Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 13-17)

Racial Justice, Policing, and Protests
Racing National Security Series
- Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium
by Matiangai Sirleaf (@matiangai)
- Does Transitional Justice Belong in the United States?
by Yuvraj Joshi (@yuvrajjoshi)
- Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing
by Monica Bell (@monicacbell)
- Pandemic Politics: Race, Sex, and the Supreme Court
by Aziza Ahmed (@AzizaAhmed)
Policing
- Systemic Racist Police Brutality Shocks the Conscience of Humanity, but is it an International Crime?
by Margaret deGuzman
- Congress Must Seize This Chance to Help Demilitarize Law Enforcement
by Bishop Garrison (@BishopGarrison), Benjamin Haas (@BenjaminEHaas) and Chris Purdy (@itsapurdy)
Violent Extremism
- Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US
by Mia Bloom (@MiaMBloom)
- The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis
by Max Kutner
Transitional Justice
- Transitional Justice in the United States
by Colleen Murphy (@drcolleenmurphy)
Systemic Discrimination
Coronavirus
Immigration, Refugees, and Asylum
- Trump’s Latest Assault on Asylum Has Nothing to Do with National Security or Public Health
by Scott Roehm
China
- Trail Smelter Arbitration Offers Little Guidance for COVID-19 Suits against China
by Rebecca Bratspies
Surveillance
- What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers
by Jennifer Daskal (@jendaskal)
Congressional Authorization of Military Force
- An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?
by Jennifer Daskal (@jendaskal), Rita Siemion (@ritasiemion) and Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter)
Justice Department
- Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ
by Roger Alford
- What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower
by Christopher Sprigman (@CJSprigman)
Elections
- Preparing the Public for a Contested Election
by Deborah Pearlstein (@DebPearlstein)
- House Should Impeach Trump to Keep Him from Running in 2024
by Barbara McQuade (@BarbMcQuade)
- The Life and Adventures of Ron Johnson: His Journey Through “Multiple Untruths” to the Fable of Obamagate
by Sidney Blumenthal
Cohen Book
- Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Srebrenica Genocide
- Denial of the Srebrenica Genocide Must Be Exposed and Condemned
by Menachem Z. Rosensaft (@WorldJewishCong)
Law of Sea Convention
- Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt)
United Kingdom
- Judgement in the Begum Case: A Good Day for the Protection of Human Rights
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF) and Anne Charbord
Iraq
- Iraq’s Raid on Iran-Backed Militias: Is the New Prime Minister Ready to Rein Them In?
by Crispin Smith
Foreign Sovereign Immunities
- Suing Foreign States in U.S. Courts
by Sam Kleiner and Julian Beach
United Nations
