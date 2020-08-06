New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

August 6, 2020

There is growing concern that government surveillance in the United States is headed in a dangerous direction. Accelerated by publicity from the government’s heavy-handed response to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests, media outlets have reported on extensive aerial surveillance carried out by law enforcement agencies, increased police reliance on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered social media surveillance, and the use of facial recognition technology to detect individuals involved in suspected crimes. Some commentators even suggest that the surveillance techniques deployed in the United States are starting to resemble tactics used in far more repressive countries, such as China or Russia.

David Carroll, for example, writes in Quartz that the main difference between U.S. and Chinese surveillance programs is that the Chinese are honest about the dystopian elements of their strategy, whereas the United States does a better job of “camouflaging it” and pretending that its surveillance programs still uphold civil liberties. Similarly, Derek Thompson compares two “surveillance states” in The Atlantic: Xinjiang, China and Brooklyn, New York. While he clarifies that nothing in the United States quite compares to the surveillance apparatus implemented by Chinese authorities, “the use of novel surveillance tools to monitor, terrify, and even oppress minority citizens is not a foreign concept.”

Such comparisons can be highly misleading. Technological capacity alone is not determinative of whether a country will use surveillance repressively. As a democracy, the United States has many more rights protections in place than does China and fundamentally greater accountability between citizens and leaders.

Nevertheless, as America’s history of past surveillance abuses indicates – such as the FBI and National Security Agency’s (NSA) actions in the 1960s and 1970s to spy on civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King, Jr – even well-established democracies struggle to maintain an appropriate balance between law enforcement imperatives, on the one hand, and citizens’ rights on the other. The rapid advent of powerful new digital technologies that enable greater mass surveillance raises the question of whether the United States will be able to maintain such a balance in the years ahead. Several troubling trends make that question especially pertinent now.

Troubling Surveillance Trends

To start, many advanced technologies that U.S. police departments are adopting for surveillance purposes are not yet well understood, contain significant flaws, and are highly intrusive.

Take biometric technologies like facial recognition, which police departments have embraced with startling rapidity and minimal oversight. The New York Police Department (NYPD) has made nearly 3,000 arrests based on facial recognition searches in the first five and a half years of using the technology. Florida law enforcement offices run an average of 8,000 searches per month using Pinellas County’s facial recognition system. More broadly, a 2016 report from Georgetown’s Center for Law and Technology found that one in two American adults are searchable within a law enforcement facial recognition network.

Yet the technology displays alarming deficiencies. A landmark study released by the National Institute of Standards and Technology in 2019 found that certain algorithms were more likely to misidentify African American or Asian individuals than White males “by factors of 10 to beyond 100 times.” This startling error rate is particularly worrisome considering that police departments are relying on facial recognition technology to facilitate arrests, charges, detentions, and criminal convictions. Technologist Roger McNamee describes the problem well: “The flaws of new products like facial recognition and AI are not inevitable; they result from a culture that ships products at the earliest possible moment, without consideration for the impact on the people who use or are affected by them.” In the context of policing, this all but guarantees that companies will sell products – in this case, to law enforcement agencies eager for powerful technological tools – without adequate consideration of the due process rights of suspects, because the market does not provide incentives to prioritize such concerns.

Second, the design logic of information and communications technology, from smart phones to digital platforms, is oriented towards maximizing the collection of user data with little oversight or transparency. While authoritarian and democratic states employ varying surveillance approaches, the end result facilitates commercial and government exploitation.

In authoritarian states, such as China, apps feature built-in censorship and surveillance components to comply with government regulations. When a user logs into WeChat, for example, their postings, messages, and transactions undergo content surveillance. The information they access and the content they send out is filtered through a system that prevents the reception and dissemination of politically sensitive material.

In democracies, governments frequently exploit user data by piggybacking on market-based surveillance models. Smartphone apps and phone carriers accumulate a surprising amount of information on a user’s physical location and activity on their device. This facilitates what Shoshanna Zuboff describes as a “surveillance capitalism” ecosystem of commercial exploitation, which then makes it possible for governments to acquire this data for surveillance and investigative purposes.

