets” that the Bill, “if enacted would undermine the rule of law and damage the reputation of of the United Kingdom” was supported by a resounding majority. The Bill now goes to the next Parliamentary stage.

Image: A Union flag flies atop the the Victoria Tower at Britain’s Houses of Parliament, incorporating the House of Lords and the House of Commons, in London on October 20, 2020. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 5: Prepublication Review — How to Fix a Broken System

by and

The 116th Congress’s Record on International Human Rights: The Good, the Bad, and the Unfinished Business

by

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 12-16)

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Facebook and Twitter’s Handling of New York Post Hunter Biden Story Bodes Poorly for Post-Election Period

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 3: Investigating a President

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The President and Immigration Law: Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System Through Enforcement Discretion and Reform

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election

by

Trump’s Executive Order on the ICC is Illegal, Not Just Shameful

by and

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

by and

Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 5-9)

by

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Stephanie Palmer

Barrister at Blackstone Chambers, London; member of the Faculty of Law and Girton College, University of Cambridge.

Read these related stories next:

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

October 22, 2020 by , and

The UK’s Withdrawal from the EU and the UK’s Internal Market Bill

October 21, 2020 by

Democratic presidential nominee, former US Vice President Joe Biden (R), and vice presidential running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, sign required documents for receiving the Democratic nomination for President and Vice President, in Wilmington, Delaware, on August 14, 2020.

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part II): A Path Forward

October 6, 2020 by

People clap for Trump in the Rose Garden on June 1, 2017 after announcing the US will pull out of the Paris climate agreement.

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

October 2, 2020 by

Pakistani children and activists carry placards during a peace walk to mark Human Rights Day in Karachi on December 9, 2012. Signs read, "Do you know your human rights?" and "Human Right #26 The Right to Education"

Reclaiming the Universal Declaration of Human Rights from the Pompeo Commission – Part 2

September 23, 2020 by

First Nations protestors man a barricade on Highway 6 near Caledonia, Ontario which the protestors set up in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and the Tyendinaga Mohawks on February 26, 2020.

Post-Pandemic Canada: “At the Mercy of the Indian Race”?

August 25, 2020 by

Protestors gather to rally against the disputed presidential election in Belarus at Independence Square in Minsk on August 18, 2020.

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

August 20, 2020 by

Polish lawyer Adam Bodnar and the institution he leads, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights, stand on stage after receiving the Rafto Prize 2018 for the important stance taken in the face of current political developments in Poland, at a ceremony in Grieg Hall in Bergen, Norway on November 4, 2018.

Political Attacks on Eastern Europe Watchdogs Compound Threats to Democracy

August 14, 2020 by

A Lebanese protester waves a national flag amid clashes with security forces in the vicinity of Parliament in central Beirut on August 10, 2020.

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

August 12, 2020 by

A Colombian Army bomb disposal expert gets ready to start the controlled detonation of Chilean-made CB-250K cluster bombs May 7, 2009 at the Marandua military base, Vichada department, Colombia.

Treaty Banning Cluster Munitions Turns 10, but Without the US

July 31, 2020 by

Russian and US flags

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

July 27, 2020 by

Circuits

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

July 17, 2020 by