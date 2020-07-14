How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

Bipartisan Legislation in Congress Targets Kleptocracy and Transnational Crime

by

July 14, 2020

The police brutality that sparked the current Black Lives Matter protests and the militarized response in some jurisdictions illustrate that systematic repression remains a pervasive problem in the United States requiring transformative change. A similarly disturbing pattern taints the U.S. record abroad, where the American financial system buttresses the repressive tactics of authoritarian regimes. Autocratic leaders guilty of corruption and human rights abuses around the world are able to secure their illicit gains using American financial systems and mechanisms. They can even co-opt American law enforcement to persecute dissidents who seek safety in the United States.

Congress was beginning to address these issues with several bipartisan legislative proposals last year, before impeachment and then the pandemic consumed congressional attention. The current debate over the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) provides a new opportunity to tackle the complicity of these U.S.-led systems in foreign oppression.

The U.S.-led promotion of economic liberalization, which accelerated after the collapse of the Soviet Union, was intended to produce democratization in many parts of the world. Instead, it created incentives that enable graft, rather than prevent it. Authoritarians take advantage of their countries’ partial economic liberalization to profit from corruption and criminal associations, and then transform their private economic operations into global legal personas that let them retain control of their ill-gotten assets while hiding their beneficial ownership.

The most frequently used mechanisms are anonymous shell companies and luxury properties in the United States and other liberal states. With their criminal proceeds secured beyond the reach of vengeful domestic forces should their hold on power collapse, the potential spoils for challengers are reduced and incumbents can be confident in escape routes to lavish lives in exile. Freed from public accountability, authoritarian regimes are thus empowered to oppress their citizens at home and abroad.

On June 25, U.S. Senators Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) proposed an amendment to the must-pass NDAA for 2021 that would require companies to report their beneficial owners to the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The amendment, which borrows language from the ILLICIT CASH Act introduced in the U.S. Senate, is designed to target shell companies used by authoritarians, terrorists and transnational criminals. A similar bill, the Corporate Transparency Act, passed the House 249-173 in October.

Last year, a top FBI official told the Senate Banking Committee in testimony:

In addition to diminishing regulators’, law enforcement agencies’, and financial institutions’ ability to identify and mitigate illicit finance, the lack of a law requiring production of beneficial ownership information attracts unlawful actors, domestic and abroad, to abuse our state-based registration system and the U.S. financial industry.

The tax haven phenomenon is well-known, but the popular imagination focuses too much on remote locales like the Cayman Islands as places where criminal enterprises can stash their earnings. In fact, due to the laxity of its laws, the United States is arguably the world’s foremost tax haven, and an enormous portion of the illicit profits funneled through anonymous shell companies are associated with government officials, their relatives, and their business partners.

In one egregious case, document leaks reported in the New York Times in January showed how Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s former president, became Africa’s richest woman by exploiting decrees signed by her father to steal public wealth and then laundering the money with the help of the international financial system. A global network of consultants, lawyers, bankers, and accountants from leading service firms including the Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Company and PwC performed indispensable functions facilitating and legitimizing the growth of her private fortune built on captured Angolan state funds, according to the Times. Dos Santos’s pattern of looting the state at the expense of her fellow Angolans and securing the profit in liberal states is the norm for authoritarians worldwide.

Some U.S. laws do provide U.S. law enforcement some capacity to address illicit offshoring in specific circumstances. For example, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act prohibits U.S. companies from committing bribery abroad. But anti-corruption mechanisms too often ignore the central role of international financial systems. Laundering illicit gains from corruption fueled by kleptocracy – the systematic theft of state resources by government figures – and by transnational crime involves international networks that include criminals, domestic elites, international brokers, offshoring vehicles, shell companies, and reputable financial institutions from Delaware to London.

Last year, a bipartisan effort to tackle American complicity in transnational repression was gaining momentum. Organizations across the political spectrum, from Transparency International to the Hudson Institute, united behind several pieces of potent legislation under consideration that would build on existing policy tools.

One such existing tool is the Global Magnitsky Act, adopted in the United States in 2016 to allow the U.S. Treasury Department to impose financial sanctions and travel bans on foreign individuals involved in corruption or human rights abuses. It has become one of its most effective tools for deterring oppression abroad, and has been replicated in Canada, the U.K., and other European countries.

But the kleptocrats and repressive autocrats that Treasury identifies and prohibits from traveling to the United States are still granted anonymity. To address this, U.S. Representatives Steve Cohen (D-TN) and Steve Chabot (R-OH) introduced the Kleptocrat Exposure Act, with the backing of five other members of Congress on the U.S. Helsinki Commission on which Cohen serves. The measure would authorize the State Department to publicly disclose individuals whose U.S. visa applications are denied due to corruption or human rights abuse. Such transparency would help financial institutions and companies screen prospective international business relationships for potential money launders, kleptocrats, and transnational criminals.