During the BLM demonstrations, for example, AI startup Dataminr scanned the contents of millions of social media posts, forwarding crucial information to police departments so agents could track and surveil protests. Additionally, major technology companies maintain their own databases of user information, which law enforcement agencies can later access. Last year, The New York Times reported how Google’s Sensorvault database collects location information derived from hundreds of millions of devices. Law enforcement agencies access Sensorvault’s records by filing “geofence warrants” specifying a geographic area and timeframe of interest, and then use that information to narrow down potential suspects or witnesses. Such methods essentially allow officers to work backwards from certain locations and times to subsequently identify suspects, the very sort of fishing expedition prohibited by the Fourth Amendment.

Facial recognition systems likewise engage in massive and intrusive data collection, leaving citizens vulnerable to abuse. These systems are designed to facilitate the widespread collection and mass monitoring of sensitive personal data without individualized suspicion. Facial recognition-powered cameras in public squares can be used to quickly pull up a trove of personal information – citizenship, age, educational status, criminal history, employment, and even political affiliation – on individual citizens, without their knowledge.

Third, the decentralized nature of policing in the United States means that many local jurisdictions, particularly those with weak accountability standards or a history of questionable practices, are driving the deployment of advanced surveillance tools.

The NYPD has been one of the most aggressive adopters of new digital tools. In addition to widely using facial recognition techniques and aerial surveillance, it has pioneered the use of predictive policing algorithms, such as PredPol, despite concerns about the technology’s racial bias. Its “gang database” relies heavily on social media monitoring to populate its entries. Other jurisdictions in the United States also display troubling surveillance conduct, from Baltimore’s experimentation with aerial surveillance drones and Houston’s bid to install citywide video surveillance, to a “secretive police intelligence agency” in Maine that has expended considerable resources monitoring racial justice protests.

Efforts to gain democratic oversight of police use of novel technology for surveillance have so far yielded mixed results. For example, the NYPD has for years stonewalled efforts by civic groups to obtain basic information about its inventory of tools. However, the BLM protests have sparked some promising reforms; New York City recently passed a public disclosure act mandating that the NYPD report on all of the surveillance technologies it employs and publish a “surveillance impact and use policy” for each tool. Overall, these transparency efforts remain patchy across thousands of local jurisdictions.

Finally, the illiberal leanings of the Trump administration have exacerbated surveillance trends. Under Trump’s leadership, law enforcement agencies, particularly those with an immigration mandate, have been empowered to procure high-tech instruments and granted sweeping authority to carry out their missions.

On the U.S.-Mexico border, the government uses digital “sentry towers” that rely on laser sensing and artificial intelligence to spot illegal border crossers from as far away as two miles. Away from the border, persistent pressure from the White House to increase deportation numbers has led agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to turn to big data tools to identify undocumented immigrants for arrest and deportation. According to a New York Times investigative piece, ICE “sucks up terabytes of information,” drawing upon hundreds of sources, from private data brokers and social networks to state and local government databases, to bolster its program.

More recently, Trump’s incendiary rhetoric in response to BLM protests has paralleled a sharp uptick in surveillance activity. Federal agencies have authorized domestic surveillance and intelligence collection to counter “threats to damage or destroy any public monument, memorial, or statue.” Journalists who reported on DHS surveillance operations have in turn become the subjects of intelligence reports compiled from their social media activity (subsequent reporting reveals that DHS agents may have also accessed encrypted communications from the digital platform Telegram). In municipalities like Portland, unidentified federal agents have cracked down on ongoing protests using a variety of surveillance techniques, including monitoring YouTube and other livestream feeds, in order to identify and arrest suspects.

Thinking Through Next Steps

The growing availability of new digital technologies to enhance surveillance raise important questions for law enforcement in the United States, and all democracies determined to maintain a positive balance between rights and law enforcement imperatives. It is crucial therefore that U.S. authorities develop appropriate frameworks to guide their use of these new technologies in ways that strike the correct balance between citizens’ rights and law enforcement needs.

