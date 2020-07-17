National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 10-17)

by

July 17, 2020

(Editor’s Note: This is the latest in Just Security’s weekly series keeping readers up to date on developments at the United Nations at the intersection of national security, human rights, and the rule of law.)

Security Council Extends Turkish Aid Access into Syria for a Year

The United Nations Security Council voted on July 11 to authorized cross-border humanitarian aid from Turkey to Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing for an additional year after Council authorization for two border aid crossings from Turkey to Syria under resolution 2504 expired midnight, July 10. This was the fifth attempt to renew aid authorization: Russia and China vetoed the first two proposals put forth by Germany and Belgium, while two Russian proposals did not receive enough votes to pass. Germany and Belgium’s proposals called for two border crossings for aid and a year of authorization to use them; Russia’s proposals reduced the number of available border crossings from two to one and reduced the authorization’s length from one year to six months. Germany and Belgium sponsored this final proposal, and in a joint statement after the vote they said that “one border crossing is not enough, but no border crossings would have left the fate of an entire region in question.”

Rwandan Peacekeeper Killed During Attack in Central African Republic

Members of the “Return, Reclamation and Rehabilitation” (3R) militia group, one of the parties to the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic (CAR) carried out an attack on United Nations peacekeeping forces on July 13 that killed 1 and injured 2. The Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA) wrote on Twitter that “this criminal attack constitutes a new violation of the peace agreement by the 3R & its leader Abass Sidiki.” A statement attributable to U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said he “expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the victim as well as to the people and Government of Rwanda” and urged CAR authorities “to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack.”

UN Migration Organization Warns of Forced Transfers and Stranded Migrants in Yemen, Security Council Extends Political Mission

Tens of thousands of predominantly Ethiopian migrants are currently stranded in Yemen, at least 14,500 of which have already been forcibly transferred internally amid fears that migrants contribute to the spread of Coronavirus, according to the U.N. International Organization for Migration (IOM). Migrant workers often pass through Yemen in search of work in oil-rich Arabian states, but passing through Yemen has become increasingly dangerous due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing civil war: on July 12, an airstrike killed seven children and two women, leading U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen Lise Grande to say “it is incomprehensible that in the middle of the COVID pandemic, when options for a cease-fire are on the table, civilians continue being killed in Yemen.”

Meanwhile, on July 14, the Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2534, which renews the mandate of the U.N. Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) until 15 July 2021. The resolution, which monitors the city and port of Hudaydah in addition to the Salif and Ra’s Issa ports, is intended to ensure peace between the Government of Yemen and the Houthi militia in the area.

UN Rights Chief Reports Exploitation, Abuse, and Murder amid Venezuelan Mining Boom

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said Venezuelan authorities were not investigating crimes, including extortion, child labor, murder, and trafficking, committed in the Arco Minero del Orinoco region in her report to the U.N. Human Rights Council. Mining in Venezuela has increased dramatically in recent years, with criminal syndicates controlling many mines. Abuses continue despite a considerable military presence, thanks at least in part, the report alleges, to a “system of corruption and bribery.” Bachelet said that “authorities should take immediate steps to end labour and sexual exploitation, child labour and human trafficking, and should dismantle criminal groups controlling mining activities.”

Rights Expert Calls on Governments to Get Rid of WMDs

On the 75th anniversary of the Trinity Test, U.N. Special Rapporteur on Toxics Baskut Tuncak said that legacies of nuclear testing, which led to two nuclear bombs being dropped on Japanese cities, the detonation of nuclear bombs over pacific islands, and the disposal of nuclear waste on indigenous lands, “is one of the cruelest examples of environmental injustice witnessed.”  Tuncak also noted that “numerous Native American tribes received funding to store unwanted nuclear waste on their lands,” leading to increased cancer rates. “Unaddressed, the dangers of radioactive contamination will persist for centuries, and so too will the harmful legacy of racism that surrounds this tragic chapter of humanity,” he said.

Additional Items:

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock chastised G20 nations for their self-centered and short-sighted approach to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, including economically. Lowcock is set to request $10.3 billion USD to fund the humanitarian response to the pandemic, and warned that 265 million people globally could face starvation by the end of the year due to pandemic and other causes, creating the “prospect of cascading crises more brutal and destructive than anything the virus alone can do.”

