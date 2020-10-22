Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

October 22, 2020

[Editors’ note: This essay is one in a series—the Good Governance Papers—organized by Just Security. In each essay, a leading expert will explore actionable legislative and administrative proposals to promote non-partisan principles of good government, public integrity, and the rule of law. For more information and a complete list of the essays published so far, you can read the Introduction by the series’ editors.]

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump has spent most of his tenure willfully — if not gleefully — abusing the labyrinthine regime governing federal executive branch vacancies. Dozens of senior executive branch positions have gone unfilled for years on end (for instance, we haven’t had a Senate-confirmed Secretary of Homeland Security since April 10, 2019 — the longest-ever vacancy in the history of the Cabinet). And, in some cases (such as Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, an office that has been vacant since April 15, 2018), no nominee has ever been submitted. Instead, the President has relied on a broad array of “acting” officials and officials who have been “acting” for too long to still call themselves that, all because it gives him more “flexibility” when he can put entire agencies in the hands of individuals who, for whatever reason, can’t make it through confirmation even by a friendly Senate controlled by his own party. The result has been to leave everything from immigration policy to arms control negotiations in the hands of individuals who both lack the necessary expertise for their jobs and have shown themselves to be little more than supplicants to Trump — willing to do anything and everything in the name of pleasing their boss, and beholden to nobody else, including a Senate that had no role in their installation.

Some of Trump’s vacancies machinations have crossed lines drawn by existing statutes. That’s why, among other things, former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen had to un-resign for long enough to fire the Trump appointed Undersecretary who otherwise would have succeeded her. Some of these appointments remain under legal challenge as of today, such as that of Chad Wolf as the Acting DHS Secretary and Ken Cuccinelli as the senior official performing the duties of the Deputy DHS Secretary.

But the real scandal is how many of the President’s maneuvers have been norm-violating but perfectly within the letter of the relevant laws, such as the appointment of Matthew Whitaker as Acting Attorney General. When Congress revamped the vacancies regime in the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 (FVRA), it prioritized flexibility over constraints, and worried more about the specter of a hostile Senate than an indifferent one. In the process, it simply didn’t account for a president who paid no political price, including within his own party, for so shamelessly cutting the Senate out of the loop to install un-confirmable and unqualified loyalists in important government jobs, perhaps indefinitely.

If nothing else, now we know better. In the analysis that follows, I identify five problems with the existing vacancies regime, and suggest ways that Congress could—and, indeed, should—fix them.

Problem no. 1: Too Many Choices

When an executive branch vacancy arises, the president can usually name whoever is next in line as the acting successor under that agency’s internal rules. But unless the agency-specific statute provides otherwise, the FVRA gives the president additional flexibility. Under 5 U.S.C. § 3345(a), the president can choose either the individual serving as “first assistant” to the vacant office; any Executive Branch officer who had been confirmed by the Senate to their current position; or any employee of the specific agency who is sufficiently senior (GS-14 or higher) and was employed by the agency for at least 90 of the 365 days preceding the vacancy. The second and third categories, in particular, yield a pool of hundreds — if not thousands — of potential acting officeholders, none of whom were confirmed by the Senate to the position at issue, and many of whom were never confirmed by the Senate at all.

One potential reform is to require the president to exhaust one pool at a time: To be required to name the “first assistant” in circumstances in which there is one; to then rely upon the pool of eligible senior officials from the agency at issue (which ought to be at least GS-15, if not Senior Executive Service or the equivalent); and to have access to the pool of all Senate-confirmed Executive Branch officers only as a last resort. Yes, such a reform would limit the president’s options. And it might even induce her to remove a “first assistant” who she doesn’t want to automatically become the acting officeholder. But as Trump has made clear, the alternatives are far worse, especially in conjunction with how long the FVRA permits these individuals to exercise the exact same authorities as a Senate-confirmed appointee to the office. (More on that below.)

Problem no. 2: Who is the “First Assistant”?

A second issue that the Cuccinelli case, in particular, has exposed is the extent to which the “first assistant” is often not identified by statute. Thus, to install Cuccinelli as the Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Department of Homeland Security created a brand-new staff position (the “principal deputy director”); declared that position to be the “first assistant” to the Director; and then appointed Cuccinelli to the brand-new job. (Cuccinelli was never confirmed by the Senate and hadn’t served at DHS long enough to be installed through either of the FVRA’s other mechanisms.)

It is probably unrealistic for Congress to identify the “first assistant” to every Senate-confirmed office in the Executive Branch. But Congress could, at the very least, (1) require each agency, on an annual basis, to publicly designate the position that is the “first assistant” to each Senate-confirmed office; and (2) bar agencies from changing that designation while the underlying office is vacant.

Problem no. 3: Changing the Rules After the Vacancy Arises

Even when it is clear which position counts as the “first assistant,” the FVRA does not require that the individual in that position have held it for any length of time. Thus, where the “first assistant” job does not require Senate confirmation, the president under the FVRA can name anyone as “first assistant” after the vacancy arises — thereby once again bypassing any requirement that the individual have previous service in that agency and/or Senate confirmation. This, too, can easily be fixed by amending 5 U.S.C. § 3345 to provide that a “first assistant” must hold that position at the time the vacancy arises in order to be eligible to be named the acting officeholder as “first assistant.” Congress could also require the official to have served in the position for some length of time to avoid last-minute hijinks.

Problem no. 4: Too Much Time “Acting”

The second and third reforms may seem technical, but they would be an important aspect of limiting the pool of individuals from whom the president could choose an acting officeholder to people actually qualified for the job. But no less important is how long that individual can exercise the duties of the vacant office. The FVRA itself seems to impose a 210-day limit, but there are three significant exceptions.

