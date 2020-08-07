In the Drive to Curb Police Abuses, Rein in Their Tech Too

New York City Just Took a Step. Now It’s Washington D.C.’s Turn.

by

August 7, 2020

As Black Lives Matter protesters from Arctic Alaska to Washington, D.C., took to the streets in a historic movement against police brutality, disturbing reports surfaced of law enforcement using a wide array of surveillance technologies to track them. The Minneapolis Police Department can draw on a range of such technologies, including, as BuzzFeed news reported, the contentious facial recognition software Clearview AI, as well as license plate readers and social media monitoring tools, though it’s unclear how that tech has been employed. In cities including Las Vegas, Washington D.C., and Portland, Oregon, the National Guard and the FBI flew surveillance planes over protests. In Minneapolis, an unarmed Predator drone from U.S. Customs and Border Protection glided overhead. The Drug Enforcement Administration was repurposed for what it called in a memo “covert surveillance” of the protests. Police in Dallas and Tampa even crowd-sourced their surveillance on social media.

In so many cities, residents know very little about what surveillance technologies police are using, how, and when. Due to a lack of current laws related to most of these technologies, we may never know the true extent of what tech has been used during these protests. The time is ripe to bring oversight and accountability to police use of surveillance technologies at all levels, and advocates across the country are pushing for local laws to this end.

Sadly, our law enforcement entities have a long history of monitoring demonstrations –especially those by and for the rights of people of color – using “national security” as justification. It is no secret that the FBI used its Cointel program to surveil Martin Luther King, Jr. and other Black civil rights activists in the 1960s. The FBI’s recent creation of the “Black Identity Extremist” term also lays bare that the racist nature of domestic surveillance from the 1960s with the deceptive justification of “national security” is just as much, if not more, of a problem today.

Meanwhile, technology has reshaped how demonstrators and other ordinary citizens are monitored. New, invasive forms of biometric surveillance that purport to identify individuals based on faces (facial recognition) or even their walk (gait detection) can track thousands of protesters from each surveillance camera. And big data companies like Palantir and ClearviewAI help their government clients by compiling massive datasets from these sources and from social media accounts.

Beyond First Amendment Issues

In addition to the First Amendment implications for the rights to peaceful assembly and free speech, it is important to recognize that these same technologies also fuel the brutal policing that led us to this moment of reckoning. While the most urgent reform efforts since George Floyd’s killing have aimed to directly address police conduct and accountability, technical tools enable police to monitor and potentially stifle dissent, and contribute to much of the disproportionate policing in the United States.

But there are ways to rein in police surveillance technologies. At the very least, democratic processes must be put in place surrounding the acquisition and use of surveillance tech. Local campaigns support legislation that would do just that — require transparency into what police technologies are in use, and allow opportunities for community input before they are deployed. These efforts often are undertaken through the Community Control Over Police Surveillance (CCOPS) initiative, organized in September 2016 by 18 organizations (including my own, the Open Technology Institute) and led by the American Civil Liberties Union. In a crucial win for advocates, New York City in June became the 14th city to enact one of these transparency laws, when the City Council approved the Public Oversight of Surveillance Technology Act.

Now, it’s time for the District of Columbia to follow suit. As our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., has long been one of the central places for protest in the United States, including after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In addition, a jigsaw puzzle of federal and local police agencies and jurisdictions make D.C’s surveillance landscape especially complex.

At the local level, citizens have little transparency into what technologies are used by D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), as most technologies go unchecked in the absence of laws governing their use. (Notably, no laws have authorized most of these police surveillance technologies either.) At the federal level, 32 law enforcement agencies also operate in the District, and much of their policing and surveillance capacity has been deployed to the maximum extent over the past two months. While federally-focused reforms would require congressional action, the D.C. City Council should act now to rein in the District government’s use of these dangerous technologies.