Special Representative of the Secretary-General Ruiz Massieu warned the killings of rights advocates, social leaders and ex-fighters are serious threats to the Colombian peace process. Massieu said that fighters who had laid down arms require protection to reintegrate into social life.

WHO and UNICEF warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting immunization schedules, threatening hard won progress to proliferate vaccination. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “vaccines are one of the most powerful tools in the history of public health, and more children are now being immunized than ever before, but the pandemic has put those gains at risk.”

WHO Director General Dr. Tedros joined Spanish leaders in honoring those who have died from COVID-19 and saluting health workers. He said “Spain has shown that with political leadership and action, backed by community support, that COVID-19 can be controlled, no matter at what stage virus transmission is at in a country. From being greatly challenged, Spain has reversed the trajectory of the outbreak.”

WHO also expressed concern about a growing Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since June 1, 53 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the country, making the current outbreak already worse than the previous outbreak in the country two years ago.

Hours after the U.N. condemned the use of lethal force against demonstrators, Police in Mali’s capital fired into the air to dispel protestors, leaving several injured by falling bullets and teargas canisters. The U.N. has over 13,000 peacekeeping soldiers in Mali and has recently criticized the government’s response to protests.

Following unrest and violence in two towns, Sudan has declared a state of emergency in the Western Darfur region. The African Union-U.N. Mission in Darfur sent a team into North Darfur after reports of protests and burning police stations and cars.

U.N. demographers published an article in The Lancet forecasting the world population. The article forecasts that continued declines in fertility rates could result in the global population peaking in 2064 at 9.7 billion people, and subsequently lowering to 8.8 billion by 2100.

Image: A wide view of the July 14, 2020 Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East (Yemen) as the Council unanimously adopts resolution 2534 (2020) renewing the mandate of the UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) in Yemen until 15 July 2021. UN Photo # 844429

 

Featured Articles

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Preparing the Public for a Contested Election

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Does Transitional Justice Belong in the United States?

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Denial of the Srebrenica Genocide Must Be Exposed and Condemned

by

Pardoning Roger Stone Could Itself Be an Unpardonable Crime

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

Supreme Court on Trump’s Finances: Glass Three Quarters Full for Rule of Law

by and

Colombian Peace Efforts on Life Support Amid the COVID-19 Response

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

The Baseline: How a Functional Executive Would Have Handled the Russian Bounty Operation

by , and

The CIA’s Long and Winding Road to Diversity

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Kamran King

Summer Intern at Just Security and rising Junior majoring in International Relations and Economics at Brown University. Follow him on Twitter (@Kamran_LKing)

Read these related stories next:

Judgement in the Begum Case: A Good Day for the Protection of Human Rights

July 16, 2020 by and

Trump’s Latest Assault on Asylum Has Nothing to Do with National Security or Public Health

July 15, 2020 by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

July 14, 2020 by

World map with golden threads indictaing global connectivity.

Trail Smelter Arbitration Offers Little Guidance for COVID-19 Suits against China

July 14, 2020 by

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley, testify about the Defense department budget during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 4, 2020.

DOD’s New Ex Gratia Policy: What’s Right, What’s Wrong, and What’s Next

July 10, 2020 by

Smoke billowing out of buidlings following a coalition air strike in the western al-Daraiya neighbourhood of the embattled northern Syrian city of Raqa on September 5, 2017.

Toward a Consistent and Coherent Ex Gratia Policy for Civilian Casualties

July 10, 2020 by

Protesters wearing masks hold up placards as they protest the anti-terror bill outside the Philippine congress, despite a ban on public gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak, on June 3, 2020 in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

July 10, 2020 by

World Health Organization (WHO) press conference

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 3-10)

July 10, 2020 by

A worker stands in a full body protective suit at the Parque Serafín Cemetery Crematorium in Bogota on July 4, 2020.

Colombian Peace Efforts on Life Support Amid the COVID-19 Response

July 9, 2020 by

A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.

Forced Family Separation During COVID-19: Preventing Torture and Inhumane Treatment in Crisis

July 8, 2020 by and

Two waving flags of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The Odd Couple at the Center of the U.N.’s Counterterrorism Growth

July 8, 2020 by and

Aerial view of a market street (with heavily damaged buildings nearby) in Ariha in the southern countryside of Syria's Idlib province before sunset during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, as people who had fled advancing government forces months earlier return to the town.

The New U.S. “Caesar” Sanctions on Syria Are Illegal

July 8, 2020 by