The Helsinki Commission, made up of U.S. members of Congress who support compliance with the principles of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, is also concerned with loopholes that allow the abuse of Interpol’s “red notices” and “diffusions.” Intended to help bring international fugitives to justice, these mechanisms are frequently abused by authoritarians in China, Russia, Turkey, and elsewhere to harass, detain, and in some cases facilitate the extraordinary rendition of dissidents or even their family members. While the U.S. cannot reform Interpol’s many loopholes alone, the Helsinki Commission’s proposed legislation on this issue, the Transnational Repression Accountability and Prevention (TRAP) Act, would minimize the complicity of U.S. law enforcement bodies in the harassment of persecuted individuals fleeing repression in their home countries.

The extension of domestic repression to target dissent across borders is far from an isolated problem, and it depends on the financial security that U.S. financial systems provide for authoritarians. The most immediate way for the United States to address its complicity in oppression abroad may therefore be establishing a beneficial ownership register with the Crapo-Brown amendment to the NDAA. Critics of the proposal say it would impose a heavy regulatory burden on small businesses. In practice, however, it would require minimal reporting about small companies’ beneficial owners, while providing FinCEN far greater enforcement capability to prevent the abuse of American financial systems by repressive kleptocrats and transnational crime.

In urging the Senate to take up the House’s Corporate Transparency Act, U.S. Representative Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) said, “There is no better way for America to stand up for people suffering under repressive regimes around the world than by cutting off their corrupt leaders’ ability to launder money through shell companies and real estate on American soil.”

With the U.S. government’s failure to respond effectively to the abundance of calamity facing America today, political will feels more elusive than ever. This scarce resource needs to be used domestically to address systemic racism and inequality, but the U.S. role in other forms of oppression abroad must not be forgotten.

IMAGE: The head offices of Unitel as seen on January 28, 2020 in Luanda, Angola. In 2000, the dos Santos government issued a hugely valuable mobile telecommunications license, one of the country’s first, to Unitel; among its owners and founders was Isabel dos Santos. Businesswoman Isabel Dos Santos is the daughter of the former President of Angola – Jose Eduardo dos Santos. Forbes Magazine put her fortune at $2.1 billion, making her the richest woman in Africa. How she made her fortune has come under scrutiny as international media using information from the Luanda Leaks have revealed how, during his presidency, her father sanctioned her acquisition of stakes in Angolan industries including banking, diamonds, oil and telecoms. In December 2019 the Angolan Courts froze Dos Santos’s stakes in Angolan companies as it bought a case against her regarding funds owed to the state oil firm. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Does Transitional Justice Belong in the United States?

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Denial of the Srebrenica Genocide Must Be Exposed and Condemned

by

Pardoning Roger Stone Could Itself Be an Unpardonable Crime

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

Supreme Court on Trump’s Finances: Glass Three Quarters Full for Rule of Law

by and

Colombian Peace Efforts on Life Support Amid the COVID-19 Response

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

The Baseline: How a Functional Executive Would Have Handled the Russian Bounty Operation

by , and

The CIA’s Long and Winding Road to Diversity

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Ian Lynch

Independent foreign policy analyst. Follow him on Twitter (@Ian_J_Lynch).

Read these related stories next:

Trump speaks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, during a diner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 7, 2020.

The Demise of Government: The Grim Task of Undoing Trump’s Damage

July 1, 2020 by and

Fort Bragg Air Assault School

Decoy Amendment Jeopardizes the Moment for Renaming Confederate-Dubbed Bases

June 29, 2020 by , , and

John Elias, a career official in the Justice Department's antitrust division, is sworn in before the House Judiciary committee hearing on "Oversight of the Department of Justice: Political Interference and Threats to Prosecutorial Independence", on Capitol Hill on June 24, 2020 in Washington DC.

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

June 26, 2020 by

Members of the Mexican National Guard in face masks monitor the General Hoptital of ISSSTEl on June 9, 2020 in Queretaro, Mexico.

COVID-19 en México: ¿Está en Riesgo la Democracia

June 22, 2020 by

Members of the Mexican National Guard in face masks monitor the General Hoptital of ISSSTEl on June 9, 2020 in Queretaro, Mexico.

COVID-19 in Mexico: Democracy is Not at Risk?

June 22, 2020 by

Black Lives Matter Might Just Rescue American Democracy

June 16, 2020 by and

Redactions in CDC Communications Policies Leave Key Questions Unanswered

June 12, 2020 by

Riot police with face masks confront anti-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro football fans during a protest against him, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 31, 2020.

What Fuels Autocracies Fuels Corruption

June 5, 2020 by

Donald Trump, William Barr, Mark Meadows, and Kayleigh McEnnany outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020.

Trump’s Moves Are Right Out of the Authoritarian Playbook

June 3, 2020 by

A person holds a sign reading, "Stop the Attacks on People's Democratic Rights!" in front of ABS-CBNs main office on May 5, 2020 in Manila, Philippines.

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

June 1, 2020 by and

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern briefs the media about the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Parliament House in Wellington on April 27, 2020.

What a “Feminist” Approach to Fighting COVID-19 Might Have Achieved

May 28, 2020 by and

A protester looks at riot police officers during a protest against the government of President Sebastian Piñera on March 20, 2020 in Santiago, Chile.

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

May 27, 2020 by and