D.C. Advocates Push for Transparency

A coalition of local advocates in the CCOPS initiative known as “Community Oversight of Surveillance – D.C.” (COS-DC), which also includes my organization, has been pushing the D.C. City Council to enact a surveillance transparency and oversight law. The legislation we have urged the council to take up would require the D.C. government to:

  • use a transparent public process when any D.C. government agency seeks to acquire and use any surveillance technology.
  • weigh costs and benefits to the District of technology the council is considering, including individual civil rights and civil liberties.
  • establish written rules for use of surveillance technologies that would need to be approved by the council alongside impact reports.
  • create a privacy advisory group, which would include members with expertise in privacy and technology, that would advise D.C. government agencies and the city council on the civil rights and civil liberties risks related to specific surveillance technologies.
  • conduct regular audits of how surveillance technologies are used and their impact, including on rights and liberties.

To be clear, these oversight laws are an important step toward accountability, but are not the end of the battle to rein in police tech. Such laws allow the public to know what surveillance tools are in use in their communities as a first step toward fighting any unjust technologies or unjust uses of them. Without this type of transparency, it can be challenging to even start an informed dialogue with local leaders and police departments and push back on any particular technology or seek limits on how it is used. That was demonstrated by a recent debate in the City Council over facial-recognition tech and cell site simulators (which mimic cell towers to obtain individuals’ locations).

Outright bans also might be necessary, as in the case of certain technologies that we already know are highly invasive, racially-biased, and antithetical to the First and Fourth amendments, such as facial recognition. In Washington, D.C., the police department is known to use that, as well as cell site simulators and even smart street lighting, which contains surveillance capabilities and could add to the plethora of government cameras around the District. Yet there is very little public record of these technologies, let alone oversight.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has made a show of standing with protesters lately — painting an enormous yellow Black Lives Matter mural in front of the White House, naming the area “Black Lives Matter Plaza,” and publicly calling on Trump to pull back federal law enforcement officers from the District. But if the mayor truly wants to stand in solidarity with protesters, she could support this oversight legislation to outlaw unchecked spying on them. As a focal point of protest in the United States, Washington D.C. is a prime example of a locality in dire need of this type of law, so enactment could have impact on oversight of surveillance nationwide.

IMAGE: Police and private security personnel monitor security cameras at the Lower Manhattan Security Initiative on April 23, 2013 in New York City. At the counter-terrorism center, police and private security personel monitor more than 4,000 surveillance cameras and license plate readers mounted around the Financial District and surrounding parts of Lower Manhattan. Designed to identify potential threats it is modeled after London’s “Ring of Steel” system. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

In the Drive to Curb Police Abuses, Rein in Their Tech Too

by

US Iran Envoy to Step Down—Ahead of Key U.S. Move on Nuclear Program

by

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

by

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 27-31)

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 13-17)

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Lauren Sarkesian

Senior Policy Counsel at New America’s Open Technology Institute. Follow her on Twitter (@SarkBites).

Read these related stories next:

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

August 6, 2020 by and

Protesters march holding placards and a portrait of Breonna Taylor during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Hollywood, California on June 7, 2020.

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

August 5, 2020 by

A 'Black Lives Matter' banner is displayed on the US embassy in Seoul on June 14, 2020.

Police Violence at Home Requires a Rethink of U.S. Foreign Policy and Assistance Abroad

August 4, 2020 by

Martin Griffiths, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen on a screen for a virtual Security Council meeting.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 25-31)

July 31, 2020 by

Mothers form the front line of a protest march toward Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on July 20, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

U.N. Human Rights Committee General Comment No. 37 on Freedom of Assembly: An Excellent and Timely Contribution

July 30, 2020 by

Federal officers deploy tear gas while dispersing a crowd of about a thousand protesters in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on Thursday, July 24, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Defund America’s Endless Wars

July 29, 2020 by

Cristof Heyns

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

July 29, 2020 by and

Trump and Barr

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

July 28, 2020 by and

Getting Serious About Protecting Health Care in War

July 28, 2020 by

Trump and Barr speak without face masks East Room of the White House on July 22, 2020.

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

July 27, 2020 by and

People sit and work at large metal desks at U.S. Army Cyber Command headquarters

Cyberattack Attribution and International Law

July 24, 2020 by

Federal officers in full camo gear with gas masks and guns prepare to disperse the crowd of protestors outside the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

The President’s Private Army

July 24, 2020 by