Devising responsible guidelines for using complex technologies like facial recognition will take considerable time and effort. As a start, policymakers could adopt a simple standard for digital surveillance tools: technology known to contain structural flaws or biases should not be used for any decisions that meaningfully affect people’s lives until those issues are rectified. (Or as Will Douglas Heaven asserts about predictive policing algorithms, “if we can’t fix them, we should ditch them.”) This means, for example, that police reliance on facial recognition technology should undergo a moratorium until companies can demonstrate that such technology will not result in inordinately high false positive rates for certain demographic groups. It also means that extensive police use of social media surveillance targeted against certain individuals should cease until there are clear privacy guidelines about what content is appropriate for law enforcement to access and what content necessitates additional approvals. Aside from algorithmic bias and the equality issues that these biases raise, new surveillance technologies bring serious civil liberties implications that require critical public examination. To initiate these conversations, policymakers should request a transparent accounting from law enforcement agencies of the types of technologies currently in use and the guidelines for their deployment.

The recent announcements that Amazon, IBM, and Microsoft have voluntarily suspended selling facial recognition technology to the police are encouraging, albeit temporary, steps. But such decisions should not be outsourced to corporations. The federal government has an obligation to set appropriate rules of use for digital surveillance technology – its failure to do so represents a severe abdication of its responsibilities. It also behooves law enforcement agencies to become radically more transparent about which tools they are deploying and for what ends. Taking such steps is the only way to restore public trust and legitimacy in surveillance measures and law enforcement agencies.

Digital technology is not destined to do harm. But a failure to establish clear and enforceable guidelines about how law enforcement agencies can operate powerful new surveillance tools will make it more difficult to protect citizens’ rights as these new technologies are increasingly deployed. In the current polarized climate, with the Trump administration directing federal agents to adopt militarized postures against civilian protesters in U.S. cities, the risk of surveillance abuse demands immediate public attention and congressional action.

Image: peterhowell – Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

by

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 27-31)

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 13-17)

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Steven Feldstein

Senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program. You can follow him on Twitter (@SteveJFeldstein).

David Wong

David Wong is a former James C. Gaither Junior Fellow with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program.

Read these related stories next:

Protesters march holding placards and a portrait of Breonna Taylor during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Hollywood, California on June 7, 2020.

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

August 5, 2020 by

A 'Black Lives Matter' banner is displayed on the US embassy in Seoul on June 14, 2020.

Police Violence at Home Requires a Rethink of U.S. Foreign Policy and Assistance Abroad

August 4, 2020 by

A passenger in a face mask off a Melbourne to Sydney flight speaks to media at Sydney domestic airport on July 07, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

False Information in the Time of Coronavirus: Law and Regulation in the U.S. and Australia

August 3, 2020 by and

Trump participates in a meeting with Senior Military Leadership and the National Security Team in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington DC, May 9th, 2020.

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

August 3, 2020 by

Federal officers deploy tear gas while dispersing a crowd of about a thousand protesters in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on Thursday, July 24, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Defund America’s Endless Wars

July 29, 2020 by

Trump and Barr

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

July 28, 2020 by and

The US Department of Homeland Security building

A Window to Rein in DHS

July 28, 2020 by and

Trump and Barr speak without face masks East Room of the White House on July 22, 2020.

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

July 27, 2020 by and

Dispatches from a Racialized Border: The Invisible Threat

July 27, 2020 by

UN Security Council Meeting on Libya

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

July 24, 2020 by

Federal officers in full camo gear with gas masks and guns prepare to disperse the crowd of protestors outside the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

The President’s Private Army

July 24, 2020 by

General Assembly Seventy-third session High-level plenary meeting to commemorate the one-hundredth anniversary of the establishment of the International Labour Organization. Vice President held virtually.

The UN Cannot Live on Past Laurels: The Time for Courageous Leadership on Anti-Black Racism Is Now

July 22, 2020 by