First, that limit can be extended for the time it takes for the president to nominate and the Senate to reject two different nominees plus another 210 days. It’s not hard to see how that could end up being several years.

Second, even when the FVRA expires, if the acting officeholder holds a permanent position in the agency at issue, he or she can be designated as the “senior official performing the duties” of the vacant office — a messier title, but one that may not make much of a difference with regard to what functions they’re allowed to perform (more on this below).

Third, and perhaps most important, where the president has relied upon a statute other than the FVRA (for instance, an agency-specific succession statute), there may be no statutory limit on how long an individual can exercise the duties of the vacant office. That’s why the Trump administration continues to refer to Chad Wolf as the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security even though he’s been exercising the duties of that office for well over 210 days.

The elongated time limits may already raise serious constitutional concerns, for reasons since, as Justice Clarence Thomas articulated in his concurring opinion in the Southwest General case, anything beyond a temporary appointment seems to violate the spirit (if not the letter) of Article II’s Appointments Clause. But constitutional problems or not, such lengths of time are also deeply unnecessary. The time limit should be reduced to 60 days, subject to extension if and only if the president nominates a permanent successor during that period, and only until the Senate formally approves or rejects the nomination (or the nomination is withdrawn). Thus, so long as the president nominates a permanent successor within 60 days, the ball would be in the Senate’s hands — to decide between confirming or rejecting the president’s nominee , or not acting on it at all (thereby leaving the acting officeholder in place). And although Senate quiescence would enable the president to leave an individual in position for longer than 60 days, Congress could impose an outer limit of 180 days on all acting appointments — which, if Justice Thomas is right, may already be what the Constitution requires.

Problem #5: No Shift in Duties

I’ve saved the most important and controversial reform for last. Central to the “flexibility” that acting appointments provide the president is the fact that, at least formally, there is almost no difference between the powers and duties of a Senate-confirmed officeholder and an individual who exercises the duties of such an office on an acting basis. (For one of the only counterexamples, see the Presidential Succession Act of 1947, which excludes Acting Secretaries.)

As the Presidential Succession Act underscores, Congress could constrain the powers and duties of acting officers. For instance, Congress could provide that acting agency heads cannot promulgate regulations, or, at the very least, that they cannot rescind or modify regulations promulgated by Senate-confirmed predecessors. Congress could also bar acting agency heads from altering internal agency structures. And so on.

The tricky part here is not to empower the Senate to kneecap a president of a different party by refusing to confirm any of her nominees. But this concern, which the past few years have driven home, can easily be legislated around: Congress should condition the reduction of an acting officeholder’s powers on the president’s refusal to submit a nominee to permanently hold that office.

Again, the goal of these reforms is to incentivize the president to honor the Constitution’s vision regarding appointments by filling these positions on a permanent basis — while also preserving her “flexibility” only in cases in which she has attempted to do so, but the Senate has rebuffed her. Of course, that might encourage the president to nominate individuals who are wholly unqualified to the post, but at least the Senate could then choose between that individual and the acting officeholder — just like when the Senate earlier this year chose to confirm Rep. John Ratcliffe to serve as Director of National Intelligence at least in part as an alternative to the even less qualified then-Acting DNI, Richard Grenell.

***

Compared to some of the other essays in this series, vacancies reform may seem more than a little mundane. But if the last 45 months have taught us anything, it’s that there are reasons to be deeply wary of a regime in which the president can cut the Senate entirely out of the loop for senior Executive Branch positions. The reforms proposed above are not the only ways of fixing this regime, but they ought to provide at least a helpful jumping-off point for a conversation– and action by Congress — that is long overdue. In Federalist No. 76, Alexander Hamilton warned that allowing the President to pick and choose whoever he wants for executive branch positions without having to go through the Senate could lead to the “the appointment of unfit characters from State prejudice, from family connection, from personal attachment, or from a view to popularity.” As usual, he was right. 

Featured Articles

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 5: Prepublication Review — How to Fix a Broken System

by and

The 116th Congress’s Record on International Human Rights: The Good, the Bad, and the Unfinished Business

by

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 12-16)

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Facebook and Twitter’s Handling of New York Post Hunter Biden Story Bodes Poorly for Post-Election Period

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 3: Investigating a President

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The President and Immigration Law: Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System Through Enforcement Discretion and Reform

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election

by

Trump’s Executive Order on the ICC is Illegal, Not Just Shameful

by and

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

by and

Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 5-9)

by

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Steve Vladeck

Executive Editor of Just Security and Professor of Law at the University of Texas School of Law. Follow him on Twitter (@steve_vladeck).

Read these related stories next:

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

October 21, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part One): Domestic Military Operations — Reforming the Insurrection Act

October 20, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 5: Prepublication Review — How to Fix a Broken System

October 19, 2020 by and

Good Governance Paper No. 4: Oversight of the Intelligence Community

October 16, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 3: Investigating a President

October 15, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 2: The Congressional Subpoena Power

October 14, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 1: The Hatch Act Ban on Political Use of Government Resources

October 14, 2020 by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

October 14, 2020 by , , and

Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on the Constitution about "anarchist violence" in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill August 04, 2020 in Washington, DC.

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

September 17, 2020 by

For Scientific Integrity in Government, Fix Political Appointments Process

October 3, 2019 by

Initial Reactions to OLC’s Opinion on the Whitaker Designation as “Acting” Attorney General

November 15, 2018 by and

A Quick Primer on the Legality of Appointing Matthew Whitaker as “Acting” Attorney General, and Whitaker’s Power to Influence the Russia Investigation

November 8, 2018 by